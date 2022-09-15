ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull, CT

Register Citizen

Fairfield likely to reject affordable housing proposal

FAIRFIELD — Some Town Plan and Zoning Commission members signaled they may vote against an affordable housing proposal planned for downtown when the issue comes up for a vote. During Tuesday's meeting, commissioners reached consensus that they would likely vote against the text amendment requested by the applicant, 15...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Annual Riverfest brings ‘heighted awareness’ to New Milford riverfront

NEW MILFORD – Since its 2018 inception, the town’s annual Riverfest has been attracting thousands of people with a festive celebration geared toward raising awareness around New Milford’s riverfront. “Riverfest is an opportunity for the public to come and see what’s possible at the riverfront,” said Frank...
NEW MILFORD, CT
City
Trumbull, CT
Trumbull, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
New Haven Independent

Seymour Selectmen To Vote On Gender Neutral Titles

SEYMOUR — A proposed ordinance to change the title of the Board of Selectmen to the gender-neutral ​“Board of Selectpersons” is scheduled for a vote by the board 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at Town Hall. The ordinance also officially recognizes the title of First Selectwoman, in...
SEYMOUR, CT
Register Citizen

Could Hartford's North End finally get a supermarket?

HARTFORD — The City Council passed a resolution last week, asking the municipality to work with partners to bring a grocery store to the North End, but the situation appears likely to play out with no immediate answers. The resolution, which passed unanimously, calls on the city to “accomplish...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Norwalk cannabis ordinance would allow up to 3 retailers

NORWALK — After nearly a year of research and discussions, city officials say they are ready to move forward with a cannabis ordinance. A virtual information meeting will be held Monday followed by a public hearing Tuesday on the proposal, which would allow up to three cannabis retail establishments and prohibit the use of cannabis products on any city-owned property.
News Break
Politics
mycitizensnews.com

Naugatuck takes steps to enforce recycling rules

NAUGATUCK — The borough is taking new steps to curb residents from throwing out trash in recycle bins. They will do so with a change in the trash and recycling pickup policies and fees. At a meeting of the Board of Mayor and Burgesses in August, Burgess Rocky Vitale...
NAUGATUCK, CT
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: Protecting Remington Woods is the sustainable choice

Climate change has affected our world in unprecedented ways: monster monsoons, climate change refugees, heat stress, frequent extreme weather events, species and habitat loss, and environmental degradation. Here in Connecticut, we have seen more extreme storms, historic droughts, warmer temperatures, flooding events and sea level rise. Americans are growing increasingly worried that extreme weather and other environmental problems will impact them.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

HomeFront volunteers help repair Norwalk family's home

NORWALK — The Hendricksons just needed a little help from some friends. HomeFront, a home-repair organization that identifies those in need, and volunteers from the Congregational Church of New Canaan gathered on Saturday to help repair the family's home. Volunteers weather-proofed the basement, replaced windows and siding, changed doors,...
NORWALK, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Opinion: Legalizing ‘granny flats’ can help housing crisis

Our country’s dire housing shortage is one of the most pressing issues of our time. Connecticut is not isolated from this crisis. Connecticut is facing one of the most extreme housing shortages in the country, with new data from the Census Bureau showing that Connecticut has the lowest rental vacancy rate in the country, and a recent report from real estate data website HouseCanary found that Fairfield County has the third-highest rental prices of any metro area in the country.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Food pantry opens at New Britain school to help families in need

NEW BRITAIN — The CREC Academy of Science and Innovation is now home to an on-campus food pantry to help tackle food insecurity. Stop & Shop donated $5,000 to CREC to create the food pantry, stock it with nutritious options and provide ongoing nutrition education services. "Food insecurity is...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Cost of Morris lawsuit settlement? $550,000.

NORWALK, Conn. — The cost to settle in the lawsuit filed by former State Rep. Bruce Morris (D-140) against Norwalk Public Schools and the City was a total $550,000. About 47% of that was paid by the Norwalk Board of Education, the rest by the City’s insurance carrier, CIRMA.
NORWALK, CT

