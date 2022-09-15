Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Windsor man killed in motorcycle accident in Plainville
PLAINVILLE – A Windsor man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 72 in Plainville over the weekend. State police on Monday identified the victim as Kendell Alston. He was 47 years old and was alone on the bike. According to state police, Alston was driving a 2007...
Bristol Press
Marion V. (Sarnowski) Sadowski
Marion V. (Sarnowski) Sadowski, 85, of Southington passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at the HOCC at New Britain General. She was the wife of 54 years to the late Edward Sadowski. Born Aug. 11, 1937 in New Britain at home, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Marianna (Kalinowski) Sarnowski Sr.
Bristol Press
Stephen Paul Turcotte
Stephen Paul Turcotte, 58, of Bloomfield, passed away at Hartford Hospital, on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, after a long illness. He was the beloved son of Paul and Dolores (Platt) Turcotte of Bristol. Stephen is a graduate of Bristol Eastern High School and Central Connecticut State University with a degree in Psychology.
Bristol Press
Pequabuck River Duck Race returns with vendors, food truck, kids' zone and more
BRISTOL – The Pequabuck River Duck Race is returning this year as a city-sponsored event, with proceeds supporting the Arts & Culture Commission. The Duck Race, sponsored by the Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services Department, will be held Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thousands of yellow rubber ducks will float down the Pequabuck River, each marked with the number of a ticket holder. The first ducks to finish the race will win prizes for the matching ticket numbers. There will also be numerous community vendors, food trucks and a kids’ zone.
Bristol Press
Bristol's second Hispanic Heritage Concert will be returning Sunday
BRISTOL – Bristol’s second Hispanic Heritage Concert will be returning this Sunday at 3 p.m. in Rockwell Park Amphitheatre with New England’s Orquesta la Yunquena as part Hispanic Heritage Month. The event is hosted as part of a partnership with the Bristol Arts and Culture Fund as...
Bristol Press
Rotary Club is offering a 'September Fest'
PLAINVILLE – The Plainville Rotary Club is offering a “September Fest”, featuring beer, wine and spirit tasting, Sept. 23 at the VFW. The September Fest, supported by Worldwide Wine & Spirits, will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 at the VFW at 7 Northwest Drive. It will feature 20 vendors for visitors to sample and there will also be door prizes and music from a DJ. Proceeds will support the local Plainville Rotary Club.
Bristol Press
Immanuel Lutheran Church celebrates 130 years at German Festival
BRISTOL – In a historic celebration, beer, food and music were served up to lovers of all things German at Immanuel Lutheran Church as part of its recognition of 130 years in the community Friday and Saturday at its annual German Festival. “(Friday), we opened up and started with...
Bristol Press
Bristol Central football scores 22 fourth-quarter points in one-point win over South Windsor
When a game is won by a margin of one point, there are countless big plays, turning points and heroes. And that was the story for the Bristol Central Rams who got big moment contributions in all aspects of the game in their exciting 31-30 win over South Windsor Friday afternoon.
Bristol Press
Bristol Eastern football focusing on discipline to beat Platt tonight
If Bristol Eastern is going to take a step in the direction and get its first win against Platt on Friday, it will have to clean up its penalty mishaps and become more disciplined. Last week, the Lancers fell in their season opener against RHAM after a bevy of self-inflicted...
Bristol Press
CCSU defense leads struggling offense into Southeastern Louisiana searching for first win
The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils and the Southeastern Louisiana Lions have faced just once, and it took place almost exactly a year ago on Sept. 18 in New Britain when the Lions handily defeated the Devils 56-10. In last season’s meeting, the Blue Devils allowed the Lions to pass...
