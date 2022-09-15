ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rolling out

Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are

Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
AOL Corp

Kim Kardashian Says She Received 'a Different Level of Respect' When She Was with Kanye West

Karwai Tang/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Kim Kardashian is opening up about how her relationship with Kanye West impacted her celebrity status. Speaking with Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg for the magazine's September 2022 American Dream issue, the SKIMS founder, 41, recalled the moment she realized she "arrived in high society."
RadarOnline

Kanye West's Lawyers Plead With Rapper To Stop Fighting With GAP, He Leaks Email

Kanye West's lawyers begged the rapper to drop his public fight with his business partner GAP after his days-long attack on the company he claimed did him dirty, Radar has learned. On Monday, the 45-year-old music mogul shared a photo of an email he received from a member of his team. It read, "Dear Ye. Your legal team recommends that we refrain from posting anything on GAP for another 10 days." On Instagram, Ye has been posting a series of screenshots and messages to his fans that explain his feud with both GAP and Adidas. Kanye partnered with GAP in...
thesource.com

Kanye West Says Adidas Attempted to Buy Him Out His Deal for $1 Billion

Ye is currently in a battle with Adidas. All through Labor Day Weekend, Ye dropped images of the brand’s executives on Instagram, most notably attacking Senior Vice President/General Manager Daniel Cherry III over his releasing product and his choice of headwear. Hitting Instagram, Ye revealed Adidas attempted to sever...
The Independent

Kanye West blasts Kim Kardashian for having ‘say’ in where their children go to school

Kanye West has taken to Instagram to share his co-parenting struggles with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from the rapper, 45, in February last year. She was declared “legally single” in March this year.Now West has shared messages reportedly exchanged between himself and Kardashian in a series of since-deleted images.The argument appears to be centred on which school their four children should attend. West would like North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, to attend the school he founded, Donda Academy.West founded the school named after his late mother Donda West in October 2021. Applications...
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Attends Beyonce’s 41st Birthday Party Without Kanye West After Split

It wouldn’t be a star-studded Hollywood party without Kim Kardashian arriving in style to steal the spotlight. The point was proven on Saturday (September 10) when the makeup mogul showed up to Beyonce’s 41st birthday bash in Los Angeles. Looking ravishing in red, Kim slipped into a sparkling scarlet cat suit featuring zebra stripes to rub elbows with other A-listers, such as her sister Khloe, Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson, Zendaya, Michael B. Jordan, and Lizzo.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Kanye West reveals Kim Kardashian raises their children ‘80 per cent’ of the time

Kanye West has opened up about co-parenting with ex-wife Kim Kardashian while revealing how often he spends time with their children.The 45-year-old rapper, who goes by the name Ye, discussed his and the reality star’s four children, North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, during a recent appearance on the Alo Mind Full podcast. During the conversation, West addressed the importance of communicating with Kardashian and the impact it has on his family.“I’ll still give Kim advice on things that can help,” he told hosts Alyson Wilson and Danny Harris. “Because that’s going to go to the...
ABC News

Kanye West ends Yeezy partnership with Gap

After two years, Kanye West is prematurely planning to cut ties between his Yeezy brand and Gap. The Grammy-winning artists' attorneys notified Gap Thursday that YEEZY LLC would be ending its partnership in a letter that accused the fashion retailer of not abiding by an initial agreement to release Yeezy apparel and open planned stores dedicated to the brand, according to The Wall Street Journal.
