Schmaltz Delicatessen - Restaurant Review - Lisle, ILChicago Food KingLisle, IL
Head to JoJo's Shake Bar for an outdoor Wild Wild West immersive experience this fallJennifer GeerNaperville, IL
Blood donation drives in Will County from 9/16 to 9/29Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
The Best Ramen I have ever had in my life is in LombardChicago Food KingLombard, IL
DeKalb Kite Fest on 9/11Adrian HolmanDekalb, IL
fox32chicago.com
Keller's Farmstand's in Oswego busy with apple picking, corn maze and cider donuts
OSWEGO, Illinois - It's time for apple picking in the Chicago area, and Keller's Farmstand in Oswego is ready for crowds with apples, a corn maze, apple donuts and baby goats. "We have a plethora of fall specialty items from apple cider donuts to fudge to cookies and apple loaves. They're all fantastic," said Nik Veich, Orchard Manager.
WSPY NEWS
Fox Valley Community Services hosting driver through flu clinic
Fox Valley Community Services is hosting a drive through flu shot clinic in Sandwich Tuesday from eleven to two at the Fox Valley Community Center. It's for people age 55 and older. Participants will stay in their vehicles. Fox Valley Community Services is partnering with Jewel/Osco in Yorkville for the clinic.
Illinois Brewery Kicks off Oktoberfest with Impressive German Flavor
If you can't hop on a plane and get to Germany for Oktoberfest, no worries, just Uber on over to downtown Rockford. I will never understand Oktoberfest. It's not spelled right and it starts in September. Let's see what Google has to say about it. According to Google... and Britannica,...
WGNtv.com
When is the earliest that a frost has been recorded in the Chicago area?
When is the earliest that a frost has been recorded in the Chicago area?. Because the season’s first occurrence of fall frost is patchy and scattered and would tend to occur in outlying areas, the National Weather Service does not keep statistics regarding frost but instead uses the season’s first temperature of 32 or lower to define the end of the growing season. Chicago’s “heat island” and its proximity to the warm waters of Lake Michigan delay, by about a month, the average first arrival of freezing temperatures in the core of the city and near the lake. On average, the season’s first freeze occurs about Oct. 3 in the coldest outlying areas, Oct. 13 at O’Hare International Airport, Oct. 24 at Midway Airport and November. 5 downtown. In official records since 1871, Chicago’s first fall freezes range from as early as Sept. 22, 1995, to as late as Nov. 24, 1931.
WSPY NEWS
Plano City Council committee looking into food truck licenses
The Plano City Council's Administrative/Health and Safety Committee is working on establishing a license that would be required for food trucks to operate within the city. Alderman Scott Mulliner chairs the committee. He says the current license for mobile businesses is more intensive and expensive than what the city is proposing to require for food trucks.
959theriver.com
FoxFire Isn’t Just Nick’s Favorite Steakhouse…It’s One of the Best in the State!
You hear me talk about Foxfire nearly every single day. Sure, I’m a paid endorser, but I wouldn’t be if I didn’t think what they do there on State Street in downtown Geneva is amazing. Maybe you think I’m blowing smoke?! Well, don’t take my word for it then!
secretchicago.com
1,000 Jack-O-Lanterns Will Be Lighting Up The Chicago Botanic Garden Again This October
The Halloween festival will feature over 1,000 brilliantly hand-carved pumpkins!. This year, the Chicago Botanic Garden is going full Tim Burton with their Halloween event, Night of 1,000 Jack-O-Lanterns, for 10 spooky nights starting Wednesday, October 12!. If you’re like us and just can’t get enough pumpkin in your life...
bhhschicago.com
2968 N 2659th Road
Beautifully located - one of a kind property. Commonly known address is 3 Canal Road - One of 3 properties on one acre+ lots, surrounded by forest and ponds at the beginning of the walking/bicycle/snowmobile path on the historic I & M Canal between Seneca and Morris. One Story Modular Home located at entrance to the I & M Canal. 3 Large Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Large Kitchen -Separate Dining Room - Freshly Painted. New Floors. New Patio Sliding Doors to deck. ADT alarm System provided by owner. Tenant pays utilities -propane and electric and is responsible for lawn maintenance & snow removal. Directions: Canal Road is directly behind the high school. Go past the football field and over the railroad tracks - subject is last property prior to entering the I & M Canal walkway. Nature lover's wonderland: deer, wild turkeys, ducks, pheasant & geese. Neighbors have horses, chickens (lots of fresh eggs) and fresh honey. Living here is like being on vacation year round. / No Smoking and No Pets.
WGNtv.com
What has been the date of the city’s earliest snowfall in the fall?
I know we are still having warm weather, but what has been the date of the city’s earliest snowfall in the fall?. Chicago’s snow season historically begins around Halloween, the average date of the season’s first snowflakes. Since 1884 when the city’s snow climatology was launched, the start of the city’s snow season has varied tremendously, starting as early as Sept. 25 with traces of snow in 1928 and 1942 and as late as December 5 in 1999 the city finally logged the 1999-2000 season’s first snowfall (0.1”). The city’s earliest official occurrence of measurable snow was on Oct. 12, 2006, when both Midway and O’Hare recorded 0.3 inches. Though the snow fell with great intensity that day, it quickly melted in the city, but it was a different story in the suburbs, where up to 2 inches accumulated, creating a wintry landscape against a background of bright fall foliage.
Severe T-Storm Warning for portions of DuPage and Cook CO has expired…
..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN DUPAGE AND NORTH CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, more thunderstorms may track across this area through early overnight. ___________________________________________________________________
kanecountyconnects.com
Capture Kane!
Thank you, Bob Ely of Aurora, for sending this unique picture of the Virgil Gillman Nature Trail in Sugar Grove as part of our photo event showcasing what you find unique about Kane County. Help us showcase the imagines you find inspiring about Kane County's people, places and things. Click...
WSPY NEWS
Paul Eugene “Lucky” Shuck, 90
Paul Eugene “Lucky” Shuck, age 90, of Waterman, IL, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at his home. He was born on October 2, 1931 in Sheridan, IL, the son of Edward and Zada (Rumney) Shuck. Paul was united in marriage to Phyllis Joanne “Jodie” Shuck on...
Screaming Bat-Winged Creature Seen Over this Illinois Bridge
Unusual things happen near bridges for some reason. That was especially true one early morning near a bridge in Illinois when a woman and her mother saw a huge bat-winged creature near an Illinois bridge which terrified them with its scream. Phantoms and Monsters shared the story of Shana Clippert...
vfpress.news
As It Plans Demolitions, Maywood Looks To Bellwood’s Home-Building Project As Potential Model
Sunday, September 8, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. As Maywood officials identify eyesore properties throughout the village to demolish, they’re also looking at what to do with the vacant lots that will replace them. And Bellwood’s popular experiment in home-building came up as an example of what...
fox32chicago.com
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Will, Kankakee counties among others
WILL COUNTY, Ill. - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for Grundy, Will, Kendall, LaSalle and Kankakee counties Sunday night. The watch is expected to expire at 4 a.m. Severe thunderstorms are possible overnight — especially along and south of Interstate 88, the National Weather Service said. Damaging winds,...
WSPY NEWS
Yorkville officials preparing for Lake Michigan water hearing
Officials in Yorkville are getting ready for a hearing on the city's use of Lake Michigan water. The hearing involves multiple states, agencies, and countries. It's on October 21. City Administrator Bart Olson says it's part of Yorkville's ongoing project to switch to a new water source. Your browser does...
foodgressing.com
Best Chicago Japanese Restaurants 2022 – New Spots
Chicago is home to a plethora of top notch Japanese restaurants Here’s a few that standout as best Chicago Japanese restaurants that are new and worth checking out. Hinoki Sushiko, recently recognized by Michelin as part of their 2022 “Chicago New Discoveries” list, provides a distinctive, dual concept by talented Chef Gustavo Barahona (formerly of Katana) and Beverage Director Zak Sherman.
WSPY NEWS
Traffic delays expected in Oswego Saturday
The Oswego Police Department is advising drivers to be ready for some congestion and delay in downtown Oswego due to the Brew at the Bridge event happening from noon and eight Saturday. Delays are mostly expected on Route 34 and surrounding downtown streets. Anyone not attending the event might want to consider taking a different route on Saturday.
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in Illinois
If you love a good fried chicken sandwich, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain has opened another new location in Illinois this week. On September 15, 2022, Chick-fil-A opened its newest Illinois location at 1359 Locke Drive in Bradley.
bhhschicago.com
1475 Sibley Boulevard #2
This newly remodeled 1/2 duplex has 2 beds/1 bath. This updated unit is what you have been looking for. NEW - refrigerator, stove, security system, water heater and dishwasher. Also includes a microwave, washer and gas dryer. - Brand new kitchen and bathroom including waterproof flooring - Beautiful hardwood floor through the living room and bedrooms - Central air conditioning and central heating - Robust security alarm for enhanced security - Free use of storage shed - Tenant will get 1st-month rent FREE of their 2nd year (if the lease is renewed for 2nd year and if rental obligations are met and no late rent payments for the whole 1 year)
