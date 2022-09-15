Former Sooner QB Thompson Reflects On ‘Game Of The Century II,’ Redemption And His Son’s Transfer To Nebraska

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
klkntv.com
Nebraska DC Erik Chinander fired following loss to Oklahoma
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Just one week after the firing of head coach Scott Frost, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has been let go. This comes a day after Nebraska lost 49-14 against No. 6 Oklahoma at Memorial Stadium. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph released a statement Sunday announcing the...
News On 6
WATCH: Sooners Go Up 14-7 With Gabriel TD To Farooq
Oklahoma has scored 14 unanswered against Nebraska after the Cornhuskers took a 7-0 lead. Watch as quarterback Dillon Gabriel hits wide receiver Jalil Farooq with the touchdown. Oklahoma leads Nebraska 14-7 late in the first quarter.
News On 6
No. 6 OU Routs Huskers 49-14 In 1st Game After Frost Firing
Dillon Gabriel threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and sixth-ranked Oklahoma hammered Nebraska 49-14 on Saturday in the Cornhuskers’ first game following the firing of Scott Frost. The game was put on the schedule 10 years ago as the back end of a home-and-home series intended to...
Football World Reacts To Nebraska's Performance vs. Oklahoma
The Nebraska Cornhuskers' disastrous 2022 season is continuing full speed ahead on Saturday. The Big Ten program is currently trailing the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners 35-7 at halftime. The team fired longtime head coach Scott Frost after a brutal upset loss to Georgia Southern at home last weekend. The college...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News On 6
New Interim Coach, Players Share Blame For Nebraska Loss To OU
University of Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts used his words carefully earlier this week when the firing of head coach Scott Frost went from probable to unavoidable. Alberts didn’t use the word “fired.” It was a “change in the leadership … effective immediately,” but a firing is indeed what it was.
News On 6
WATCH: Sooners QB Dillon Gabriel Runs 61 Yards For Oklahoma TD
The Oklahoma Sooners fell behind early against Nebraska in Lincoln, as quarterback Casey Thompson was quite impressive for the Cornhuskers. The Sooners' new quarterback, however, had a response -- in the form of a 61-yard touchdown, all on foot. That score tied the game at 7-7 in the first quarter.
Skip Bayless Makes His Thoughts On Oklahoma Very Clear
FS1's Skip Bayless is a big fan of the 2022 Oklahoma Sooners, now led by head coach Brent Venables. No. 6 Oklahoma is currently pouring it on the Cornhuskers of Nebraska. It's a 42-7 blowout early in the third quarter. Bayless is starting to think this Oklahoma football team is...
News On 6
WATCH: Trickery! Brayden Willis To Marcus Major For OU TD
The Oklahoma Sooners have opened up a 28-7 lead on Nebraska in the second quarter Saturday from Lincoln, Neb. And they got there on the arm on tight end Brayden Willis. Yes, Brayden Willis, who threw this strike to running back Marcus Major for the score.
RELATED PEOPLE
blackchronicle.com
Sooner legacy predicted to land with OU
We’ve talked in great detail at Sooners Wire about Oklahoma’s 2023 five-star quarterback commit Jackson Arnold. He’s had a heck of a year from a development standpoint and has gone from four-star to consensus five-star player in 2023. However, the buck doesn’t stop there. With Jeff Lebby...
News On 6
Former OU Quarterback Speaks On Importance Of Little League Football
The Sooners are taking on the Nebraska Cornhuskers Saturday in Lincoln, and it's a rivalry that runs in the blood between a father and son. An OU legend told News 9 that may not matter as much as lessons instilled on the gridiron. For 22 years, the Oklahoma Inner City...
News On 6
Coach Venables Seeks Improvements For Sooners Ahead Of Matchup Against Nebraska Cornhuskers
The Sooners are hitting the road to Nebraska to play against the Cornhuskers Saturday. OU head coach Brent Venables is hoping to see improvements from the Sooners as they head into the third game of the season, regardless of the state of the rival team following the firing of head coach Scott Frost.
News On 6
The Call Up: OU/Nebraska, OK State, TU & The High School Game Of The Week Preview
TULSA, Okla. - From Friday night lights to the cowboys and the Sooners there is a lot of football happening in Oklahoma this weekend. We called up Jonathan Huskey who's live at our game of the week in Beggs to break down all of the big games.
IN THIS ARTICLE
oklahoma Sooner
XC Women Take First At Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas — The University of Oklahoma men's and women's cross country teams returned to action for their second regular season meet in Lubbock, Texas, at the Texas Tech Open on Saturday. Both squads brought home top-two finishes. The OU women finished first with a combined time of 1:52:08.70,...
okctalk.com
I-35 Widening Between OKC Metro and TX State Line
Multiple Counties – Districts III and VIl (CI-2379) The Department has selected EST. Inc. to provide preliminary engineering for I-35: from Ladd Road to Mile Marker 7. Services to include preliminary engineering studies. CI-2379 EST, Inc. Total Not to Exceed Amount $2,000,000.00. That’s basically from Goldsby to MM 7...
KOCO
Bull riding fans fill Paycom Center for first-of-its-kind event
OKLAHOMA CITY — Bull riding fans filled the Paycom Center for a first-of-its-kind event. On Friday, the stars of the show made their way around town. KOCO 5 got to meet the bulls and the riders make up Oklahoma’s own professional bull riding team. They’re confident they’ll be...
blackchronicle.com
Missing people, buried bones at center of Oklahoma mystery
OKLAHOMA CITY — The caller had news but warned LaVonne Harris not to get her hopes up. Harris’s son, 33-year-old Nathan Smith, had vanished along a dirt road in Oklahoma one freezing night more than two years earlier. Detectives had long stopped checking in with her, and Harris could feel her search growing lonelier with each passing month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Truck hauling 105 cattle overturns in Oklahoma City, troopers say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A cattle hauler carrying 105 cattle overturned on Sunday in Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Troopers said the truck overturned just after 10:30 a.m. on I-44 northbound at Southwest 59th Street. Troopers said in a press release the 105 cattle are being loaded into...
blackchronicle.com
DANGEROUS, Record-Breaking Heat Returns | KFOR.com Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. We will see sunny skies, breezy winds and highs today in the 100’s with record-breaking heat for parts of Oklahoma. The Heat Index for Oklahoma City will climb to 110° this afternoon....
pdjnews.com
PHS graduate to be inducted into
A native of Morris, OK, who attended Perry High School will be among 12 veterans inducted into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame on Oct. 29. Induction will be held during ceremonies at the Embassy Suites Conference Hotel, 2501 Conference Drive, Norman, OK. Corporal Thomas Dawayne Miller, USMC, deceased, was born February 17, 1933, in Morris, OK. He attended Perry High School and was active in…
okcfox.com
Father accidentally shoots 2 children in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City on Friday evening that left two children in the hospital. Reports say a father was cleaning his gun when it discharged, striking two children. A 6-year-old and a 9-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with non-life...
Comments / 0