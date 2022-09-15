ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Comments / 5

Related
MyNorthwest

Most major transit services are cutting back on routes

Just like the ferries, Sound Transit and King County Metro are reducing some of their services this fall due to staffing shortages. King County Metro changes begin today, Sept. 17, and will roughly affect one-third of its routes. “Service levels following Sept. 17 will be comparable to where they are...
KING COUNTY, WA
seattleschools.org

ORCA Card Information for 2022-2023

The district is no longer managing or distributing ORCA cards for students. Student ORCA cards issued to Seattle Public Schools students in the 2021-22 school year will continue to work through 2022-23, even if there is an expiration date printed on the back. However, cards will need to be registered by June 30, 2023. Please register your ORCA card by June 30, 2023.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Tukwila voters to decide on proposed $3 minimum wage increase

TUKWILA, Wash. — Tukwila voters will decide in November on a measure that would raise the city's minimum wage to more than $17/hour, in line with those set for neighboring Seattle and SeaTac. Currently, the statewide minimum wage is set at $14.49/hour, while the Seattle minimum wage stands at...
TUKWILA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
King County, WA
Government
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Traffic
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
County
King County, WA
King County, WA
Traffic
Local
Washington Traffic
Washington Examiner

Seattle residents fume over spending $6 million on 2060 bridge project

Some Seattle residents are seeing red after city officials spent nearly $6 million planning a bridge project that won't be needed for another 40 years. Kevin Broveleit, a real estate agent and co-founder of the West Seattle Bridge Now group, said plans to build a new structure should have been scrapped in 2020 after contractors were able to stabilize the current bridge. Instead, the city hired engineering firm HNTB and other contractors to put together perspectives for a new structure.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Sanders
rentonreporter.com

Another Herculean effort is needed to turn Seattle around | Brunell

Over the years, Seattle leaders faced “Herculean” challenges — yet found the will, resources and determination to come together and tackle them. Today’s conundrum is to overcome the city’s growing wave of crime and illicit drug trafficking. Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat summarized the predicament...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Sound Transit, Amtrak narrowly dodge service interruption as rail unions reach deal

President Biden has announced that a tentative contract agreement has been reached among railroad workers threatening to strike and their employers. The threat of a railway strike had commuters worried if they would be able to travel by train; businesses wondered how they would get important materials and products for sale; and economists speculated about the billions of dollars at stake.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Transit Pass#Construction Maintenance#King County Metros#The Rapid Ride C
sunset.com

This Bucket List Train Ride Is Back – Here’s What to See en Route

One of the West’s most spectacular train routes, known as the Amtrak Cascades, which runs from Seattle up to Vancouver, was sadly suspended during the pandemic due to border-crossing restrictions. But, much to travelers’ delight it will reopen service on Sept. 26, with the caveat that the impending Amtrak strike doesn’t linger and hinder service, of course. The first train to Vancouver will depart Seattle at 7:45 a.m., stopping at five cities along the way, and arrive in Vancouver at 11:45 a.m.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
MyNorthwest

Seattle police chief finalists open up in community Q&A

From 911 alternatives, gun violence, and the need for a culture change to increase officer morale, the three Seattle Police Chief finalists covered most of the city’s hot-button topics during a 90-minute live question-and-answer session on Thursday evening. The three finalists are Assistant Tucson Police Chief Kevin Hall, Assistant...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Lakewood

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Lakewood on Sunday morning, Washington State Patrol announced. According to WSP, the 48-year-old driver from Oregon was heading north on Interstate 5 at Gravelly Lake Drive Southwest when their motorcycle left the roadway and hit a barrier on the left shoulder. The...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Homeless shelter expansion proposed in SODO neighborhood divides community

SEATTLE - A complex that will house hundreds of people living unsheltered, as well as treating people with drug, alcohol and behavioral health issues, is in the final stages of planning for Seattle’s SODO neighborhood. King County Regional Homeless Authority (KCRHA) is calling it the SODO Services Hub. It...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy