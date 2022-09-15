The 2022 Alaska State Fair took place earlier this summer from August 19 – September 5 at the fairgrounds in Palmer. This year’s fair attendance, according to a press release, was really strong and is expected to be higher than 2021. While the official numbers are still being finalized, AT&T Concert Series ticket sales sold 4,100 more tickets than last year. Alaska’s most popular concert venue had packed performances by Rise Against, Brothers Osborne and Barenaked Ladies, and near sell-outs for Shaggy and Common Kings, CAAMP, TobyMac, and Lauren Daigle.

ALASKA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO