ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

3 Bruins Who Could Make Appearance on Top Line in 2022-23

With Brad Marchand set to miss the first two months of the season while he recovers from offseason hip surgery and David Pastrnak potentially set to play on the second line with David Krejci, there are openings to play on the top line with Patrice Bergeron. The two primary candidates...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

2022-23 NHL team preview: Pittsburgh Penguins

If there’s any surprise from the Penguins’ 2021-22 season, it’s how well they weathered the storm for the first month without Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. While a 3-2-2 record is far from perfect, they held their own until Crosby came back on Oct. 30, when they started to return to a more normal amount of Penguins success, and then they were 20-9-5 by the time Malkin returned on Jan. 11.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

The Milwaukee Bucks Signed A New Player And Then Waived Him

View the original article to see embedded media. The Milwaukee Bucks will play their first regular season game of the 2022-23 NBA season in just 33 days when they face off with the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania. Their first preseason game is in just two weeks when they host the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ontario, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Patrick Beverley issues strong response to latest Russell Westbrook report

It may be time to start checking pigs for wings because we are seeing the day that Patrick Beverley is publicly defending Russell Westbrook. A report from The Athletic this week indicated that the Los Angeles Lakers are pondering the drastic step of moving Westbrook to the bench next year. With Westbrook aging, his abilities declining, and a new head coach in Darvin Ham taking over, it at least seems like a plausible move.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

David Price Debunks False Report

It was a typical Sunday morning, that is until news hit that came out of left field (pun intended). The story was spread by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale who said Dodgers veteran David Price was "Tired and his whole body hurt." Fox Sports: MLB went so far as to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Lakers Rookie Reveals When The Team Formed Their Group Chat, LeBron James Introduced Himself With A Single Emoji

The Los Angeles Lakers are getting ready to face a new NBA season where everybody's eyes will be on them. Following a tumultuous 2022-23 campaign, they are ready to bounce back, especially after bringing some new faces to the locker room. Besides the veterans that found their way to Crypto.com Arena, the Purple and Gold will have more pieces to rely on to have a successful season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Muzzin
Yardbarker

Injury to veteran could lead to more opportunities for rookie

The Falcons are gearing up for their Week 2 matchup on the West coast, taking on the 0-1 Rams in SoFi Stadium. Atlanta opened as 10.5-point underdogs because they have a significant rest disadvantage, and Los Angeles’ roster is superior in most facets. The Rams suffered a couple of injuries along the offensive line, which was already a shaky unit. On the other side, the Falcons are coming out of the season opener pretty healthy, with only one veteran appearing on the injury report, which could lead to more opportunities for a rookie.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Lars Nootbaar shares a heartwarming Albert Pujols story

Lars Nootbaar is one of many St. Louis Cardinals players who are in absolute awe of what their teammate, future Hall-of-Famer Albert Pujols, can do. Pujols is called “The Machine” for a reason. His numbers throughout his career are video game level numbers. But beyond that, he’s played...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy