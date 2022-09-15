ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansford, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Major recognition for local police department

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northeastern Pennsylvania Police Department was recognized for its commitment to maintaining police excellence. The Dallas Township Police Department achieved Premier Agency Status under the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Program of the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association. Dallas Township is one of only 24 police departments statewide to meet […]
DALLAS, PA
Times News

Colleagues weigh in on commissioner

As Schuylkill County Commissioner George F. Halcovage Jr. prepared to testify Thursday at the first impeachment hearing for sexual misconduct, his colleagues sent a letter to state Rep. Paul Schemel, who is the head of the subcommittee in charge of the process, urging him to remove him from office. Commissioner...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Letter to the editor: Water Authorities and Taxes

County commissioners, township supervisors, and school directors should say a little prayer of thanks every night for water authority land in Carbon County. Land owned by the Bethlehem Water Authority will not raise your property tax. The Authority has no roads that need tar and chips, no garbage to pick up, no people complaining after a snowstorm that their roads weren’t plowed, no students to increase school taxes, no need for municipal police patrols.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Suicide awareness in Luzerne County

HUNLOCK CREEK, Pa. — An event in Luzerne County brought awareness to suicide and ways to prevent it. Nearby business 'Buy Under the Sun' hosted the event at the Garden Drive-In in Hunlock Creek. There were vendors, raffles, and games plus community resources available for those who might be...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lansford, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Times News

Schuylkill commissioners return unused grants

Schuylkill County commissioners approved a number of actions at a public meeting Wednesday. • The Office of Senior Services’ return of $13,316.80 in block grant funds to the Pennsylvania Department of Aging for the 2021-2022 caregiver program;. • The return of $4,425.24 in block grant funds for PA Medi...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly used young daughter as shield

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A man allegedly used his two-year-old daughter as a shield after police were called to a home for a disturbance. Mark James Hughes, 34, has a history of violence against his mother, who lives in the 300 block of W. 11th Street, according to Bloomsburg Officer Ryan Edgar. Despite having a Protection from Abuse against him, Hughes has shown up at his mother’s house multiple times and caused a disturbance, Edgar said. ...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Times News

Schuylkill receives $473K for election

Schuylkill County has received the $473,700 state election funding it applied for in August. The new Election Integrity Grant is through the state Department of Community and Economic Development. Gov. Tom Wolf on July 11 signed into law a bill that sets aside $45 million for the grants, which can...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Block Party#Politics Local#Lansford Council
Times News

Mahoning Valley fire company holds celebration

The 17th annual Celebration of Community held Saturday on the grounds of Mahoning Valley Fire Company had some ancillary purposes. Mahoning Valley Assistant Fire Chief Jay Michalik said the main reason was to say thank you to the Mahoning Valley community for its support. Michalik said it also:. • Served...
LEHIGHTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Mother charged after tot allegedly found wandering neighborhood

Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick mother was charged after a neighbor reportedly found the woman's four-year-old daughter wandering the neighborhood. After police returned the little girl and saw the condition of her home, they also contacted Children and Youth and the Berwick codes enforcement office, court records show. Berwick Officer Randy Gaugler got a call on Aug. 23 around 8 a.m. from a woman who lives on LaSalle Street, saying...
BERWICK, PA
Times News

Lehighton news

Bethany Evangelical Congregational Church, 222 North St., Lehighton, announces the following events:. • Sunday-Sunday-Worship service is in-person as well as streamed live at 10:40 a.m. Junior Church is available for children up to sixth grade. Live broadcast can be accessed on Facebook by searching for, and liking @BethanyECLehighton. • Monday:...
LEHIGHTON, PA
skooknews.com

Truck Gets Hung Up on Wall After Taking Turn Too Early in Lavelle

A man walked away uninjured after a crash in Lavelle late Saturday. Around 9:00pm, emergency personnel were called to the intersection of Main Street and Barry Street in Lavelle for a motor vehicle accident. According to Butler Township Police, an elderly male attempted to make a right hand turn onto...
LAVELLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Times News

I-80 bridge in Carbon to be replaced

A bridge along Interstate 80 in Carbon County that was originally part of a tolling plan is slated to be replaced next year. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation released its plans for the I-80 bridge replacement project, which will take 2-3 years to complete at a cost estimated between $60 to $75 million.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Tamaqua to vote on cameras

Tamaqua Area School District is considering adding smart surveillance cameras using funds from a state grant. Next week school board members will vote on purchasing 115 door sensors and an undisclosed number of cameras made by Verkada Inc., a tech company which makes surveillance systems for schools and businesses. The...
TAMAQUA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Woman used stolen card for beer, cigars

Berwick, Pa. — A 65-year-old Berwick woman stole a credit card and used it to buy beer, cigars, and cigarettes, police say. Linda M. Skiba also tried to rent a room at a motel using the stolen card and used her own name, which helped police identify her, court records show. A woman contacted police on July 17 after getting a call from Capitol One, saying her card had been...
BERWICK, PA
PennLive.com

Fire severely damages Pa. Burger King restaurant

A fire late Thursday extensively damaged the Burger King in the Northampton Crossings shopping center in Lower Nazareth Township. No injuries were reported, authorities said. The two-alarm fire in the 3700 block off Easton-Nazareth Highway was reported at 10:19 p.m., according to a Northampton County emergency dispatch supervisor. It was out within an hour, Hecktown Volunteer Fire Company Chief Jeff Seip told lehighvalleylive.com on Friday morning.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Student charged with secretly recording professor

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg University student who recorded a conversation with his professor, then sent the recording to administrators believed he was receiving “secret messages of hate,” police say. BU officials contacted university police on Aug. 25 after receiving emails from 37-year-old Eric Allen Meier that contained an electronic recording, according to Officer Jeff Bachinger. Although the recording was muffled, they were able to identify the other person in...
BLOOMSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy