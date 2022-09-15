Read full article on original website
Blake And Ryan Are Reportedly “Hoping For A Boy” After Announcing Baby No. 4
Someone alert Gossip Girl! Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are reportedly “hoping for a boy” after announcing that they are expecting their fourth child. ICYMI, at the Forbes Power Women’s Summit on Sept. 15, Blake Lively revealed she’s pregnant with baby no. 4. And although the couple hasn’t shared many details about the pregnancy (at least, not yet), it sounds like they’re ready to add a baby boy to their family.
The Crown Star Matt Smith Said Prince Harry Called Him This After Watching The Series
It turns out Matt Smith, who portrayed a young Prince Philip in the first two seasons of The Crown, has actually had a few real-life interactions with the royal family. While promoting his latest show, House of the Dragon, on Today, the actor recalled once meeting King Charles and Prince Harry. That’s not it. He also revealed whether he thinks Queen Elizabeth II has ever watched The Crown.
An Aura Reader Analyzed Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian's Relationship
Serena Williams is undoubtedly the GOAT-IEST of GOATs. Not only is she a tennis phenom, but she's also an outspoken, confident babe in a world that doesn't often appreciate strong women. Now that she's retiring from tennis to focus on her family, I was curious to learn more about her personal life. Sure, she's married to Reddit cofounder and entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, and they have the most adorable little girl, Olympia, 5. But like, what's his vibe? What are they like together? Unlike Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, I don't know if they like to drink each other's blood or just Netflix and chill. I needed to find out ASAP, so I asked Mystic Michaela, a celeb psychic, to read Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s auras.
Nicola Peltz's Style Evolution Accelerated When She Met Brooklyn Beckham
Before Nicola Peltz-Beckham, one half of 2022’s biggest 20-something married couple, there was Nicola Peltz, actor, heiress, and model. Ever since Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham began their courtship back in October 2019, their twinning fashion has garnered a lot of attention, but Peltz’s style evolution started almost a decade before she said her vows. Although her acting career began in 2006 with a role in Deck the Halls, Peltz became a red carpet staple at fashion shows, industry events, and movie premiers in 2013, when she was 18 years old. Right away, the Bates Motel actor established herself as someone with eclectic taste.
How to watch 'Dancing with the Stars' 2022: Selma Blair, Cheryl Ladd hit the dance floor.
'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31 is here with stars like Shangela and Trevor Donovan joining pros on the dance floor. Here's how to watch DWTS 2022.
Love Is Blind's Sal May Have Finally Met His Match
Things didn’t work out for Sal Perez and Mallory Zapata on Love Is Blind Season 2, but Sal may be heading down the aisle anyway. In Love Is Blind: After The Altar Season 2, Sal introduced his new girlfriend to the gang, including his ex, Mallory. Sal’s new girlfriend Jessica “Jessi” Palkovic made a big splash and it looks like she might be the one for Sal. Here’s everything to know about this new addition to Love Is Blind.
Elite Daily Newsletter: September 16, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on September 16, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. Hailey Bieber’s Grown-Out Brows Are THE Next Big Thing. Put the tweezers down and back away...
