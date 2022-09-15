Gary A. Bonk, 82, of Kellnersville, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, peacefully and with family by his side. Gary was born on May 22, 1940 in Manitowoc, son of the late Anton Bonk and Anna (Wachal) Kutil. For 35 years he traveled the state of Wisconsin operating Bonk’s Amusements, a carnival that he inherited from his father. For a time, Gary was the owner/operator of a semi and did cross-country hauls. Another of his business endeavors was owning and operating a few taverns in Manitowoc County, lastly Bonkers. Gary was an avid NASCAR, Brewers, and Packer’s fan. He had his pilot’s license and enjoyed flying. Gary was a supporter of the NRA, EAA and the Corvette Club.

KELLNERSVILLE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO