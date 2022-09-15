ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shepherd Grabs Irwindale Glory

IRWINDALE, Calif. — Buddy Sheppard picked up his second career SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour late model victory Saturday night at Irwindale Speedway. Shepherd started fifth, but made his way to the lead before the first caution flag on lap six. He was able to hold off the charging Dan Holtz to score the win.
