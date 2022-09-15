Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
syvnews.com
New county Animal Services Director Sarah Aguilar to start work Monday
A new director of Santa Barbara County Animal Services will take the lead next week, after an extensive search to fill the position following the resignation of director Angela Walters Yates this spring. Sarah Aguilar, who has lead highly respected animal welfare agencies across the country, will bring experience in...
syvnews.com
Long-running culinary fundraiser re-emerges as 'The Great Valley Cook-off' in Santa Ynez
Advance tickets are $70 per person, or $80 at the door, and can be purchased at artsoutreach.com/real-men-cook or by calling Arts Outreach at 805-688-9533. For more information, or to sign up as an amateur chef, email info@artsoutreach.com. Because not just men can cook, Arts Outreach’s long-running annual fundraiser is opening...
syvnews.com
Santa Ynez falls to Mission Prep in thriller
Santa Ynez had a chance to beat a very good Mission Prep team in the final seconds of Friday night's Mountain League game. The Pirates just couldn't make the winning play. Mission Prep stopped the Pirates' late drive on the 14-yard line to secure a 32-27 win in the league opener for both teams.
syvnews.com
This time, Lompoc comes out on top after shootout in Arroyo Grande
Another Lompoc-Arroyo Grande game, another thriller. Coaches from both Lompoc and Arroyo Grande started their Saturday mornings with a bottle of Pepto Bismol after this one. Lompoc held off Arroyo Grande in a wild, back-and-forth contest with the Braves ending up on top 42-37. This, of course, comes after last year's game ended with Arroyo Grande winning 48-47.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
syvnews.com
Photos: Righetti hosts Paso Robles in league opener
This one belied the rankings. Before this Friday night Mountain League opener between Paso Robles and Righetti, the Warriors came in with the slightly higher Central Section ranking. However, the visiting Bearcats, ranked No. 30 in the Central Section by CalPreps, out-played the No. 26 Warriors from the outset and pounded out a 31-6 win at Warrior Stadium on the Righetti campus.
syvnews.com
Paso Robles routs Righetti to open up Mountain League play
This one belied the rankings. Before this Friday night Mountain League opener between Paso Robles and Righetti, the Warriors came in with the slightly higher Central Section ranking. However, the visiting Bearcats, ranked No. 30 in the Central Section by CalPreps, out-played the No. 26 Warriors from the outset and pounded out a 31-6 win at Warrior Stadium on the Righetti campus.
Comments / 0