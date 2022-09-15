Read full article on original website
West Side Nut Club Fall Festival 2022 Official Munchie Map
During the first week of October, the air on Franklin Street will be full of delicious smells. But we need time to plan out what to eat, and from which booths. The day we've waited a year for is finally here. The 2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Muchie Map is now available!
evansvilleliving.com
A New Kind of Masterpiece
Homes are private, personal retreats, where you can shake off the day’s stress and relax with the people and things you love. They also can be works of art, as the stately new Victorian at 24 W. Jennings St. in Downtown Newburgh, Indiana, can attest. Drs. Cindy and Steve...
Banned books spotlighted by Evansville bookworms
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville bookstore will be giving a spotlight to books that have been removed from libraries and schools during the upcoming “Banned Books Week’. Downtown Evansville says the week is an annual celebration of the freedom to read. “The event spotlights current and historical attempts to censor books in libraries and […]
How to Get FREE Cheeseburgers This Sunday in IL, IN, & KY
Who doesn't enjoy a good burger...especially when they are free?!. I know that it is hard to keep up with all of these "national days" that pop up all throughout the year. Some of them are so random and really have no benefit, however, there are a few of them that I can get behind, especially when the thing we celebrate that day is free. Case in point: this Sunday is National Cheeseburger Day. Restaurants all over will be offering specials on September 18th on their burgers that you might want to take advantage of.
Evansville Photographer Shares Hauntingly Beautiful Photoshoot at Willard Library
This photoshoot is perfect to get us in the spooky mood for the Halloween season!. If you've never heard of the Grey Lady, are you even from Evansville? The Grey Lady is said to haunt Willard Library off First Avenue. If you've ever been to Willard Library you know what a truly beautiful Victorian Gothic style building the library is, it opened in 1885 and was the first public library in the state of Indiana.
evansvilleliving.com
Grand Ole’ Home
Style and class meet quality and character inside the historic Bernardin-Johnson home. The majestic Colonial Revival famously owned by Mead Johnson (now Reckitt) founder Edward Mead Johnson is on the market and ready for its next owner. Built in 1916 for Emma Bernardin, this is the original house and namesake...
visitowensboro.com
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band to Perform Live in Owensboro
You can see world class musicians Nitty Gritty Dirt Band perform live in Owensboro on November 19! With a refreshed lineup and more energy than ever before, this is the perfect time to hear the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. The six-member band will hit the stage at the Bluegrass Music...
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has some of the Best Sandwiches in Indiana
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
Indiana Trail Cam Captures Strange and Haunting Image in Backyard – What Is It?
I'm often sent videos and photos of strange things. Someone will take a photo or video of something and then when they get home, they see something in the image or footage they didn't see when they took it. Then, they send it to me, to see what I think, or, write about it to see what you think.
String of fires addressed by Newburgh Fire Department
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — If you live in or close to Warrick County, you may have noticed the recent uptick of fires lately. As a response, the Newburgh Volunteer Fire Department released a statement Saturday night giving more insight on the incidents and giving thanks where needed. Here’s what they said: “Over the past week, […]
WISH-TV
Ascension St. Vincent Dunn in Bedford closing practices on Dec.16
BEDFORD, Ind. (WISH) — Ascension St. Vincent Dunn and all Lawrence County Ascension Medical Group practices will be closing Dec. 16, according to Ascension St. Vincent Dunn. According to a statement, the news was shared Friday with hospital leadership, providers, and associates as well as external partners. Plans are in place to ensure continuity of care for patients. The plans include discussions with local and regional providers to transition healthcare services.
indiana105.com
Evansville Animal Shelter Desperate for Adoptions
Animal rescuers in Evansville are desperate for people to adopt. The Vanderburgh Humane Society says they have far too many dogs and cats at their shelter and are facing euthanizing some of them for space. The Vanderburgh Humane Society is running a special on adoptions this weekend, and you can see some of their animals online. Here is a link to their Instagram page to read their plea. Here is a link to their website.
WTVW
Warrick County fires spark firefighter debate
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)- To pay or not to pay, that is the question facing communities in Warrick County, particularly after a week where firefighters battled at least four different fires, including three in Newburgh alone in as many days. Whereas Evansville and Boonville have paid fire departments, Newburgh is largely...
wevv.com
Evansville Wartime Museum announces arrival of 4 vintage planes
Next Thursday, the Evansville Wartime Museum will be celebrating another Warbird Event with the arrival of four vintage planes. The B-29 Superfortress FiFi, the most advanced bomber of WWII, is the world’s most famous flying B-29. The plane was designed to fly higher and faster than enemy fighters and helped bring an end to the war.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Joann E. Elliott, 80, Chandler,
Joann E. Elliott, 80, of Chandler, passed away at 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, surrounded by family, in the Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville. Joann was born in Dubois, Ind., on March 17, 1942, to Wilfred and Arnetta (Wolf) Bair. She was a graduate of Dubois...
University of Southern Indiana Student Hygienists Offer Super Affordable Dental Cleaning
While my coffee-drinking days have come to an end--and that's a sad story for another day--the "souvenirs" still linger. Does ANYTHING stain your teeth worse than coffee?. Okay, yeah, that's gross, but, hey, that's why people get their teeth cleaned. It's a very important part of dental health, and I applaud everyone in the dental hygiene field for never being "down in the mouth" about their work.
daviessky.org
Update on Broadband Expansion Project
After several regulatory delays, Conexon is accelerating the construction of a fiber-to-the-home network across Kenergy’s service territory. “They plan to make up for lost time by bringing in additional crews for the installation,” said Assistant Treasurer Jordan Johnson. “Their aim is still to connect some customers by the end of this year but if they miss that target it will be by a matter of weeks not months.”
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
warricknews.com
Boonville grocery store shut down by Health Department
BOONVILLE — Customers intending to shop at Posey’s Market in Boonville on Thursday, Sept. 8, were likely surprised to find a sign in the window stating it was closed by the Warrick County Health Department. The sign appeared without much warning, simply stating the business was closed without...
UPDATE: Van removed from Franklin Street sinkhole
(WEHT) -- Evansville Water and Sewer Utility crews currently on the scene of a water main break West Franklin Street and 7th Street.
