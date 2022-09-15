Read full article on original website
Rachel Is "Blindsided" & Calls Out Tino For Lying In This Bachelorette Preview
Part 2 of the Season 19 finale of The Bachelorette, which features two leading women vying for love, can’t come soon enough. The finale is already expected to be filled with plenty of tears and drama, and the new preview for the live Sept. 20 show only ups the intrigue. ABC dropped the preview on Sept. 13, following the Part 1 episode which aired the same night. In the preview clip, bachelorette Rachel Recchia reveals that she feels “blindsided” and calls out Tino Franco for lying. Looks like the Part 2 finale will be a must-watch.
Love Is Blind's Sal May Have Finally Met His Match
Things didn’t work out for Sal Perez and Mallory Zapata on Love Is Blind Season 2, but Sal may be heading down the aisle anyway. In Love Is Blind: After The Altar Season 2, Sal introduced his new girlfriend to the gang, including his ex, Mallory. Sal’s new girlfriend Jessica “Jessi” Palkovic made a big splash and it looks like she might be the one for Sal. Here’s everything to know about this new addition to Love Is Blind.
This Week's Astro Forecast Marks The Beginning Of Cuffing Season For Every Sign
I hope you’re ready to say goodbye to Virgo season, because ready or not, it’s coming to an end this week. Not only that, but the *official* start of fall is upon us, which also means that the sun is preparing to shift into Libra. As a sign all about partnership, justice, and balance, your September 19, 2022 weekly horoscope will center around prioritizing your relationships — something you’ve probably become familiar with recently, since Mercury stationed retrograde in this sign back on Sept. 9. The sun’s transition into Libra will illuminate everyone’s desire to form connections based on shared opinions and perspectives, and bring a period of new beginnings and fresh starts here during the upcoming new moon in this sign later in the week. With so much love on the brain, you’re bound to have your hands full, but at least your social life will be thriving.
Jason Momoa's New Head Tattoo Honors His Culture In A Meaningful Way
Jason Momoa is living his best life. After shaving his head (and throwing fans of his flowing locks into a total tailspin) on Tuesday, Sept. 5, the See actor added yet another new chapter to his hair evolution. Momoa’s shaved head is now Momoa’s tattooed head. That’s right, folks. Aquaman has joined the pantheon of celebrities who’ve revealed fresh from-the-neck-up ink on social media. While Momoa’s head tattoo is less subtle than, say, Cardi B’s touching face tat tribute to her son, Wave, it still holds special meaning. Not only was Momoa’s head tattoo done in a traditional, Polynesian style, but the design it depicts is one meant to honor his heritage.
Nicola Peltz's Style Evolution Accelerated When She Met Brooklyn Beckham
Before Nicola Peltz-Beckham, one half of 2022’s biggest 20-something married couple, there was Nicola Peltz, actor, heiress, and model. Ever since Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham began their courtship back in October 2019, their twinning fashion has garnered a lot of attention, but Peltz’s style evolution started almost a decade before she said her vows. Although her acting career began in 2006 with a role in Deck the Halls, Peltz became a red carpet staple at fashion shows, industry events, and movie premiers in 2013, when she was 18 years old. Right away, the Bates Motel actor established herself as someone with eclectic taste.
Princess Charlotte’s Horseshoe Brooch Is Warming The Internet’s Cold Heart
The Prince and Princess of Wales brought their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Westminster Abbey for the late queen’s official state funeral. As was the case during Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee, the internet can be weirdly critical of royal children, so when Princess Charlotte started trending on Twitter on Sept. 19 during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, I feared the worst, but discovered something sweet. Princess Charlotte wore a horseshoe brooch to her grandmother’s funeral as a tribute to the Queen’s love of horses, and the internet thinks it’s the sweetest thing ever.
Blake Lively Called Out Paparazzi In An IG Post Of Personal Baby Bump Pics
The internet has been buzzing about Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ growing family ever since the A Simple Favor star debuted her baby bump at the Forbes Power Women's Summit on Sept. 15. Lively directly confirmed the pregnancy rumors in an Instagram post on Saturday, Sept. 17, and she had an important reason for sharing some personal photos. As the mom of three prepares to welcome her fourth child with Reynolds, she took a moment to call out paparazzi hoping to snap a pic of her. Here’s what the actor had to say as she asked photographers to “leave [her] alone.”
The Crown Star Matt Smith Said Prince Harry Called Him This After Watching The Series
It turns out Matt Smith, who portrayed a young Prince Philip in the first two seasons of The Crown, has actually had a few real-life interactions with the royal family. While promoting his latest show, House of the Dragon, on Today, the actor recalled once meeting King Charles and Prince Harry. That’s not it. He also revealed whether he thinks Queen Elizabeth II has ever watched The Crown.
BLACKPINK Humbled Their Haters On Their New Single "Shut Down"
“It’s not a comeback since we’ve never left,” Jennie declares on BLACKPINK’s latest single “Shut Down.” It’s a statement so perfect for the girl group’s current swagger-heavy era. “Shut Down” is featured on the group’s second full-length album, Born Pink, and the infectious music video dropped on Sept. 16. If you’re wondering what is the message behind the song, it’s all about BLACKPINK clapping back at their haters.
The Best Mascaras For Redheads
When considering attributes like volume, length, and curl, finding a mascara that meets your needs can take a lot of trial and error before arriving at your perfect formula. Add in the requirement of a mascara that will complement your red hair, and things get even more difficult. To make things easier, Elite Daily consulted professional makeup artist Ashley Rebecca, who says that the best mascaras for redheads have brown, plum, or navy pigments mascara instead of black.
Elite Daily Newsletter: September 15, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on September 15, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. Experts Analyze Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Body Language. All eyes have been on Harry and...
