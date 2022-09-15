Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Related
seehafernews.com
Woodland Dunes Invites Public to the Enchanted Forrest
Woodland Dunes is inviting the public out for a magical night at the dunes in a couple of weeks. The Dunes located at 3000 Hawthorne Avenue in Two Rivers, will be transformed into an Enchanted Forrest on October 1st. Families and attendees will walk along a candlelit trail and meet...
seehafernews.com
Plymouth Arts Center Invites Artists to Register for En Plein Air Competition
The Plymouth Arts Center is looking for artists to take part in their annual Paint the Towns in Fall Color, En Plein Air (outdoor painting) competition. Midwest artists are invited to register by September 30th to take advantage of the promotional rate of $45; after Sept. 30th the fee will be $50.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Police Department Begins Annual K9 Wreath Sale
If you are looking for some new Christmas decorations and would like to support local law enforcement, the Manitowoc Police Department is here to help. The annual K9 Wreath Sale is now underway. The Manitowoc Police Department has once again teamed up with Honeymoon Acre’s Greenhouse to offer holiday wreaths,...
seehafernews.com
Capitol Civic Center Announces Diverse Fall Show Lineup
This fall’s show lineup at the Capitol Civic Center has a little bit of everything. First up is a country flair as Vegas McGraw is slatted to perform Tim McGraw’s biggest hits this coming Friday (September 23rd). Then, the very next day, Fantastick Patrick will tickle your funny...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seehafernews.com
West of the Lake Gardens Named to the State Register of Historic Places
One of the most beautiful attractions in Manitowoc is now an official landmark. West of the Lake Gardens was recently added to the State Register of Historic Places. The iconic home of Ruth St. John and John Dunham West was constructed in 1934, and despite having no previous gardening experience, Ruth transformed the area into the “largest and most elaborate privately owned garden in Wisconsin.”
seehafernews.com
Fire in a Garbage Can Spreads to Green Bay Garage
A garage fire in Green Bay yesterday morning (September 18th) reportedly began in a nearby garbage can. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called to a home on Chicago Street at around 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning on a report of a garage fire. Crews arrived to find a fire...
seehafernews.com
Whitelaw Fire Departments Ready for Brat Fry Fundraiser
An area fire department is holding a fundraiser this weekend. The Whitelaw Firefighters will be holding a brat fry tomorrow. They will be serving of course brats, but also hamburgers, ribeye steak sandwiches and chicken booyah at the fire station from 10:00 am until it is all gone. Jeff and...
seehafernews.com
Cemetery Cleanup
Fall cleanup time has arrived for Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc. The cemetery division is requesting the public’s help in clearing all summer decorations by the first of October. Any items not removed by then will be disposed of and any perennials on gravesites will be cut down to ground level. Winter decorations should not be placed until November 15th.
IN THIS ARTICLE
seehafernews.com
Summit Clinical Celebrates Opening in Manitowoc With a Ribbon Cutting
Even though they have been operational since April, Summit Clinical Services in Manitowoc welcomed the public to their facility yesterday for a ribbon cutting and open house. Summit is a counseling center located at 820 Washington Street, which is one of only a couple organizations in the Clipper City focused on providing mental health counseling.
seehafernews.com
Prevent Suicide Manitowoc County to Welcome 350+ at 11th Annual Walk/Run for Hope
Over 350 people will be at UW Green Bay Manitowoc Campus tomorrow morning for the 11th running of the Prevent Suicide Manitowoc Walk/Run for Hope. This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the local mental health advocates, and this year’s event is looking to be their biggest yet.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc/Two Rivers YMCA Hosting Walk To End Alzheimer’s this Weekend
Residents of Manitowoc County are invited this weekend to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The event is at the Manitowoc-Two Rivers YMCA tomorrow morning (September 16th), starting at 8:30 a.m. There’s an Opening Ceremony at 9:40 a.m. followed by...
