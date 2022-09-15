Read full article on original website
Major recognition for local police department
DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northeastern Pennsylvania Police Department was recognized for its commitment to maintaining police excellence. The Dallas Township Police Department achieved Premier Agency Status under the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Program of the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association. Dallas Township is one of only 24 police departments statewide to meet […]
Times News
Colleagues weigh in on commissioner
As Schuylkill County Commissioner George F. Halcovage Jr. prepared to testify Thursday at the first impeachment hearing for sexual misconduct, his colleagues sent a letter to state Rep. Paul Schemel, who is the head of the subcommittee in charge of the process, urging him to remove him from office. Commissioner...
Times News
Letter to the editor: Water Authorities and Taxes
County commissioners, township supervisors, and school directors should say a little prayer of thanks every night for water authority land in Carbon County. Land owned by the Bethlehem Water Authority will not raise your property tax. The Authority has no roads that need tar and chips, no garbage to pick up, no people complaining after a snowstorm that their roads weren’t plowed, no students to increase school taxes, no need for municipal police patrols.
Suicide awareness in Luzerne County
HUNLOCK CREEK, Pa. — An event in Luzerne County brought awareness to suicide and ways to prevent it. Nearby business 'Buy Under the Sun' hosted the event at the Garden Drive-In in Hunlock Creek. There were vendors, raffles, and games plus community resources available for those who might be...
Times News
Schuylkill commissioners return unused grants
Schuylkill County commissioners approved a number of actions at a public meeting Wednesday. • The Office of Senior Services’ return of $13,316.80 in block grant funds to the Pennsylvania Department of Aging for the 2021-2022 caregiver program;. • The return of $4,425.24 in block grant funds for PA Medi...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Reading Woman Who Failed to Appear for Court
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate Brandi Lyn Jones. Brandi Lyn Jones, 28, of 1633 Cotton Street, Reading Pa 19606, is wanted after failing to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse on August 8, 2022 for arraignment court.
Man allegedly used young daughter as shield
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A man allegedly used his two-year-old daughter as a shield after police were called to a home for a disturbance. Mark James Hughes, 34, has a history of violence against his mother, who lives in the 300 block of W. 11th Street, according to Bloomsburg Officer Ryan Edgar. Despite having a Protection from Abuse against him, Hughes has shown up at his mother’s house multiple times and caused a disturbance, Edgar said. ...
Times News
Schuylkill receives $473K for election
Schuylkill County has received the $473,700 state election funding it applied for in August. The new Election Integrity Grant is through the state Department of Community and Economic Development. Gov. Tom Wolf on July 11 signed into law a bill that sets aside $45 million for the grants, which can...
Times News
Mahoning Valley fire company holds celebration
The 17th annual Celebration of Community held Saturday on the grounds of Mahoning Valley Fire Company had some ancillary purposes. Mahoning Valley Assistant Fire Chief Jay Michalik said the main reason was to say thank you to the Mahoning Valley community for its support. Michalik said it also:. • Served...
Mother charged after tot allegedly found wandering neighborhood
Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick mother was charged after a neighbor reportedly found the woman's four-year-old daughter wandering the neighborhood. After police returned the little girl and saw the condition of her home, they also contacted Children and Youth and the Berwick codes enforcement office, court records show. Berwick Officer Randy Gaugler got a call on Aug. 23 around 8 a.m. from a woman who lives on LaSalle Street, saying...
Times News
Lehighton news
Bethany Evangelical Congregational Church, 222 North St., Lehighton, announces the following events:. • Sunday-Sunday-Worship service is in-person as well as streamed live at 10:40 a.m. Junior Church is available for children up to sixth grade. Live broadcast can be accessed on Facebook by searching for, and liking @BethanyECLehighton. • Monday:...
skooknews.com
Truck Gets Hung Up on Wall After Taking Turn Too Early in Lavelle
A man walked away uninjured after a crash in Lavelle late Saturday. Around 9:00pm, emergency personnel were called to the intersection of Main Street and Barry Street in Lavelle for a motor vehicle accident. According to Butler Township Police, an elderly male attempted to make a right hand turn onto...
Times News
I-80 bridge in Carbon to be replaced
A bridge along Interstate 80 in Carbon County that was originally part of a tolling plan is slated to be replaced next year. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation released its plans for the I-80 bridge replacement project, which will take 2-3 years to complete at a cost estimated between $60 to $75 million.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man acquitted of homicide in shooting of 2 intruders at his Stroud Twp. home
STROUD TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County jury has found a man on trial for homicide not guilty. Randy Halterman was on trial for shooting two intruders in his home, killing one of them. We spoke with Halterman as he was leaving the Monroe County Correctional Facility. After almost two years in jail, he's now a free man.
Times News
Tamaqua to vote on cameras
Tamaqua Area School District is considering adding smart surveillance cameras using funds from a state grant. Next week school board members will vote on purchasing 115 door sensors and an undisclosed number of cameras made by Verkada Inc., a tech company which makes surveillance systems for schools and businesses. The...
Easton motorcyclist dies in Route 611 crash in Northampton County, state police say
An Easton man on a motorcycle died Friday afternoon after an SUV crashed into him head-on along Route 611, the Pennsylvania State Police said. Benjamin Blampied, 32, suffered a fatal injury in the 3:30 p.m. crash at the intersection of Route 611/South Delaware Drive and Browns Drive in Williams Township.
Police: Woman used stolen card for beer, cigars
Berwick, Pa. — A 65-year-old Berwick woman stole a credit card and used it to buy beer, cigars, and cigarettes, police say. Linda M. Skiba also tried to rent a room at a motel using the stolen card and used her own name, which helped police identify her, court records show. A woman contacted police on July 17 after getting a call from Capitol One, saying her card had been...
Fire severely damages Pa. Burger King restaurant
A fire late Thursday extensively damaged the Burger King in the Northampton Crossings shopping center in Lower Nazareth Township. No injuries were reported, authorities said. The two-alarm fire in the 3700 block off Easton-Nazareth Highway was reported at 10:19 p.m., according to a Northampton County emergency dispatch supervisor. It was out within an hour, Hecktown Volunteer Fire Company Chief Jeff Seip told lehighvalleylive.com on Friday morning.
skooknews.com
Maria Casey Announces Intent to Run for Schuylkill County Commissioner
This past weekend, Maria Casey, of Minersville, announced her intent to run for the office Schuylkill County next year. Casey, a Republican and the current County Clerk of Courts and former Assistant District Attorney, says common sense and common values is what she will bring to the Commissioner's Office if elected.
Student charged with secretly recording professor
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg University student who recorded a conversation with his professor, then sent the recording to administrators believed he was receiving “secret messages of hate,” police say. BU officials contacted university police on Aug. 25 after receiving emails from 37-year-old Eric Allen Meier that contained an electronic recording, according to Officer Jeff Bachinger. Although the recording was muffled, they were able to identify the other person in...
