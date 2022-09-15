ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Funds#American#Arpa#The Town Council#The Board Of Finance
mycitizensnews.com

Naugatuck takes steps to enforce recycling rules

NAUGATUCK — The borough is taking new steps to curb residents from throwing out trash in recycle bins. They will do so with a change in the trash and recycling pickup policies and fees. At a meeting of the Board of Mayor and Burgesses in August, Burgess Rocky Vitale...
NAUGATUCK, CT
Register Citizen

HomeFront volunteers help repair Norwalk family's home

NORWALK — The Hendricksons just needed a little help from some friends. HomeFront, a home-repair organization that identifies those in need, and volunteers from the Congregational Church of New Canaan gathered on Saturday to help repair the family's home. Volunteers weather-proofed the basement, replaced windows and siding, changed doors,...
NORWALK, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Bridgeport cleans blight at site of future Black Rock apartments

BRIDGEPORT — The out-of-town developer that recently got zoning approvals to build a 44-unit apartment complex in the Black Rock neighborhood claims it was going to address a blight complaint against the vacant property but city workers got there first. Last weekend some area residents and business people questioned...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Cost of Morris lawsuit settlement? $550,000.

NORWALK, Conn. — The cost to settle in the lawsuit filed by former State Rep. Bruce Morris (D-140) against Norwalk Public Schools and the City was a total $550,000. About 47% of that was paid by the Norwalk Board of Education, the rest by the City’s insurance carrier, CIRMA.
NORWALK, CT
onlyinbridgeport.com

Ganim Chides M&T CEO Over People’s Bank Transition Takeover, Account Disruptions

Long lines, long phone waits, some short tempers have erupted over the information migration from People’s United Bank to M&T. Attorney General William Tong weighed in, now Mayor Joe Ganim, not that there’s much they can do as the bank tries to work out the information kinks that prevented some customers from accessing their online accounts and the inability to pay bills on time.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Could Norwalk have its first Independent Registrar of Voters? It's possible

NORWALK — If Katherine Price Snedaker garners enough votes in the November election, the city will have its first Independent Registrar of Voters in at least four decades, according to the town clerk. Snedaker gathered 409 petition signatures, which meets the requirement of 1 percent of the voter turnout...
NORWALK, CT
New Haven Independent

Seramonte Tenants Heard; Decision Delayed

Hamden’s Fair Rent Commission arose from the dead — and heard from tenants facing rent increases of up to 75 percent at a pothole-laden apartment complex. The newly reconstituted commission held its first meeting in four years Thursday night, over Zoom. The first order of business was hearing...
HAMDEN, CT
onlyinbridgeport.com

Losak, Martinez Pushback On Pereira’s Abusive Personality – Lopez: ‘Maria’s Controlling, Be Careful’

If you miss a City Council meeting the minutes of the meeting should be required reading. The public speaking portion of the last council session was quite a doozy with urban warrior Helen Losak and former City Council member Eneida Martinez pointing out the peculiar proclivities of City Councilwoman Maria Pereira whose salacious bent alternates between burrowing into the private parts of her targets and blowtorching enemies in letters, social media and phone messages.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Italian group wants Bridgeport to turn over Columbus statue

BRIDGEPORT — Over two years after Mayor Joe Ganim's abrupt decision to remove the Christopher Columbus statue from Seaside Park and stick it in storage, an Italian American organization has asked the monument be transferred to its custody. "That statue has been lying in a barn — in a...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
TBR News Media

Brookhaven Highway Department to provide free child safety seat checks Sept. 24

Brookhaven Highway Superintendent Daniel Losquadro has announced a free child safety seat check on Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to noon at Safety Town, 249 Buckley Road in Holtsville. The event is being held on National Seat Check Saturday, part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Child Passenger Safety Week (Sept. 18-24, 2022).
BROOKHAVEN, NY
sheltonherald.com

Shelton P&Z rejects gas station, office plans on Bridgeport Ave.

SHELTON — The Planning and Zoning Commission put a halt on developers’ plans to construct a two-story building with gasoline pumps on property at the corner of Bridgeport Avenue and Cots Street. Shelton Plaza Realty, LLC, sought a special exception in a Restricted Business Zone for construction of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy