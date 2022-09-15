ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington Park, MD

Police Seize Cash, Cocaine, Handgun From Three St. Mary's County Residences During Drug Bust

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KCNid_0hwzUrQu00
Tercell Javon Blackiston Photo Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

A monthlong investigation led to police making a massive drug bust in Maryland, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office announced.

California resident Tercell Javon Blackiston, 34, is facing multiple charges following the execution of search and seizure warrants at three residences he used to allegedly store and distribute cocaine in St. Mary’s County, officials said.

The warrants were executed at Blackiston’s residence in the 23000 block of Chestnut Oak Court in California, a residence in the 46000 block of Pegg Lane in Lexington Park, and a residence in the 43000 block of Pump House Lane in Callaway.

Officials said that investigators seized:

  • $24,929 in cash;
  • Three ounces of cocaine with a street value of $5,400;
  • Proceeds from drugs sales valued at $60,000;
  • A half ounce of crack cocaine with a street value of $1,415;
  • Cocaine processing materials;
  • 9mm handgun.

The investigation concluded on Wednesday, Sept. 14 when members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division, with the assistance from the Emergency Services Team (EST), the Patrol Division, K-9 units, and the Charles County SWAT team executed the warrants.

Blackiston was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and charged with three counts of Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS): distribution of narcotics.

He was also charged with CDS possession with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, and other drug-related charges.

