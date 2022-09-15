New census data shows Rhode Island ranked 24th in child poverty; 4th for children’s health insurance coverage

Read full article on original website
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Rhode Island
Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
Rhode Island Foundation inviting South County residents to share ideas at a free community dinner on Sept. 20
The Rhode Island Foundation is inviting local residents to share their thoughts about the issues that are important to them at a free community dinner on September 20. The get-together is a re-boot of its 2018 “Together RI” initiative. “When we did this four years ago, there already...
RIDOH reports Rhode Island’s first human case of West Nile Virus in 2022
The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is announcing Rhode Island’s first human case of West Nile Virus in 2022. West Nile Virus is spread to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito. The person who tested positive was a resident of Providence County in their 70s and...
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Sept. 17 – 24)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. RITBA Weekly Lane Closure Updates. September 18 – 24, 2022. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge. Eastbound...
