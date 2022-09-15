Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOMO News
Commuters, neighbors react to West Seattle Bridge reopening
SEATTLE — Sunday marked the first full day of traffic for the West Seattle Bridge after a 2 1/2-year hiatus. The major connector reopened ahead of schedule Saturday night after more than 900 days of being down for repairs. Some folks crossed the bridge Sunday just because they could....
KOMO News
Timeline to reopen Ballard Commons Park remains uncertain
SEATTLE, Wash. — The waiting game to reopen Ballard Commons Park is wearing thin for some neighbors. Nine months have passed since the city cleared out a homeless camp and fenced off the popular park. On Friday, there were few visible signs it is close to being returned to the public.
KOMO News
Woman taken to Harborview after shooting in Seattle's Rainier Valley neighborhood
SEATTLE — An overnight shooting left one woman injured in Seattle’s Rainier Valley neighborhood. The incident occurred around 1:50 a.m. Monday near Seward Park Avenue South and 51st Street, where dozens of shell casings were found on the ground. The Seattle Fire Department said a 49-year-old woman was...
KOMO News
Meet the adventurous couple behind 'Traveling While Black'
When Anthony and Marlie Love moved to Seattle in 2019, they had many out-of-state family and friends come and visit that summer. But as summer came to an end, and their stream of visitors slowed down, they realized they still wanted to keep exploring their new home. And so, Traveling...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMO News
Sunday morning Everett shooting leaves man dead
EVERETT, Wash. — On Sunday morning around 7 a.m. officers responded to a call of a shooting on the 3200 block of Wetmore Avenue in Everett. According to Everett police the victim is deceased. Wetmore Ave is currently closed between the 3200 and 3300 blocks. Everett PD are currently...
KOMO News
New data reflects downtown Seattle recovery post-pandemic
SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle economy is making a comeback, that is according to new data released by the Downtown Seattle Association. The number of visitors downtown is approaching pre-pandemic levels. The data shows just over 3 million people visited downtown in August. Compare that to just over 3.1...
KOMO News
Deputies investigating possible overnight shooting in Bothell
BOTHELL, Wash. — There was a large police presence overnight near Martha Lake after several 911 reports were made regarding a possible shooting. The calls came in around 11 p.m. Sunday near 164th Street SE. Deputies blocked the road and were focused on one apartment complex. The Snohomish County...
KOMO News
Aggressive owl at North SeaTac Park prompts safety warning
SEATAC, Wash. — SEATAC, Wash. (AP) — People who go to a park in SeaTac are being advised to bring hats, umbrellas or even a helmet because of an aggressive owl. In a tweet this week the city of SeaTac highlighted a warning about a "very aggressive owl" known to frequent North SeaTac Park.
RELATED PEOPLE
KOMO News
King County Metro to reduce routes due to staffing shortages
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Bus riders will start seeing fewer bus routes starting Saturday, September 17th as part of a service change by King County Metro but also the result of staffing shortages. Jada Mears is a mom of 5 who heavily relies on the metro to get to important appointments, she worries the reduced bus trips will set her back.
KOMO News
Gas prices drop in Seattle, statewide, nationwide for 14th straight week
SEATTLE — Gas prices slightly dropped over the past week, bringing the average in Seattle to $4.78 a gallon after decreasing .8 cents, according to GasBuddy's survey of 775 stations in the Emerald City. This marks the 14th consecutive week gas prices has dropped within the city and across...
KOMO News
Arsonist reportedly sets fire to Bremerton motel, displacing 50 occupants
BREMERTON, Wash. — A weekend fire drove dozens of people out of a motel in Bremerton, and authorities said they believe an arsonist is responsible. Early Sunday morning, a two-alarm fire broke out at the Midway Inn on Wheaton Way. Officials said firefighters helped some of the 50 people inside reach safety.
KOMO News
Sea-Tac airport sees especially long lines Sunday, causing passengers to miss flights
SEATAC, Wash. — A passenger flying out of Sea-Tac International Airport on Sunday sent a photo to KOMO News that showed what the scene looked like as people were trying to get through security. Long lines were going up and down several rows with people waiting to catch their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOMO News
Suspect on the loose after deadly hit-and-run crash in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a deadly wrong-way, hit-and-run car crash in Pierce County early Friday morning. Troopers said a driver was going west on eastbound SR 16 at Sprague Avenue in Tacoma and collided with two other cars at 12:22 a.m. When they arrived on...
KOMO News
3 cars on fire under carport in Lakewood; cause under investigation
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Three cars were on fire under a carport in Pierce County early Friday morning. West Pierce Fire and Rescue crews responded to the call, which came in around 3:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found three vehicles on fire under a carport at 8101 83rd Ave SW in Lakewood.
KOMO News
Five suspects arrested in seven hours trying to steal from Renton Target, Ulta
RENTON, Wash. — A five-hour Renton Police Department operation led to seven arrests. Tawnee Kinnebrew owns Wyld Wood Creative, a fabric store in downtown Renton. She says thieves broke into her store three weeks ago. “They had just completely broken out the lock of the front door and got...
KOMO News
Michael Penix, Jr- Incredible Quarterback, Inspiring Athlete
By now, you've probably heard the story about how Michael Penix, Jr. threw for almost 400 yards and tossed four touchdowns in Washington's lopsided upset of 11th-ranked Michigan State. But, believe it or not, that pales in comparison to the incredible journey Penix took to Seattle. Michael was a star...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOMO News
Light showers on the way before next week's seasonably warm, possibly-80-degree weather
Rain jacket weather, in fact, as light showers accompany a cooldown on Friday. There's no denying the noticeable autumn feel in the air as temperatures trend 10 degrees below normal in the low 60s Friday afternoon. Those lawns lucky enough to see rain won't receive much, just a few hundredths...
KOMO News
Husky fans prepare for big matchup against No. 11 Michigan State
SEATTLE — A football-packed weekend in Seattle has all eyes on the Huskies. The University of Washington is set to host the No. 11 Michigan State Spartans in the final non-conference game of the season at 4:30 p.m. on ABC. "All I know is we are going to beat...
KOMO News
High interest rates are a mixed bag for buyers as real estate market continues to change
SEATTLE — The real estate market is changing fast according to Redfin. Their latest report says higher interest rates are both helping and hurting buyers. “A year ago, buying the typical home would cost about $1,700 (a month),” Redfin deputy chief economist Taylor Marr said. “Right now, it’s costing around $2,400, which is about a 42 percent increase, so it’s a massive increase.”
KOMO News
Auburn beats Auburn Mountainview in neighborhood rivalry game
It's what high school sports are all about---fun and getting a chance to play with and against the same kids from your neighborhood. That was more than true Friday when the Auburn Trojans hosted the Auburn Mountainview Lions. The fanfare was evident from the get-go, with a massive tailgate across...
Comments / 0