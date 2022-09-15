Read full article on original website
Related
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Relationship: A Look Back
Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan welcomed a son in 2007 after ending their three-year relationship Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's relationship had its fair share of ups and downs. When the pair were first linked in early 2004, they were both experiencing career highs. Brady had just won his second Super Bowl as quarterback for the New England Patriots, while Moynahan had famously appeared on Sex and the City and starred in films including Coyote Ugly, Serendipity and The Recruit. With their careers soaring, their relationship took off as...
Tom Brady Celebrates Look-Alike Son Jack’s 15th Birthday: ‘What A Blessing You Are’
Tom Brady, 45, has a full-fledged teenager on his hands! His oldest son, Jack, turned 15 years old on August 22. The Super Bowl champ posted an adorable photo of his son and a sweet caption. “Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are in our life. We...
Report: Son Of Legendary NFL Quarterback Will Get First Career Start Today
On Saturday afternoon, the Temple Owls will start the son of a Hall of Famer at quarterback. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Temple will start true freshman quarterback E.J. Warner. He's the son of Kurt Warner. Temple kicked off the season with D'Wan Mathis as its starting quarterback. After...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Reportedly Facing New Legal Trouble
Spending his entire professional career as a defensive end for the New York Giants, Michael Strahan helped the team win Super Bowl XLII. With 15 years in the NFL, he holds the most quarterback sacks in a single season with T.J. Watt. Moving past the NFL, Strahan appears on Good Morning America and even hosts $100,000 Pyramid. While Strahan’s career appears to only grow with each passing year, when it comes to her personal life with his ex-wife, it appears trouble is always right around the corner. With the host making $17 million a year for Good Morning America, reports claim the star didn’t pay the parenting coordinator.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Brings Daughter on NFL Field for First Time to Surprise Patrick Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling "stayed up past her bedtime" to see celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' second win of the season Brittany Mahomes is celebrating some special moments with daughter Sterling before she becomes a big sister. On Thursday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner brought daughter Sterling Skye, 18 months, along to catch Patrick Mahomes in action in the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers. "Ster girl stayed up past her bedtime to surprise her Daddy!! Her first time on the field to...
NFL World Reacts To Friday's Dan Marino News
Dan Marino is considered the greatest player to ever wear a Miami Dolphins uniform, doing so for the entirety of his Hall of Fame career. But he made a surprise admission this week that has a lot of people buzzing. In a recent interview, Marino admitted that there was a...
Patrick Mahomes Shares Why He Wanted to Feature Daughter Sterling in 'Powerful' Oakley Commercial
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are parents to 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye Patrick Mahomes is opening up about the decision behind daughter Sterling's adorable cameo in his new Oakley commercial. On Monday, the NFL star appeared on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio, where he explained that Oakley initially came up with the idea for including Sterling in the ad. "Oakley came to me with the idea. If I was going to put Sterling and [sister] Mia in a commercial, I wanted it to be powerful," Mahomes shared....
RELATED PEOPLE
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo
The Dallas Cowboys will look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon. Dallas, which lost its season opener to the Buccaneers in brutal fashion, failing to score a touchdown and losing Dak Prescott to a hand injury, will host Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon. Can the Cowboys bounce...
Look: Miami Hurricanes Cheerleader Photo Is Going Viral
Miami (Fla.) dropped a tough road game at Texas A&M on Saturday night, but it looks like that didn't stop the Hurricane cheerleaders from having a good time. There's a funny picture going viral today featuring Miami cheer team members taking a smiling group selfie. Behind them, there's a smiling group of A&M cadets throwing up thumbs up.
Awkward Moment Between Stephen A. Smith, Molly Qerim Going Viral
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith had a rough day on First Take. It all started when he mispronounced Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei's name. Smith referred to Clemson's starting quarterback as "D.J. Ukulele." That led to First Take host Molly Qerim asking Smith if he can pronounce her last name correctly. "Talking...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Marcus Freeman quote
On Saturday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish got their first win of 2022 and Marcus Freeman earned his very first win as head coach in four tries. While he might be in a celebratory mood about it, plenty of Irish fans and college football folks aren’t holding their breath about much more success this season.
ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 3
Believe it or not, we're almost done with the first month of the 2022 college football season. Week 3 is in the books, and while it wasn't as crazy as Week 2, there were a couple of upsets mixed in with favored teams blowing out overmatched competition. ESPN's Football Power...
Look: Arch Manning Pass On 4th-And-13 Going Viral
Arch Manning continues to put the college football world on notice. On Friday night, Isidore Newman trailed Benton by 18 points at halftime. Everything changed in the second half, as Manning threw four touchdown passes in the final two quarters. Manning's best play of the night took place on fourth...
NFL fans had lots of jokes about Tom Brady’s arrival at Bucs-Saints game in New Orleans
Tom Brady and his 45-year-old body are back for more today as the seven-time Super Bowl champ will be looking to lead his guys to a win over the Saints in a fun NFC South battle in New Orleans. Brady’s job will be a lot harder with wide receivers Julio...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL World Not Happy With Sunday Night Football Decision
That's how most of the NFL world seems to feel about the "Sunday Night Football" matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears. Green Bay and Chicago have been featured in primetime several times in recent years. But Aaron Rodgers has consistently owned the Bears. We're tired of...
NFL World Reacts To The Eli Manning Family News
With football in the rearview mirror, Eli Manning has been taking on the role of full-time dad in recent years. But even the best dads forget the occasional helmet. As evidenced by Eli's tweet on Sunday morning:. "First hockey practice of the year," Manning captioned a picture of his daughter....
Comments / 3