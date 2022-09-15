Read full article on original website
You're Invited to a Free Kid-Friendly Moon Gazing Event Celebrating "International Observe the Moon Night"Dianna CarneyAbington, MA
7 Free Craft Classes & Art Events on the South ShoreDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Festive Fun For Everyone! Plymouth Pride Announces Inclusive Apple Picking Day EventDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
This Local Park is Hosting a Kids' Halloween Event with Festive Fun ActivitiesDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Matt Strahm Ridicules New Rules, Says Cheating Remains RampantIBWAABoston, MA
YourArlington
Arlington Stop & Shop celebrates renovation this weekend
Stop & Shop, a neighborhood grocer for more than a century, has announced its newly remodeled store in Arlington, at 905 Mass. Ave. The updates focus on delivering fresh, healthy and convenient options that make grocery shopping easier for local customers, a company news release says. The new features at...
bostonchefs.com
Blue Ribbon Sushi Adds Lunch & Extra Dinner Hours
After a successful debut and a very busy summer, Blue Ribbon Sushi is extending their dinner hours and adding lunch service. Pop over to the Kenmore Square spot from chefs and co-founders Bruce and Eric Bromberg Monday through Friday from 12:00-5:00pm and take advantage of the extra opportunities to enjoy favorites like Karai Kaibashira (spicy scallop and smelt roe) Maki and Teppan-Style Wagyu or go for the lunch-only Chirashi Donburi, featuring a premium selection of fish served over rice.
nbcboston.com
Hot Chix Boston Opens in Cambridge's Inman Square
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Last year, it was reported that the team behind a pop-up spot featuring fried chicken sandwiches would be opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Cambridge. Now we have learned that the place has debuted. Based on a tweet from @TroySch1, Hot Chix Boston...
The Swellesley Report
All about fall fashion in Wonderful Wellesley
SPONSORED POST: Post-pandemic fashion has a new mantra—out with the casual in with high-voltage dressing. It’s not the time to blend into the crowd. Stand out with colors like bright green, golden yellow and gorgeous pink. You can be unapologetically glam. What’s hot in Wellesley Square. “Customers...
WCVB
Residents volunteer to clean up neighborhoods across city of Boston
BOSTON — Residents across the city of Boston came together on Saturday to clean up public spaces and give neighborhoods something to be proud of. Marvin Watkins, of Roxbury, has lived next to Robert Lawson Park for nearly nine years. With a 4-year-old daughter and another child on the way, Watkins said he is committed to keeping the park and surrounding area clean.
You Can Get Married at the Picturesque Boston Public Library for Just $200
What an incredible, picturesque opportunity to walk through the hallowed halls of the Boston Public Library filled with murals and spectacular paintings, marble, and sculpture, into a lovely room set aside for you and your loved one to get married, all for just $200. Whether you're budget-conscious, want something simple...
WCVB
The Tina Turner Musical
NEEDHAM, Mass. — “Tina—The Tina Turner Musical” is making a stop in Boston. It's the inspiring journey of a woman born in a small town in Tennessee who broke barriers to become the Queen of Rock n' Roll performing on a world stage.Naomi Rodgers and Zurin Villanueva share the role of Tina, each playing four performances a week at the Citizens Bank Opera House.
whdh.com
Central Square in Cambridge to play host to community dance celebration
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An afternoon of free dance parties, performances, and lessons is coming to Cambridge’s Central Square. The Dance Complex is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a free, family-friendly dance festival on Sept. 18 from 2-8:45 p.m. Festival goers will be able to receive free dance lessons...
hot969boston.com
National Cheeseburger Day is September 18, Here are the BEST Cheeseburgers in and Around Boston Voted on By YOU!
National Cheeseburger Day is September 18th and we want to celebrate by showing some love to the best of the best cheeseburgers in the area. The cheeseburger is just the perfect food. A typical burger is a beef patty with some cheese in between a hamburger bun. Nowadays, there are all types of burgers being created. There are burgers that don’t include any meat at all. There are also burgers that don’t include any buns at all. Regardless of how you eat your cheeseburgers, they could quite possibly be the most perfect food on the planet.
Boston's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest: Treats, Meet and Greets & More!
