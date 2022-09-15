ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Las Vegas Casino Closing, Another Will Take Its Place

Land has become unbelievably precious in Las Vegas and not just on the Las Vegas Strip. Yes, any buildable property on the Strip itself has been selling for exorbitant prices, but anything that's downtown or Strip-adjacent has increased in value as well. This has forced resort/casino operators to give deep...
SheKnows

Mark Wahlberg Drops $15.6 Million on a Pile of Las Vegas Dirt for Lavish Summit Club Estate

Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham are making big real estate moves in 2022. They currently have their 6.14-acre Beverly Park estate on the market for a whopping $87 million, and now, they just plunked down $15.6 million for a pile of dirt in Las Vegas. Those 2.5-acres of land will turn into something spectacular because it’s housed within the elite gated walls of the Summit Club in Summerlin, Nevada.
nextbigfuture.com

Drought Reveals Fifth Mob Body Near Vegas

Five skeletons have now been found in the receding waters of Lake Mead near Las Vegas. The water level at Lake Mead is lower than any time since the 1930s. The first body was found in a barrel in the spring. The person inside was dead of a gunshot wound decades ago, according to authorities. Nearby that location just this week, a gun was also found. Lake Mead is the largest reservoir in the USA. It has dipped to record low levels amid a worsening drought.
TheStreet

Longstanding Las Vegas Strip Venue Closing, Big New Idea Coming

With Las Vegas becoming crowded with mega-resort casinos, endless shopping and dining options, and more entertainment venues than you could visit in a few months, property owners have become more selective. With seemingly every brand wanting locations on the Las Vegas Strip, landlords, casino operators, and property owners have to do more than just fill their space.
Time Out Global

The 10 best Airbnb mansions in Las Vegas

Rest up somewhere huge and amazing after exploring the gambling capital of the world. You'll never run out of things to do in Las Vegas. If you're looking to watch a show, there's The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for that. Feeling like being entertained? There's the Las Vegas strip. Or maybe you're in the gambling mood? There are endless.
