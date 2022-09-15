I hope you’re ready to say goodbye to Virgo season, because ready or not, it’s coming to an end this week. Not only that, but the *official* start of fall is upon us, which also means that the sun is preparing to shift into Libra. As a sign all about partnership, justice, and balance, your September 19, 2022 weekly horoscope will center around prioritizing your relationships — something you’ve probably become familiar with recently, since Mercury stationed retrograde in this sign back on Sept. 9. The sun’s transition into Libra will illuminate everyone’s desire to form connections based on shared opinions and perspectives, and bring a period of new beginnings and fresh starts here during the upcoming new moon in this sign later in the week. With so much love on the brain, you’re bound to have your hands full, but at least your social life will be thriving.

