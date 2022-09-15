Cambridge Customer Appreciation event is Sept. 16

Cambridge businesses all along Main Street will say a big “Thank You” to their customers on Friday, Sept. 16.

From 4-8 p.m. that day Main Street just south of Highway 95 will be filled with bands, foods, a car show, and a fire and rescue display.

There will be free hot dogs and brats along with chips, apples, cake and ice cream as well as kettle corn.

There also will be giveaways from the local businesses as well as a scarecrow displays.

Kids also will be able to take part in bounce houses, games, face-painting and more.

Fans of fine cars will be able to view a car show; no pre-registration is necessary to enter that show, with entries starting at 3 p.m. in front of the post office.

There also will be live music from multiple stages, including The Timeless Band and the Mystery Mountain Boys.