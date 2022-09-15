ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MN

Cambridge Customer Appreciation event is Sept. 16

County News Review
County News Review
 3 days ago

Cambridge businesses all along Main Street will say a big “Thank You” to their customers on Friday, Sept. 16.

From 4-8 p.m. that day Main Street just south of Highway 95 will be filled with bands, foods, a car show, and a fire and rescue display.

There will be free hot dogs and brats along with chips, apples, cake and ice cream as well as kettle corn.

There also will be giveaways from the local businesses as well as a scarecrow displays.

Kids also will be able to take part in bounce houses, games, face-painting and more.

Fans of fine cars will be able to view a car show; no pre-registration is necessary to enter that show, with entries starting at 3 p.m. in front of the post office.

There also will be live music from multiple stages, including The Timeless Band and the Mystery Mountain Boys.

Comments / 0

Related
KARE 11

Fall ideas for your home from Bachman's

MINNEAPOLIS — Fall is in the air... and maybe you're looking for some ways to freshen up your home's decor for the season. Celebrate the best of the harvest season at Bachman's Fall Ideas & Inspiration for the Home Tour. The annual tour brings the beauty of Bachman's seasonal...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Roseville, MN (Photos and Maps)

Roseville is one of the cities perfect to live in, as there are many parks, coffee shops, and restaurants to visit. If you are planning to stay in the city or already residing there, put these 14 Best Restaurants in Roseville, MN, on your bucket list. Chianti Grill. $$ |...
ROSEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

"Hobbit home" up for sale in River Falls, Wisconsin

RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- Western Wisconsin isn't exactly the Shire, but a house is up for sale in River Falls that from the outside has the feel of a hobbit's home.The two-bedroom home built in 1972 was designed by architect Mike McGuire and is selling for $315,000.It's a "bermed-earth-sheltered home," meaning the portions of the house that is above ground is covered with earth to protect and insulate the home. These types of homes often blend into the landscape and this one's no different: it's nestled into a hill and surrounded by 3.5 acres of nature.It features skylights in the roof and has three wood burning fireplaces (perfect to sit around while eating breakfast and second breakfast).The inside is a little more modern-looking with stark-white walls and a domed ceiling."The thoughtfully designed layout with a modern feel gives you the perfect opportunity to create your own space to enjoy or thrill and potential opportunity to host as a short-term rental," the listing on Zillow says.
RIVER FALLS, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Cambridge, MN
Government
City
Cambridge, MN
klfdradio.com

MN Broadcasting Hall of Fame Inductees

The Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame ceremony will take place tomorrow. The Pavek Museum of Broadcasting has announced that 5 more inductees will be added to the Hall of Fame this year – including farm broadcaster Lynn Ketelsen. Ketelsen is a familiar voice on farm reports on numerous radio...
MINNESOTA STATE
thenewsleaders.com

Bienieks celebrate 45 years

Jim and Kim (Johnson) Bieniek will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary on Sept. 24. Their children are Tara (Jim) Bieniek Price, Travis (Katie) Bieniek and Jeremy (Miah) Bieniek. Together the couple is enjoying retirement living at their lake home, hunting, fishing, watching football games, trail riding, their cabin, family, but...
SARTELL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
knsiradio.com

New Minnesota DNR Officers Graduate, Two Coming to Central Minnesota

(KNSI) – Minnesota is getting a fresh crop of conservation officers to patrol its lakes, woods and fields. Eighteen people graduated from the 21st Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Academy this week. The graduates already have spread out across the state and will spend the next several months field training with experienced officers before moving to their assigned stations.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Minnesota And Illinois Stores Included In Latest Closing Announcement

I remember very clearly when I heard the news that Shopko was closing in Rochester, Minnesota, and it hit our family in a way that was unique because I had family members who worked in one of the stores. It was heartbreaking though to see places we shopped at a lot sell off everything and turn the lights off for the final time. Unfortunately, this experience is happening again for 150 Bed Bath & Beyond stores throughout our country, including stores in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa.
ROCHESTER, MN
The Associated Press

Thousands of striking nurses return to work in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of nurses returned to work Thursday at Minnesota hospitals following a three-day strike over wage increases and staffing and retention made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the Minnesota Nurses’ Association at 15 hospitals in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked off the job Monday. Nurses could soon learn what impact the strike may have had on efforts to reach a new contract. The Twin Cities Hospitals Group said in a statement Thursday that negotiators were expected to return to talks sometime next week. Some 15,000 nurses at seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked out, a number the union says makes it the largest strike ever by private-sector nurses. The affected hospitals recruited temporary nurses to cover for striking union members.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
themacweekly.com

Don’t let freeway removal pass us by

As Twin Cities residents, we are currently in the midst of a unique opportunity. The I-94 freeway, initially built in the 1960s, is so old that small repairs can no longer maintain the freeway — 7.5 miles of the freeway going through the Twin Cities are going to be completely rebuilt. Because they are going to rebuild the freeway from the ground up, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MNDOT) is currently “Rethinking I-94.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MIX 94.9

With New Lawsuit Will ‘Chicken Guy’ Ever Open In The Mall of America?

If you can remember back to 2019, there was some finger-licking excitement coming from Bloomington as the Mall of America and the restaurant chain Chicken Guy announced that a new location would be coming to the Mall of America. Well fast forward 3 years and there still is no Chicken Guy restaurant at the Mall of America, and now the mall is taking the chain co-founder to court over its failure to open.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
kelo.com

Minnesota nurses strike ends

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (AP) — A Minnesota nurses strike is over. Thousands of nurses returned to work Thursday at Minnesota hospitals following a three-day strike over wage increases and staffing and retention made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the Minnesota Nurses’ Association at 15 hospitals in the Minneapolis...
MINNESOTA STATE
County News Review

County News Review

Isanti County, MN
370
Followers
401
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

County News Review serves Isanti & Chisago counties. Dating back to 1874, ECM Post-Review merged with Isanti County News in 2019 to form the County News Review. Publishing on Thursdays with 24/7 local coverage found online at www.countynewsreview.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/

Comments / 0

Community Policy