seehafernews.com
Oshkosh Police Investigating a Fatal Train vs. Pedestrian Crash
An investigation is underway in Oshkosh after a 29-year-old man was struck by a train. The incident occurred at around 8:30 Saturday morning (September 17th) where the railroad track intersects with Otter Avenue. The identity of the victim has not yet been released, but we do know he resides in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
seehafernews.com
Bus reduction
Bus service in Manitowoc will be temporarily reduced beginning on Monday, September 26th. Director of Public Infrastructure Dan Koski says Maritime Metro Transit will be going to an hourly schedule on routes 2, 3 4, and 6 due to staffing shortages. Updates and route information will be available on the city of Manitowoc website at Manitowoc.org/maritimemetro or the Maritime Metro Transit app. The city is appealing for applicants for driver positions.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Health Department Reminds Everyone of the Effect of Suicide
September is Suicide Prevention Month and is a time when we all should remember those affected by suicide and try to stem the tide. Kayla Reindl, a Public Health Nurse with the Manitowoc County Health Department reported to us some troubling statistics surrounding suicide. She asked, “Did you know that...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Johnnie R. Snow, 59, Waukesha, Possession of THC (2nd+ offense) on 1/13/19, Guilty plea, $200.00 fine, plus costs imposed, total of $969.00, to be paid by 11-01-22 or 19 days jail. Submit DNA sample. Timothy M. Belongie, 29, Manitowoc, Bail Jumping on 12/18/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Defendant...
seehafernews.com
Paul F. Stangel
Paul F. Stangel, age 87, a resident of Manitowoc, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Shady Lane Assisted Living, Manitowoc. Paul was born on January 29, 1935 in Manitowoc to the late Richard and Alice Schleis Stangel. He had worked at Mirro Aluminum for 44 years until his retirement in 1997. On October 27, 1990, Paul married Mardell Rosinsky at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Two Rivers. He enjoyed spending his time biking. Paul was a member of Lakeshore Peddlers, Manitowoc Senior Center Bike Club, St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Manitowoc, and the Knights of Columbus Council 710 of Manitowoc.
seehafernews.com
Ships Sweep De Pere On Youth Volleyball Night
Manitowoc Lincoln was pushed but did not falter last night in its FRCC Girls Volleyball match against De Pere at the JFK Fieldhouse. The Ships, who are ranked #8 this week in the State Coaches poll, swept the Redbirds in 3 sets, 25-15, 26-24, and 25-15 on Youth Volleyball Night.
seehafernews.com
Janice B. Zipperer
Janice B. Zipperer, age 84, of Manitowoc, died Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Janice was born August 6, 1938, in Iron Mountain, MI, daughter of the late John and Rosalie (Parlow) Hoffmann. She graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1957. On November 29, 1958, she married William Zipperer Jr. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Maple Grove. He preceded her in death on February 23, 2007.
seehafernews.com
Gary A. Bonk
Gary A. Bonk, 82, of Kellnersville, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, peacefully and with family by his side. Gary was born on May 22, 1940 in Manitowoc, son of the late Anton Bonk and Anna (Wachal) Kutil. For 35 years he traveled the state of Wisconsin operating Bonk’s Amusements, a carnival that he inherited from his father. For a time, Gary was the owner/operator of a semi and did cross-country hauls. Another of his business endeavors was owning and operating a few taverns in Manitowoc County, lastly Bonkers. Gary was an avid NASCAR, Brewers, and Packer’s fan. He had his pilot’s license and enjoyed flying. Gary was a supporter of the NRA, EAA and the Corvette Club.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Sentenced in 2021 Reedsville Stabbing Case
A Manitowoc man has been sentenced for his role in a 2021 stabbing case in Reedsville. Jesus Sanchez-Delgadillo was found guilty due to a no-contest plea on a charge of 1st Degree Reckless Injury, with Judge Mark Rohrer sentencing him to spend four years in prison followed by ten years on extended supervision.
Comments / 0