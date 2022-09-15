ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Michigan commit tracker: Big week for Wolverines' offensive playmakers

Michigan’s football team is just about to begin Big Ten play, but most high school programs across the country are already nearing the halfway point of their seasons. Several Wolverines commits and top targets continue to put up strong numbers in 2022. Below are the available stats for Michigan recruits from last week. Jim Harbaugh’s program currently has 14 verbal pledges in the 2023 cycle and two in the 2024 class.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan football opens as 20-point favorites in Big Ten opener

Michigan football will enter its fourth straight game as a betting favorite, albeit not the 40 and 50-point it was considered during the uncompetitive non-conference slate. The fourth-ranked Wolverines opened as 20-point favorites at Circa Sports in Las Vegas for their Big Ten opener against Maryland on Saturday (Noon, FOX), a comfortable number that suggests Jim Harbaugh’s team should roll to another victory.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Snap counts, PFF grades: Michigan's OL shows improvement

Michigan’s football team earned one of its most lopsided victories during the Jim Harbaugh era on Saturday, blanking UConn 59-0 in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines (4-0) received another elite overall grade from Pro Football Focus for their performance, but surprisingly, it was their lowest of the season. They earned a mark of 88.7, which is below their 93.7 for their 56-10 win over Hawaii in Week 2 and their 89.8 from a 51-7 season-opening victory against Colorado State.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan football looks good, but is it real?

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Saturday afternoon saw more of the same from Michigan football’s team this season. A first-half shutout. A blowout victory. Fifty-plus points on offense. It’s been a start the program has never experienced before, even when you harken back to the early days of college football when Michigan dominated.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan missing RB Donovan Edwards, two others vs. UConn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football will be without three key contributors on Saturday, including two on offense. Running back Donovan Edwards, offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart and linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green have all been ruled for today’s game against Connecticut (Noon, ABC), a team spokesman confirms. Edwards exited last...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

8 ejected from Michigan Stadium in win over Connecticut

ANN ARBOR, MI - Eight people were ejected from Michigan Stadium during Michigan’s 59-0 trouncing of Connecticut on Saturday, Sept. 17. Four were ejected for being disorderly, while another three were removed from the stadium for being overly intoxicated. Another person was ejected for using another person’s MCard - a violation of stadium rules.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan racks up the 'YACs' in win vs. UConn

ANN ARBOR – On Michigan’s second play from scrimmage Saturday against UConn, receiver Roman Wilson motioned toward the UConn sideline and caught a pass from J.J. McCarthy at the line of scrimmage. He picked up perimeter blocks from receiver Ronnie Bell and tight end Erick All, accelerated past...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

See our favorite photos from Detroit Lions' win over Washington Commanders

DETROIT -- After a rocky start last week, the Lions showed up Sunday to deliver a 36-27 win over the Washington Commanders at Ford Field. A huge pass rush helped the Lions take early control of the game. Detroit was up 22-0 before the Commanders’ offense could even gain a first down. Aidan Hutchinson managed three sacks in the first half, smashing the team’s rookie sack record. Amon-Ra St. Brown tied an NFL record by catching eight passes for the eighth game in a row, and accounted for two of Jared Goff’s four touchdown passes.