(Photo by muhannad alatawi) (BOSTON, MA) Calling all dog lovers! The Harpoon Brewery in Boston is hosting their 5th annual Dogtoberfest presented by Life's Abundance, and both you and your furry friend are invited to this paw-some celebration! This pup-friendly festival will include competitions, a 3-mile fun run (or walk!), and will even feature an on-site adoption meet and greet presented by the MSPCA, "dog lovers may even leave the event as dog owners!"
universalhub.com
People stumbling out of the Andrew T stop late at night with a hunger for pizza will have to go home and order from there, board says
The Boston Licensing Board yesterday ordered Red Line Pizza, 582 Dorchester Ave. in South Boston, to start complying with its license and close its doors to walk-in customers at 11 p.m. The pizza place currently has permission to stay open for walk-in trade until 11 p.m., with it allowed to...
WCVB
Monday, September 19: Hidden in Plain Sight
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ted Reinstein is looking up, down, around, and above to discover quirky systems, codes, and features around Boston that are “hiding in plain sight!” Parts of the city are encircled by a high-wire “eruv” – Ted will tell you what that is. We meet a Boston man who makes art in out-of-the-way places (and manages to live rent-free in the city). Boston officials share the story behind those tiny colored plastic disks embedded in city streets. And while the 1,200 fire alarm boxes in Boston may look like a relic - they work! We meet the team charged with maintaining them.
The Pros and Cons of Going to a Concert at Fenway Park in Boston
Fenway Park is an iconic landmark both locals and tourists flock to to catch a legendary Red Sox game. A list released in Men’s Health Magazine earlier this year ranked the stadium as top 5 in the country, however, not everyone will agree with that. As with everything else...
WCVB
3 Massachusetts Bed, Bath & Beyond stores to close
BOSTON — Three Massachusetts Bed, Bath & Beyond stores are slated to close, the home goods retailer announced. The stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are listed among the 150 locations set to close nationwide. The exact closing dates have not been announced. In August, the retailer announced layoffs,...
thelocalne.ws
No black magic here, just hard work
Call Rebeccah Pearson, owner of the Ipswich-based Apothecary Suil Crow, just about anything … but don’t call her a witch. Yes, Pearson wore a black T-shirt and pants to her booth at her Old Ipswich Days booth, but that’s just one outfit. By her own admission, Pearson...
NECN
Worker Injured in Dorchester Porch Collapse
A man was hospitalized Sunday after he fell from the second floor of a triple decker in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. The Boston Fire Department responded to 384 Park Street for a technical rescue after a rear porch collapsed. Crews were able to safely extricate the worker from the rubble, and...
Massive water main break turns Boston streets into rivers
BOSTON — A massive water main break on Friday morning turned a number of streets in downtown Boston into rivers shorty before the morning commute ramped up. Video from Washington and Lagrange streets near The Kensington apartments in Chinatown showed gushing water cascading down the road. Tufts Medical Center is located nearby.
Radio Ink
The Dean of Boston Jazz Radio Passes
Eric Jackson was the host of Eric in The Evening on Public Radio Station WGBH in Boston. For more than 50 years, Jackson shared his knowledge of Jazz and the history of African American music. He was 72. Eric first joined GBH as a regular host in 1977, quickly emerging...
whdh.com
Accident in Nubian Square leaves car flipped onto its hood
BOSTON (WHDH) - An accident in Nubian Square left a car flipped onto its hood. The accident happened on Dudley Street and Harrison Avenue early Saturday morning. Footage captured by 7NEWS showed the car resting on its windshield. There are no reports of any injuries. This is a developing story;...
Worker injured after porch collapse in Boston
BOSTON -- A worker needed to be extricated from rubble after a porch collapse in Boston. It happened at a Park Street triple-decker Sunday afternoon. A neighbor told WBZ-TV the worker was pinned to the ground. She called 911 after hearing him cry out. According to the fire department, the worker was on the second floor when three porches in the back of the house came crashing down. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. "They couldn't allow people on it so they just decided to fix it. It looks like it was in worse shape than we considered. We're probably going to have to change the whole thing," said the worker's partner who came to the scene later. Boston Inspectional Services will determine if it's safe for people to go back inside the house.
