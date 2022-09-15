Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
New Haven, housing authority to celebrate national All-America City award
NEW HAVEN — The city and Elm City Communities, the New Haven Housing Authority, will hold a celebration of the city's recent 2022 All-America City award from the National Civic League. The free event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the ECC's Mill River Community,...
Register Citizen
DEEP says New Canaan dam is hazardous, preservationists want a better design
NEW CANAAN — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has deemed a local dam hazardous and will be soliciting public comments Monday afternoon on how to restore it. The plan calls for heightening the 1871 Grupes Dam, a structure that sits on the Silvermine River, by four...
Register Citizen
Fairfield likely to reject affordable housing proposal
FAIRFIELD — Some Town Plan and Zoning Commission members signaled they may vote against an affordable housing proposal planned for downtown when the issue comes up for a vote. During Tuesday's meeting, commissioners reached consensus that they would likely vote against the text amendment requested by the applicant, 15...
Register Citizen
Annual Riverfest brings ‘heighted awareness’ to New Milford riverfront
NEW MILFORD – Since its 2018 inception, the town’s annual Riverfest has been attracting thousands of people with a festive celebration geared toward raising awareness around New Milford’s riverfront. “Riverfest is an opportunity for the public to come and see what’s possible at the riverfront,” said Frank...
New Haven Independent
Seymour Selectmen To Vote On Gender Neutral Titles
SEYMOUR — A proposed ordinance to change the title of the Board of Selectmen to the gender-neutral “Board of Selectpersons” is scheduled for a vote by the board 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at Town Hall. The ordinance also officially recognizes the title of First Selectwoman, in...
mycitizensnews.com
Response sought to rent increase at Beacon Falls’ mobile home park
BEACON FALLS — Town officials are looking to pass an ordinance to establish a fair rent commission after River’s Edge Mobile Home Park residents were hit with a rent increase from new out-of-state owners. The residents want the town to create a Fair Rent Commission after Fair Rent...
Register Citizen
Could Hartford's North End finally get a supermarket?
HARTFORD — The City Council passed a resolution last week, asking the municipality to work with partners to bring a grocery store to the North End, but the situation appears likely to play out with no immediate answers. The resolution, which passed unanimously, calls on the city to “accomplish...
Register Citizen
New Milford Homeless Shelter Coalition closes. Why it started and why it's able to shut down
NEW MILFORD — Not long ago, groups of people needed to camp out throughout the night in various places in town, such as in the woods across from Big Y and behind Waters Construction Company. Today, few people, if any, do thanks to efforts of the town leaders and...
Register Citizen
Apartments proposed for former day care center in Redding, where single-family homes are the norm
REDDING — One resident wants to transform a longtime business-use building on Portland Avenue into a residential space. Salvatore Pilato is seeking special use permit approval from the Zoning Commission to convert the existing 2.5-story dwelling at 32 Portland Ave. into a five-unit apartment building. “It’s a beautiful piece...
Register Citizen
Norwalk cannabis ordinance would allow up to 3 retailers
NORWALK — After nearly a year of research and discussions, city officials say they are ready to move forward with a cannabis ordinance. A virtual information meeting will be held Monday followed by a public hearing Tuesday on the proposal, which would allow up to three cannabis retail establishments and prohibit the use of cannabis products on any city-owned property.
Register Citizen
Here’s how Greenwich proposed spending $5,228 from the sale of mini bottles of alcohol
GREENWICH — The town is looking to expand a program that removes organics from the waste stream in the Greenwich Public Schools — using more than $5,000 in funds resulting from the sale of nips — the ubiquitous tiny plastic bottles of alcohol. Under a new Connecticut...
These Westchester Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners
Multiple Hudson Valley schools were named 2022 National Blue Ribbon winners. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of award recipients annually. The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored at an...
mycitizensnews.com
Naugatuck takes steps to enforce recycling rules
NAUGATUCK — The borough is taking new steps to curb residents from throwing out trash in recycle bins. They will do so with a change in the trash and recycling pickup policies and fees. At a meeting of the Board of Mayor and Burgesses in August, Burgess Rocky Vitale...
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Protecting Remington Woods is the sustainable choice
Climate change has affected our world in unprecedented ways: monster monsoons, climate change refugees, heat stress, frequent extreme weather events, species and habitat loss, and environmental degradation. Here in Connecticut, we have seen more extreme storms, historic droughts, warmer temperatures, flooding events and sea level rise. Americans are growing increasingly worried that extreme weather and other environmental problems will impact them.
Register Citizen
HomeFront volunteers help repair Norwalk family's home
NORWALK — The Hendricksons just needed a little help from some friends. HomeFront, a home-repair organization that identifies those in need, and volunteers from the Congregational Church of New Canaan gathered on Saturday to help repair the family's home. Volunteers weather-proofed the basement, replaced windows and siding, changed doors,...
NewsTimes
Stamford schools want more job applicants so they’ve upped their online game
STAMFORD — The first thing visitors to the Stamford Public Schools website see is the phrase “We’re hiring!”. That’s by design, said Charmaine Tourse Davis, the district’s recently hired director of recruitment and retention. The position works out of the Human Resources department. In fact,...
wiltonbulletin.com
Opinion: Legalizing ‘granny flats’ can help housing crisis
Our country’s dire housing shortage is one of the most pressing issues of our time. Connecticut is not isolated from this crisis. Connecticut is facing one of the most extreme housing shortages in the country, with new data from the Census Bureau showing that Connecticut has the lowest rental vacancy rate in the country, and a recent report from real estate data website HouseCanary found that Fairfield County has the third-highest rental prices of any metro area in the country.
Register Citizen
Food pantry opens at New Britain school to help families in need
NEW BRITAIN — The CREC Academy of Science and Innovation is now home to an on-campus food pantry to help tackle food insecurity. Stop & Shop donated $5,000 to CREC to create the food pantry, stock it with nutritious options and provide ongoing nutrition education services. "Food insecurity is...
Register Citizen
Fairfield schools address 'significant heat concerns' for buildings without AC
FAIRFIELD — Residents raised concerns recently about the heat and lack of air conditioning in the town's public schools. Board of Education Chair Christine Vitale said there was talk on social media, as well as a few emails sent to the board from parents and teachers, about the heat in Dwight Elementary School.
Cost of Morris lawsuit settlement? $550,000.
NORWALK, Conn. — The cost to settle in the lawsuit filed by former State Rep. Bruce Morris (D-140) against Norwalk Public Schools and the City was a total $550,000. About 47% of that was paid by the Norwalk Board of Education, the rest by the City’s insurance carrier, CIRMA.
