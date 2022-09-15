Read full article on original website
Career-switcher program gets Virginia teachers into the classroom
Virginia’s career-switcher program—an alternative route to teacher licensure—can get those people into a classroom within five months.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Education Leaders Push Through the ‘Paper Ceiling’
The Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce brought together business, education and government leaders Friday morning to discuss the state of workforce development, as part of its 2022 PolicyMaker series. Northern Virginia Community College President Anne Kress and Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler highlighted the ways their organizations are...
Metro News
3 West Virginia schools make list of National Blue Ribbon Schools
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three West Virginia schools have been named as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. The following schools to receive the title include Culloden Elementary School in Cabell County, Evans Elementary School in Jackson County and C.W. Shipley Elementary School in Jefferson County. The three schools among the...
Baltimore Times
Devoted Educator, Morgan Alumnus, Starts Smoothie Stores, Hires Former Students
Victorious Hall, a resident of Prince George’s County, recalls taking trips to smoothie shops while cruising outdoors on his bike. His routine became stopping to purchase them during biking excursions. After discovering that unhealthy ingredients were contained in smoothies formulated by some leading chains, the innovator and hip hop fan began exploring the idea of opening his own smoothie store with healthy options. He played around with words and sounds. The line, “Spizzy is the spot” stuck in his head.
Martinsburg High School marching band pays tribute to teaching inspiration
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Some high school marching band enthusiasts in the region are celebrating a legend in the teaching profession whose music has been an inspiration for decades. For 24 years, John Paul Lynch Sr. was the band director at Martinsburg High School. He died last year, but his legacy is being celebrated […]
Governor on Target With Rescission and Replacement of Radical Anti-Parent School Transgender Policy
Governor Youngkin promised to put parents back in charge of the care, upbringing, and education of their children. Today, he delivered – big time. Last year, the Northam Administration issued a radical model policy that required school boards to force children to share bathrooms and locker rooms with the opposite sex, to compel children and […]
ffxnow.com
Local tech entrepreneur Albert Vega announces bid for Springfield District Supervisor
(Updated, 4:10 pm) Springfield District Supervisor Pat Herrity has gotten his first challenger in next year’s Board of Supervisors race. Albert Vega, the co-founder of the local tech business Building Momentum, announced earlier this week in a press release and video that he’s set to run in the Democratic Primary in June 2023 for the Springfield seat on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors.
WTOP
Former Loudoun Co. school counselor pleads guilty to indecent liberties with student
A former Loudoun County, Virginia, school counselor has pleaded guilty to having an inappropriate sexual relationship with one of her high school students. Ann Barrett, 43, of Ashburn, entered a guilty plea Thursday in Circuit Court to taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial relationship. Barrett had been indicted on the felony count in February of this year; she was arrested in November 2021.
ffxnow.com
Live Fairfax: Fall Festivals are here
Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 813-504-4479. The fun only picks up as summer turns to fall in our area. Maybe you are new to the area or just need...
ffxnow.com
Amazon awards $2 million grant for affordable housing in Alexandria area
A local project will receive $2 million in funding from Amazon to secure 18 affordable housing units in the Alexandria area of Fairfax County. Amazon has awarded Good Shepherd Housing and Family Services, an Alexandria-based nonprofit organization that offers assistive housing services, with the grant to acquire 18 homes in the Colchester Towne Condominiums community of the county.
fox5dc.com
School lockdown stirs up communication concerns
The lockdown at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School on Wednesday morning ended with no gun being found inside the Montgomery County public school building, but several parents and students left the school frustrated with serious concerns over how MCPS is handling emergency communication. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports.
Inside Nova
Editorial: Nothing less than Prince William County’s future at stake
There may never be a more important time in Prince William County’s history than the next few months. Our Board of County Supervisors is preparing to make a series of decisions that will affect the way this county develops, what kinds of businesses it attracts, and how it will look for decades to come. These decisions will have far more impact on the daily lives of Prince William residents than anything happening in Congress right now (or possibly ever), and it’s your one opportunity to affect those decisions.
WJLA
DC teachers union to urge public to push Bowser administration for a new contract
WASHINGTON (7News) — With negotiations between the city and the Washington Teachers Union seemingly at an impasse, the teachers announced Friday they’re launching a lobbying campaign at the popular H Street Festival on Saturday. They will don their red union T-shirts and distribute a thousand books to kids while urging the parents and others to push the Bowser administration to negotiate a new contract.
theburn.com
Loudoun’s second Silver Diner aiming to open next summer
A new Silver Diner restaurant is coming to Loudoun County — the second location here for the brand — and now we have a tentative timetable to opening. They are targeting Summer 2023 to start welcoming guests. The new Silver Diner is coming to a new retail center...
loudounnow.com
Middleburg Toasts Oktoberfest
The Town of Middleburg held its second Oktoberfest Saturday, Sept. 17. The town first held its fall festival in 2019, with the second Oktoberfest put off for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And after all that waiting, Middleburg was ready to break out the dirndls and lederhosen, packing into South Madison Street and Federal Street for music, artists, Belgian draft horses, a car show, a stein holding contest, treats like strudels from Sterling-based Little Austria bakery, biergartens and, of course, das Bier.
royalexaminer.com
None injured in emergency aircraft landing on I-66 in Warren County Saturday morning
At 10:43 a.m. Saturday, September 17, Virginia State Police responded to a report of a small, private aircraft making an emergency landing along Interstate-66 (westbound) at the 6-mile-marker in Warren County. The preliminary investigation revealed the aircraft, a single-engine Cessna, suffered engine failure. The pilot and only occupant were uninjured...
Kaiser Permanente Opens Its Largest Facility on the East Coast with New Caton Hill Medical Center
Access to high-quality, integrated health care is about to improve in Northern Virginia with the opening of Kaiser Permanente’s new Caton Hill Medical Center in Woodbridge on Monday, Sept. 19. The new 245,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility is the health system’s largest on the East Coast, expanding access to award-winning health care in Northern Virginia, where Kaiser Permanente, the region’s largest, integrated nonprofit health system, supports the health of more than 300,000 members.
theriver953.com
News Maker Anthony Crosen on Blue Ridge Hospice Pop Up
We spoke with the Vice President of Blue Ridge Thrift Anthony Crosen in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Anthony explains what the Pop Up Store will offer and how long it will be available. He also tells us...
northernvirginiamag.com
The Top Senior-Friendly Activities You Should Try Out This Fall
If you’re looking to save money, get organized, and enjoy time with family and friends this fall, make sure to bookmark these tips. The colors of autumn are an indelible part of living in Northern Virginia: the rust-colored leaves, the orange hue of pumpkins, and the dark pink sunsets that begin earlier and earlier each day. It’s the most comforting and mellow time of the year; but as the grandkids head back to school and the days feel shorter, keeping busy, healthy, and happy is key. Here are some simple ways to keep you on your toes and end the year strong.
royalexaminer.com
Motorcyclist lone fatality in 3 vehicle Clarke County accident
Virginia State Police are investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash in Clarke County. The crash occurred on Wednesday (Sept 14), at 12:31 a.m., along Route 7 (Harry Byrd Hwy) just west of Route 654 (Kimble Rd). A 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Route 7 when it rear-ended a 2007...
