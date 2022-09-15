Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Fatal multi-vehicle crash traps and kills man in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York County Coroner has released details on the multi-vehicle crash that occurred last night at around 7:16PM. Officers were called to the scene of 1020 Hanover Road in Jackson Township for an accident where someone was trapped. Coroners were called to the scene...
‘Medical event’ likely caused York County crash: coroner
Saturday evening’s crash on Hanover Road in Jackson Township appears to have happened after the driver, who was found deceased, “likely had a medical event that occurred while he was driving,” according to a report from the York County Coroner’s office. The man, who has not...
Crash leaves 1 dead in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office says a man is dead following a vehicle crash in Jackson Township on Saturday evening. First responders were called to the 1000 block of Hanover Road just after 7 p.m. for reports of a vehicle crash. The driver of the...
abc27.com
Victim of fatal York County crash identified
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One man has died after a crash occurred on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 17 in Jackson Township, York County. According to a release from the York County Coroner’s office, the multi-vehicle crash occurred with entrapment in the 1000 block of Hanover Road. The coroner’s office was dispatched at 7:16 p.m.
Crash involving police vehicle sends 4 people to hospital
Baltimore County Crash Team is investigating a crash involving a police vehicle and two other cars. The crash happened around 5:17 p.m. at Old Harford Road and Satyr Hill Road.
Crews respond to early morning barn fire in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency responders are battling an early morning fire in Paradise Township Monday morning. According to Lancaster County 911, crews were dispatched to a fire on Strasburg Road and Paradise Lane at 12:08 a.m. on Monday. There are no reported injuries or displacements at this time,...
Crews battle overnight fire in York County, four people displaced
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Four people were displaced following an overnight fire in Spring Garden Township on Sunday. According to York County 911, crews were dispatched to a fire on the 1400 block of South Duke Street at 11:05 p.m. on Sept. 18. Emergency responders continued to battle the fire early into Monday morning.
abc27.com
York County husband charged in wife’s stabbing death
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been charged with criminal homicide after a woman was found dead in her home in York County and the county coroner ruled her stabbing death a homicide. On Friday, Sept 16, police charged 55-year-old Long Nguyen with one count of criminal...
WGAL
Police incident involving man with a gun resolved without injury in Lancaster County
Northern Lancaster County Regional Police were dispatched to a reported subject with a gun in the area of Warehouse Road and Municipal Line, just before 9 a.m. Sunday. Police said the man was reportedly threatening to harm himself and was reportedly armed with a rifle and several live rounds of ammunition.
local21news.com
US 322 reopened after multi-vehicle crash, injuries reported
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Police have now reopened US 322 after a multi-vehicle crash occurred earlier today at 4:22PM, according to Dauphin County dispatch. The crash had initially caused a large traffic disruption, closing all lanes eastbound between Penhar Drive and Mushroom Hill Road. At the moment, police have...
abc27.com
York County man died weeks after vehicle crash: coroner
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — An 81-year-old man from Springettsbury Township died at WellSpan York Hospital on Sunday, 25 days after he was involved in a two-vehicle accident, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The York County coroner says Delmar Sipes was driving near the 2600 block of...
Multi-vehicle crash on Route 322 results in road closure, injuries
A multiple-vehicle accident injured several people along Route 322 in Dauphin County Saturday afternoon. The accident, which occurred between Penhar Drive and Mushroom Hill Road at around 4:22 p.m., closed both lanes and caused a large traffic disruption, according to the 511PA Harrisburg Twitter account. Police have not yet confirmed...
Central Pa. man dies by suicide after chase, standoff: police
A 25-year-old Lancaster man took his own life after leading state police on a brief chase that ended in a standoff at his house in Colerain Township, outside Quarryville. Someone called police to check on the yet-unidentified man when they saw them slumped over the steering wheel of a grey Ford Escape at around 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to state police.
WGAL
Homicide charges filed in connection with York County fatal stabbing
On Sept. 13, officers from the Springettsbury Township Police Department were dispatched to the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road to check the welfare of the residents. Police say when the first responding officer made entry, they found a deceased female with stab wounds and a wounded male. The male was taken to York Hospital.
Elderly man dies nearly a month after head-on collision in central Pa.
An 81-year-old man has died nearly a month after another driver crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into his vehicle on a York County road, the coroner’s office said. Delmar Sipes, of Springettsbury Township, was driving through the 2600 block of North Sherman Street in the township Aug....
Missing teen in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a 14-year-old boy last seen in Middletown on Saturday afternoon. Zane Dominic Gray was last seen by his mother on Sept. 17 around 1 p.m. at Karns Foods on South Union Street, police said. Gray was last seen wearing a red...
Maryland State Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash on I-695
Maryland State Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred yesterday afternoon.
skooknews.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 309 Closed South of Tamaqua Due to Fatal Crash in Lehigh County
Route 309 is closed in both directions south of Tamaqua late Friday due to a fatal crash. The crash reported occurred just before 9:00pm at the intersection with Mountain Road in Lynn Township, Lehigh County. A coroner was reported to have been called to the scene of the crash. The...
foxbaltimore.com
Fatal Carroll County hit and run suspect in custody
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Officers in Carroll County arrested a suspect in a fatal hit and run. According to police, at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the scene of a hit and run near Trevanion Road and Otterdale Mill Road. Police said the victim was struck by...
Motorcyclist Ejected From Three-Wheel Bike In I-695 Baltimore Crash Dies: State Police
A motorcyclist died at a Maryland hospital after crashing his ride into a concrete barrier on I-695 in Baltimore County. Dundalk resident Bernard James Moll, Jr., 65, was driving on the inner loop of I-695 near Chesaco Avenue in Baltimore shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 when he lost control and crashed, according to state police.
