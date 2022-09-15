Read full article on original website
Michigan commit tracker: Big week for Wolverines’ offensive playmakers
Michigan’s football team is just about to begin Big Ten play, but most high school programs across the country are already nearing the halfway point of their seasons. Several Wolverines commits and top targets continue to put up strong numbers in 2022. Below are the available stats for Michigan recruits from last week. Jim Harbaugh’s program currently has 14 verbal pledges in the 2023 cycle and two in the 2024 class.
Michigan football opens as 20-point favorites in Big Ten opener
Michigan football will enter its fourth straight game as a betting favorite, albeit not the 40 and 50-point it was considered during the uncompetitive non-conference slate. The fourth-ranked Wolverines opened as 20-point favorites at Circa Sports in Las Vegas for their Big Ten opener against Maryland on Saturday (Noon, FOX), a comfortable number that suggests Jim Harbaugh’s team should roll to another victory.
Michigan ticks up in college football poll after Week 3 blowout
Another lopsided victory ticked Michigan up one spot in the weekly college football rankings. While Jim Harbaugh’s team stood pat at No. 4 in the AP Top 25 poll, the AFCA USA Today coaches’ poll moved the Wolverines up one spot, to No. 4, following a 59-0 win over Connecticut on Saturday.
Snap counts, PFF grades: Michigan’s OL shows improvement
Michigan’s football team earned one of its most lopsided victories during the Jim Harbaugh era on Saturday, blanking UConn 59-0 in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines (4-0) received another elite overall grade from Pro Football Focus for their performance, but surprisingly, it was their lowest of the season. They earned a mark of 88.7, which is below their 93.7 for their 56-10 win over Hawaii in Week 2 and their 89.8 from a 51-7 season-opening victory against Colorado State.
Michigan QB Cade McNamara injured; ‘he’ll miss some time’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A week after losing the starting quarterback job, Michigan’s Cade McNamara came up injured late in the first half of a lopsided win over Connecticut. The graduate student signal caller took a hit with three seconds to go before halftime of Saturday’s 59-0 win, limped off the field and never returned.
Michigan football looks good, but is it real?
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Saturday afternoon saw more of the same from Michigan football’s team this season. A first-half shutout. A blowout victory. Fifty-plus points on offense. It’s been a start the program has never experienced before, even when you harken back to the early days of college football when Michigan dominated.
Overheard outside Michigan’s locker room: Shooting for perfection entering Big Ten play
ANN ARBOR – Michigan’s nonconference scheduled was ranked as the easiest in college football heading into the 2022 season, featuring three opponents that have first-year coaches. The fourth-ranked Wolverines dominated them all, with UConn becoming the latest on Saturday. Jim Harbaugh’s program totaled 465 yards of offense while...
Michigan missing RB Donovan Edwards, two others vs. UConn
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football will be without three key contributors on Saturday, including two on offense. Running back Donovan Edwards, offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart and linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green have all been ruled for today’s game against Connecticut (Noon, ABC), a team spokesman confirms. Edwards exited last...
8 ejected from Michigan Stadium in win over Connecticut
ANN ARBOR, MI - Eight people were ejected from Michigan Stadium during Michigan’s 59-0 trouncing of Connecticut on Saturday, Sept. 17. Four were ejected for being disorderly, while another three were removed from the stadium for being overly intoxicated. Another person was ejected for using another person’s MCard - a violation of stadium rules.
Takeaways, observations from Michigan’s victory over UConn
ANN ARBOR – As expected, Michigan is 3-0 heading into Big Ten play. The Wolverines once again routed an inferior opponent Saturday, blanking UConn 59-0 in Ann Arbor. Here are observations and takeaways for Michigan from the game. It outscored Colorado State, Hawaii and UConn a combined 166-17 during nonconference play.
Michigan injury report, depth chart: Projected Week 3 lineup vs. UConn
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan will look to make it a clean sweep of its non-conference schedule this weekend, when Connecticut visits town for one last tune-up before Big Ten play. Saturday’s game (Noon, ABC) follows a pair lopsided victories for the fourth-ranked Wolverines, who routed Colorado State, 51-7,...
Michigan racks up the ‘YACs’ in win vs. UConn
ANN ARBOR – On Michigan’s second play from scrimmage Saturday against UConn, receiver Roman Wilson motioned toward the UConn sideline and caught a pass from J.J. McCarthy at the line of scrimmage. He picked up perimeter blocks from receiver Ronnie Bell and tight end Erick All, accelerated past...
See our favorite photos from Detroit Lions’ win over Washington Commanders
DETROIT -- After a rocky start last week, the Lions showed up Sunday to deliver a 36-27 win over the Washington Commanders at Ford Field. A huge pass rush helped the Lions take early control of the game. Detroit was up 22-0 before the Commanders’ offense could even gain a first down. Aidan Hutchinson managed three sacks in the first half, smashing the team’s rookie sack record. Amon-Ra St. Brown tied an NFL record by catching eight passes for the eighth game in a row, and accounted for two of Jared Goff’s four touchdown passes.
Eastern Michigan football upsets another Power Five team with dominant run game
Eastern Michigan’s football team doesn’t shy away from playing Power Five teams. And it doesn’t have a problem beating them either. For the fourth time under head coach Chris Creighton, the Eagles knocked off a Power Five team as they defeated Arizona State 30-21 on Saturday. Running...
Inside the locker room: Commanders QB Carson Wentz says Lions brought more heat than expected
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions had the Washington Commanders in a 22-0 hole at halftime, thanks to their pass rush and the big-play ability of D’Andre Swift and Amon-Ra St. Brown. That pass rush accounted for four first-half sacks, with a safety thrown in for good measure. Prized rookie...
Top performers, Ann Arbor-area Football Player of the Week 4 poll
ANN ARBOR – MLive has gathered 14 Ann Arbor-area football players for readers to choose between for the Player of the Week poll for Week 4. Readers can vote as many times as they would like until 9 a.m. on Friday. The winner of the poll will be announced shortly thereafter.
Detroit Lions jump all over Commanders in 36-27 win: Live updates recap
52 -- Detroit Lions drive starts on Washington’s 30. 1:35 -- Washington Commanders drive starts on own 33. Another Wentz overthrow is nearly picked. Third-and-4 -- Wentz evades pressure and tosses it away. John The Commish Cominsky with the game-sealing sack. 1:55 -- Detroit Lions drive starts on Washington’s...
Detroit Lions tickets against Washington are going for under $50
DETROIT - The Detroit Lions hope to rebound in game two of the 2022 NFL season as they take on the Washington Commanders at Ford Field on Sunday, September 18. If you want to go to the game, you can find some cheap tickets. We found some for as low as $40 on these sites:
Reeves Taylor passes test to lift No. 2 Dexter to first 4-0 start since 1965
ANN ARBOR – Phil Jacobs knew his first year starting quarterback would be tested against Ypsilanti Lincoln Friday night. And Reeves Taylor passed that test with flying colors. Lincoln game planned to stop Dexter star running back and Michigan commit Cole Cabana and made running lanes difficult early, but...
How to watch Lions vs. Commanders: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (0-1) are sticking around at home to welcome another NFC East opponent in Week 2 action from Ford Field. Detroit hosts the Washington Commanders (1-0) on its quest to get into the win column. Here’s everything you need to know about the game from how...
