Plainville, CT

Windsor man killed in motorcycle accident in Plainville

PLAINVILLE – A Windsor man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 72 in Plainville over the weekend. State police on Monday identified the victim as Kendell Alston. He was 47 years old and was alone on the bike. According to state police, Alston was driving a 2007...
Marion V. (Sarnowski) Sadowski

Marion V. (Sarnowski) Sadowski, 85, of Southington passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at the HOCC at New Britain General. She was the wife of 54 years to the late Edward Sadowski. Born Aug. 11, 1937 in New Britain at home, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Marianna (Kalinowski) Sarnowski Sr.
Stephen Paul Turcotte

Stephen Paul Turcotte, 58, of Bloomfield, passed away at Hartford Hospital, on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, after a long illness. He was the beloved son of Paul and Dolores (Platt) Turcotte of Bristol. Stephen is a graduate of Bristol Eastern High School and Central Connecticut State University with a degree in Psychology.
Pequabuck River Duck Race returns with vendors, food truck, kids' zone and more

BRISTOL – The Pequabuck River Duck Race is returning this year as a city-sponsored event, with proceeds supporting the Arts & Culture Commission. The Duck Race, sponsored by the Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services Department, will be held Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thousands of yellow rubber ducks will float down the Pequabuck River, each marked with the number of a ticket holder. The first ducks to finish the race will win prizes for the matching ticket numbers. There will also be numerous community vendors, food trucks and a kids’ zone.
Bristol's second Hispanic Heritage Concert will be returning Sunday

BRISTOL – Bristol’s second Hispanic Heritage Concert will be returning this Sunday at 3 p.m. in Rockwell Park Amphitheatre with New England’s Orquesta la Yunquena as part Hispanic Heritage Month. The event is hosted as part of a partnership with the Bristol Arts and Culture Fund as...
Rotary Club is offering a 'September Fest'

PLAINVILLE – The Plainville Rotary Club is offering a “September Fest”, featuring beer, wine and spirit tasting, Sept. 23 at the VFW. The September Fest, supported by Worldwide Wine & Spirits, will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 at the VFW at 7 Northwest Drive. It will feature 20 vendors for visitors to sample and there will also be door prizes and music from a DJ. Proceeds will support the local Plainville Rotary Club.
Immanuel Lutheran Church celebrates 130 years at German Festival

BRISTOL – In a historic celebration, beer, food and music were served up to lovers of all things German at Immanuel Lutheran Church as part of its recognition of 130 years in the community Friday and Saturday at its annual German Festival. “(Friday), we opened up and started with...
Bristol Eastern football focusing on discipline to beat Platt tonight

If Bristol Eastern is going to take a step in the direction and get its first win against Platt on Friday, it will have to clean up its penalty mishaps and become more disciplined. Last week, the Lancers fell in their season opener against RHAM after a bevy of self-inflicted...
BRISTOL, CT

