York County, PA

local21news.com

Fatal multi-vehicle crash traps and kills man in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York County Coroner has released details on the multi-vehicle crash that occurred last night at around 7:16PM. Officers were called to the scene of 1020 Hanover Road in Jackson Township for an accident where someone was trapped. Coroners were called to the scene...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Crash leaves 1 dead in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office says a man is dead following a vehicle crash in Jackson Township on Saturday evening. First responders were called to the 1000 block of Hanover Road just after 7 p.m. for reports of a vehicle crash. The driver of the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Victim of fatal York County crash identified

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One man has died after a crash occurred on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 17 in Jackson Township, York County. According to a release from the York County Coroner's office, the multi-vehicle crash occurred with entrapment in the 1000 block of Hanover Road. The coroner's office was dispatched at 7:16 p.m.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
York County, PA
Crime & Safety
York County, PA
Accidents
County
York County, PA
FOX 43

Crews battle overnight fire in York County, four people displaced

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Four people were displaced following an overnight fire in Spring Garden Township on Sunday. According to York County 911, crews were dispatched to a fire on the 1400 block of South Duke Street at 11:05 p.m. on Sept. 18. Emergency responders continued to battle the fire early into Monday morning.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York County husband charged in wife's stabbing death

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been charged with criminal homicide after a woman was found dead in her home in York County and the county coroner ruled her stabbing death a homicide. On Friday, Sept 16, police charged 55-year-old Long Nguyen with one count of criminal...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

US 322 reopened after multi-vehicle crash, injuries reported

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Police have now reopened US 322 after a multi-vehicle crash occurred earlier today at 4:22PM, according to Dauphin County dispatch. The crash had initially caused a large traffic disruption, closing all lanes eastbound between Penhar Drive and Mushroom Hill Road. At the moment, police have...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York County man died weeks after vehicle crash: coroner

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — An 81-year-old man from Springettsbury Township died at WellSpan York Hospital on Sunday, 25 days after he was involved in a two-vehicle accident, according to the York County Coroner's Office. The York County coroner says Delmar Sipes was driving near the 2600 block of...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. man dies by suicide after chase, standoff: police

A 25-year-old Lancaster man took his own life after leading state police on a brief chase that ended in a standoff at his house in Colerain Township, outside Quarryville. Someone called police to check on the yet-unidentified man when they saw them slumped over the steering wheel of a grey Ford Escape at around 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to state police.
QUARRYVILLE, PA
WGAL

Homicide charges filed in connection with York County fatal stabbing

On Sept. 13, officers from the Springettsbury Township Police Department were dispatched to the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road to check the welfare of the residents. Police say when the first responding officer made entry, they found a deceased female with stab wounds and a wounded male. The male was taken to York Hospital.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Missing teen in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a 14-year-old boy last seen in Middletown on Saturday afternoon. Zane Dominic Gray was last seen by his mother on Sept. 17 around 1 p.m. at Karns Foods on South Union Street, police said. Gray was last seen wearing a red...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
foxbaltimore.com

Fatal Carroll County hit and run suspect in custody

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Officers in Carroll County arrested a suspect in a fatal hit and run. According to police, at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the scene of a hit and run near Trevanion Road and Otterdale Mill Road. Police said the victim was struck by...
BALTIMORE, MD
