Abortion ban bill proves it wasn't about states' rights after all

Despite Republicans’ insistence that laws around abortion are a prerogative of state legislatures, it’s been rather obvious their real desire is to outlaw all abortions everywhere, including Nevada, through a national prohibition. This week, Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina erased any remaining doubt of that intent as he introduced legislation to create a federal abortion ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy .

It was always going to come to this after Republicans succeeded in creating a Supreme Court majority determined to push their moral values on the entire nation, conveniently ignoring our founding principle of religious freedom. Since the Dobbs v. Jackson decision last June, red states have competed to enact the most extreme abortion restrictions in the country, paying no heed to consistent polling that shows a strong majority of Americans disagree, preferring to make their own medical decisions in private, in consultation with medical providers, and without government interference. Texas and Oklahoma are currently winning the race against reproductive freedom by quickly passing laws to prohibit abortion at fertilization.

In the real world where medical professionals have to make immediate and difficult decisions that dramatically affect their patients’ lives, the consequences of the radicals’ headlong rush into outlawing every abortion in the land is creating horrific situations for women and their medical providers.

Dr. Jen Villavicencio of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says the legal and ethical dilemmas doctors face are “happening every single day. We’re seeing treatment for ectopic pregnancies being stalled until they rupture and become life-threatening. We’re seeing people with broken water and fetal parts stuck in their vagina sent home until fetal demise occurs or the patient ends up in the ICU because of infection or bleeding.”

In many red states, doctors aren’t sure when emergency abortions are permissible and must contend with the fearmongering of politicians threatening to have them arrested if they make the wrong decision, thereby putting women in peril of their very lives when a doctor chooses not to risk a felony charge by providing an emergency abortion. Dr. Alison Haddock, an emergency physician in Houston, explained the situation to the New York Times : “Do we wait until the fetus is definitely dead, or is mostly dead good enough? If they’re telling us to wait for the condition to be fully emergent, how much bleeding is too much?”

Hospitals are putting lawyers on call to help doctors decide if the threshold of saving a woman’s life has been reached so they can justify the abortion to a zealous prosecutor later. In Texas, pregnant women with cancer are being forced to wait until they become sicker before an abortion can be performed because the state law says it’s only allowed if the woman is “at risk of death” while everyone knows the fetus will be damaged by the cancer treatment. It’s a horrifying dystopian novel of forcing women to give birth no matter the circumstances that most voters will abhor once they realize what is happening.

Federal courts are trying to sort it out, but are reaching conflicting decisions which undoubtedly will lead to more Supreme Court debate. Meanwhile, pregnant women and their families worry and wait for politicians to come to their senses. As one professor of global health law, Lawrence Gostin, noted, “It’s unconscionable to require doctors to face an agonizing choice of whether to follow state law, federal law or medical ethics. When it comes to the emergency department, doctors shouldn’t have to hesitate to provide the care that’s needed.”

Despite Senator Graham’s proposal for a national abortion ban, there are signs that at least some Republicans realize they’ve overreached on reproductive rights as they scurry to bury their anti-choice positions in their official websites and absorb the Kansas wake-up call from August when women voters refused to allow state legislators to control abortion access, choosing instead to maintain their abortion rights as spelled out in their state Constitution. National polling on the issue has been remarkably consistent over the years, with a 61% majority of people saying abortion should be legal in all or most cases, and 37% opposed. Nevadans are even more pro-choice according to a 2021 poll, with 69% favoring abortion rights and 31% opposed.

Nevadans can be grateful their current political leaders stand clearly on the side of women’s rights . U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto tweeted, “I will block any efforts in the Senate to advance a nationwide abortion ban — full stop. We don’t need any more male politicians telling women what we can and can’t do with our own bodies.”

Governor Steve Sisolak said, “If a national abortion ban passes, I will immediately direct my administration to not comply and pursue every legal option available to protect Nevadans’ statutory right to an abortion – including by codifying my executive order in a second term to protect providers and out-of-state patients who travel to the Silver State for reproductive care.”

Senator Graham has presented voters with the clearest of choices as they vote in the midterms this November, noting “If we take back the House and the Senate, I can assure you we’ll have a vote on our bill. If the Democrats are in charge, I don’t know if we’ll ever have a vote on our bill.”

In other words, Democrats will allow you to maintain your privacy and right to make personal medical decisions, in consultation with your doctor instead of your lawyer. Republicans will take those rights away. Your choice.

