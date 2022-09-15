Read full article on original website
Related
Norwalk invites residents to virtual Town Hall on marijuana ordinance
Norwalk is inviting residents to its virtual Town Hall on its marijuana ordinance.
Our Lives: Women’s Mentoring Network in Fairfield County
The Women’s Mentoring Network is an organization dedicated to empowering women to enter the workforce and succeed. News 12’s Gwen Edwards is joined by executive director Lana Gifas to hear more about the group’s mission.
NewsTimes
New Milford Homeless Shelter Coalition closes. Why it started and why it's able to shut down
NEW MILFORD — Not long ago, groups of people needed to camp out throughout the night in various places in town, such as in the woods across from Big Y and behind Waters Construction Company. Today, few people, if any, do thanks to efforts of the town leaders and...
These Westchester Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners
Multiple Hudson Valley schools were named 2022 National Blue Ribbon winners. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of award recipients annually. The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored at an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mycitizensnews.com
Naugatuck takes steps to enforce recycling rules
NAUGATUCK — The borough is taking new steps to curb residents from throwing out trash in recycle bins. They will do so with a change in the trash and recycling pickup policies and fees. At a meeting of the Board of Mayor and Burgesses in August, Burgess Rocky Vitale...
Register Citizen
HomeFront volunteers help repair Norwalk family's home
NORWALK — The Hendricksons just needed a little help from some friends. HomeFront, a home-repair organization that identifies those in need, and volunteers from the Congregational Church of New Canaan gathered on Saturday to help repair the family's home. Volunteers weather-proofed the basement, replaced windows and siding, changed doors,...
NewsTimes
Stamford schools want more job applicants so they’ve upped their online game
STAMFORD — The first thing visitors to the Stamford Public Schools website see is the phrase “We’re hiring!”. That’s by design, said Charmaine Tourse Davis, the district’s recently hired director of recruitment and retention. The position works out of the Human Resources department. In fact,...
sheltonherald.com
Brunswick School weighs buying central Greenwich campus for Early Childhood Center, faculty housing
GREENWICH — A new educational operation, the Brunswick Early Childhood Center, could be coming to the former Carmel Academy site on Lake Avenue along with more faculty housing for the independent all boys school. Brunswick School submitted an application to the town Planning Department to purchase the property and...
Register Citizen
Fairfield schools address 'significant heat concerns' for buildings without AC
FAIRFIELD — Residents raised concerns recently about the heat and lack of air conditioning in the town's public schools. Board of Education Chair Christine Vitale said there was talk on social media, as well as a few emails sent to the board from parents and teachers, about the heat in Dwight Elementary School.
trumbulltimes.com
Bridgeport cleans blight at site of future Black Rock apartments
BRIDGEPORT — The out-of-town developer that recently got zoning approvals to build a 44-unit apartment complex in the Black Rock neighborhood claims it was going to address a blight complaint against the vacant property but city workers got there first. Last weekend some area residents and business people questioned...
Cost of Morris lawsuit settlement? $550,000.
NORWALK, Conn. — The cost to settle in the lawsuit filed by former State Rep. Bruce Morris (D-140) against Norwalk Public Schools and the City was a total $550,000. About 47% of that was paid by the Norwalk Board of Education, the rest by the City’s insurance carrier, CIRMA.
onlyinbridgeport.com
Ganim Chides M&T CEO Over People’s Bank Transition Takeover, Account Disruptions
Long lines, long phone waits, some short tempers have erupted over the information migration from People’s United Bank to M&T. Attorney General William Tong weighed in, now Mayor Joe Ganim, not that there’s much they can do as the bank tries to work out the information kinks that prevented some customers from accessing their online accounts and the inability to pay bills on time.
Register Citizen
Could Norwalk have its first Independent Registrar of Voters? It's possible
NORWALK — If Katherine Price Snedaker garners enough votes in the November election, the city will have its first Independent Registrar of Voters in at least four decades, according to the town clerk. Snedaker gathered 409 petition signatures, which meets the requirement of 1 percent of the voter turnout...
Seramonte Tenants Heard; Decision Delayed
Hamden’s Fair Rent Commission arose from the dead — and heard from tenants facing rent increases of up to 75 percent at a pothole-laden apartment complex. The newly reconstituted commission held its first meeting in four years Thursday night, over Zoom. The first order of business was hearing...
onlyinbridgeport.com
Losak, Martinez Pushback On Pereira’s Abusive Personality – Lopez: ‘Maria’s Controlling, Be Careful’
If you miss a City Council meeting the minutes of the meeting should be required reading. The public speaking portion of the last council session was quite a doozy with urban warrior Helen Losak and former City Council member Eneida Martinez pointing out the peculiar proclivities of City Councilwoman Maria Pereira whose salacious bent alternates between burrowing into the private parts of her targets and blowtorching enemies in letters, social media and phone messages.
NewsTimes
67 Greenwich Republicans demand school superintendent be put on leave during hiring investigation
GREENWICH — Close to 70 Greenwich Republicans, including three members of the fall’s slate of candidates, have signed a letter calling for top school district officials to be placed on administrative leave during the town’s investigation into allegations of discriminatory hiring practices. The letter, which has 67...
Bridgeport woman raises money to purchase a wheelchair van for special needs children
A Bridgeport woman is hoping to make a difference in the lives of kids with special needs.
trumbulltimes.com
Italian group wants Bridgeport to turn over Columbus statue
BRIDGEPORT — Over two years after Mayor Joe Ganim's abrupt decision to remove the Christopher Columbus statue from Seaside Park and stick it in storage, an Italian American organization has asked the monument be transferred to its custody. "That statue has been lying in a barn — in a...
Brookhaven Highway Department to provide free child safety seat checks Sept. 24
Brookhaven Highway Superintendent Daniel Losquadro has announced a free child safety seat check on Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to noon at Safety Town, 249 Buckley Road in Holtsville. The event is being held on National Seat Check Saturday, part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Child Passenger Safety Week (Sept. 18-24, 2022).
sheltonherald.com
Shelton P&Z rejects gas station, office plans on Bridgeport Ave.
SHELTON — The Planning and Zoning Commission put a halt on developers’ plans to construct a two-story building with gasoline pumps on property at the corner of Bridgeport Avenue and Cots Street. Shelton Plaza Realty, LLC, sought a special exception in a Restricted Business Zone for construction of...
Comments / 1