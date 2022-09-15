Read full article on original website
Related
nwestiowa.com
WCHS-Demco spark welding partnership
HULL—Western Christian High School has welded a partnership with Demco Products to give some of its students real-world experience in the metalworking trade. The Hull private school and Boyden manufacturer spent the summer fabricating a program that will benefit both entities. Vocational counselor Bill Elgersma said the opportunity is...
nwestiowa.com
N'West Iowa colleges set enrollment records
REGIONAL—It’s not graduation time yet, but all three of N’West Iowa’s higher-education establishments have reason to toss mortarboards in the air in celebration. Dordt University in Sioux Center, Northwestern College in Orange City and Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon each have recorded their highest-ever fall enrollment numbers.
nwestiowa.com
Mike's Tree Treatments fights ash borer
SIOUX CENTER—It takes decades for a tree to grow into maturity, its canopy providing much-needed shade from the strong summer sun. But those years of quiet growth can quickly be undone once a disease or insect infests it. That’s where Mike’s Tree Treatments comes in. The business was started...
nwestiowa.com
Vande Hoef goes on Honor Flight trip
SIOUX CENTER—For Bill Vande Hoef, joining the Navy was a chance to see the world. He got to see a new part of the world when he went to Washington, D.C. on Saturday with Midwest Honor Flight: Mission 12. Midwest Honor Flight left 5:30 a.m. Saturday and returned to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nwestiowa.com
Farmers awarded for conservation efforts
SIOUX CENTER—Iowa farmers’ greatest asset is their soil, as the Rensink family can attest. The fertility and yield potential of Iowa topsoil has earned it the title as Iowa’s “black gold.” The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service notes that when Iowa land was first plowed, the settlers found 14 to 16 inches of topsoil. By 2000, the average topsoil amount dipped to 6-8 inches.
dakotanewsnow.com
Four South Dakota schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including four schools in South Dakota. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona...
WOWT
1 dead, 2 injured in northwest Iowa single-car crash
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - One person is dead after an SUV went off the road in northwest Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2009 Mercury Mariner was heading westbound near B40 and Garfield Avenue in Sioux County, Iowa, Sunday at 6:22 a.m. The driver of the Mariner...
Pet ordinance to be discussed at next city council meeting
Earlier this year, dozens of snakes were confiscated from a Siouxland home and now the city is reviewing its pet ordinance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley bond vote fails second time
ROCK VALLEY—For the second time in 2022, a general obligation bond referendum in the Rock Valley School District failed to reach the necessary 60 percent “yes” votes to pass. The district's special election on Tuesday, Sept. 13, resulted in 712 votes in favor of the measure —...
invisiblepeople.tv
Tiny House Village Underway for Homeless Veterans in Sioux Falls
Enlisting to fight in the U.S. military comes with unique obstacles and risks. According to Military.com, 41% of millennial veterans have been rendered disabled after returning from war zones since 2001 and later, compared to just 25% of veterans from previous generations. A jaw-dropping 500,000 veterans who engaged in armed...
nwestiowa.com
Vos: Gravestones reveal history
Few people are aware of the Greenwood Cemetery located about seven miles from Sheldon and a mile southwest of Matlock. Most people call it the Matlock Cemetery. Head west of Matlock on a paved road called B14 in Grant Township in Sioux County and then turn south on a gravel road until you see a grove of trees on the east side of the road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nwestiowa.com
Navigator CO2 pipeline faces skeptics
SIBLEY—Many in N’West Iowa aren’t exactly gassed up for the carbon dioxide pipelines planned to come through their farmland. That’s the viewpoint of Eldon Hoekstra’s sign. The Sheldon resident drove the pickup-bed-sized message around the area Tuesday, Sept. 13, first to Rock Rapids then Sibley.
An “Influx” of Bats are Entering Homes in Part of Eastern Iowa
Just about three weeks ago, we shared an article regarding an 'alarming' amount of bats entering homes in western Iowa -- the Sioux City area specifically. According to SiouxlandProud.com, "Sioux City Animal Control has been experiencing 8-14 bat calls each night," regarding bat home entries. Chris Wall, vice president at Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center, said this to the site:
kscj.com
DOWNTOWN TAILGATE PARTY TO BE HELD NEAR RE-MAX CITY CENTER
PART OF DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY WILL BECOME A FOOTBALL PARTY ZONE IN TWO WEEKS WITH A COLLEGE FOOTBALL TAILGATE PARTY ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1ST. SPOKESMAN JEFF CARLSON OF RE/MAX PREFERRED SAYS IT WILL BE FROM 10 A.M. UNTIL 6:00 P.M. AT 4TH AND JONES STREETS:. TAILGATE1 OC………..THE DAY. :10...
kiwaradio.com
Semi Tractor Damaged By Fire On Highway 60 At Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa– A semi-tractor was damaged in a fire on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, in Sheldon. According to Sheldon Fire Assistant Chief Brad Hindt, at about 7:30 a.m., the Sheldon Fire Company was called to the report of a semi with its brakes on fire at Cenex Travel Plaza on the northeast side of the Highway 60 and Highway 18 interchange in Sheldon. He tells us that the driver noticed something was wrong while driving down Highway 60 and then saw smoke, so he exited at Highway 18 and called 911.
KELOLAND TV
Tearing down and repurposing
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) – Buildings get torn down all the time, but it’s not every day that almost every single piece of material is salvaged and repurposed. That’s what is happening to a former cabinetry building just outside of Harrisburg. Noteboom RV in Harrisburg bought this building...
2022 Clay County Fair draws huge crowd
Thousands of Siouxlanders filled the Clay County Fairgrounds in Spencer Thursday.
One dead, two injured in Sioux County crash
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — A crash early Sunday morning left one person dead and two people critically injured. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Reyes Felipe Lopez-Lopez, 25, was traveling westbound on B40 near Garfield Ave. around 6:22 a.m. when he allegedly left the roadway for an unknown reason and entered the north […]
siouxlandnews.com
Stars edge Crusaders in battle of Sioux City schools
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City North defeated Bishop Heelan 22-14. The Stars move to 3-1 on the season and will host Ames High School next Friday night.
Comments / 1