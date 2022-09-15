Read full article on original website
Related
Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are
Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
Kanye West Asks Pete Davidson How Life Is in 'Trauma Unit' After Kim Split
"Ask Pete how those tattoos of my kids doing in the trauma unit," West, who shares four children with Kardashian, wrote in an Instagram post.
Kanye West Will Not Face Charges For Allegedly Putting The Paws Of Yeezus On An Annoying Autograph Seeker
Kanye West will reportedly not be facing charges stemming from an altercations in Hollywood where he punched a fan.
AOL Corp
Kim Kardashian Says She Received 'a Different Level of Respect' When She Was with Kanye West
Karwai Tang/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Kim Kardashian is opening up about how her relationship with Kanye West impacted her celebrity status. Speaking with Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg for the magazine's September 2022 American Dream issue, the SKIMS founder, 41, recalled the moment she realized she "arrived in high society."
RELATED PEOPLE
Do Right By Us: Diddy Promises To ‘Never Wear Adidas Again’ In Support Of Kanye West
Diddy gives his opinon in the ongoing Kanye West and ADIDAS fued and is willing to never wear ADIDAS again to support Ye.
Kanye West's Lawyers Plead With Rapper To Stop Fighting With GAP, He Leaks Email
Kanye West's lawyers begged the rapper to drop his public fight with his business partner GAP after his days-long attack on the company he claimed did him dirty, Radar has learned. On Monday, the 45-year-old music mogul shared a photo of an email he received from a member of his team. It read, "Dear Ye. Your legal team recommends that we refrain from posting anything on GAP for another 10 days." On Instagram, Ye has been posting a series of screenshots and messages to his fans that explain his feud with both GAP and Adidas. Kanye partnered with GAP in...
musictimes.com
Young Thug in Prison: Kanye West Appeals To Kim Kardashian to Help Free The Rapper
Young Thug's prison Wi-Fi appears to be functioning well, and the imprisoned rapper is going above and above to help Kanye West realize his ambition of opening Yeezy stores globally. Ye has been furious all week on Instagram, declaring war on GAP and adidas for stealing his Yeezy designs. Ye...
thesource.com
Kanye West Says Adidas Attempted to Buy Him Out His Deal for $1 Billion
Ye is currently in a battle with Adidas. All through Labor Day Weekend, Ye dropped images of the brand’s executives on Instagram, most notably attacking Senior Vice President/General Manager Daniel Cherry III over his releasing product and his choice of headwear. Hitting Instagram, Ye revealed Adidas attempted to sever...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Julia Fox Says She's 'Proud' of Herself for Splitting from Kanye West: 'He Had a Lot to Work On'
Julia Fox is happy for herself following her split from Kanye West. While in conversation with ES magazine for an interview published Thursday, the Uncut Gems star, 32, opened up about splitting from West, 45, earlier this year. First addressing claims that she used her relationship with the Donda rapper...
New couple alert? Kanye West rumored to be DATING Candice Swanepoel after Kim Kardashian's ex shares snap of model wearing his YZY glasses
Kanye West is rumored to be dating supermodel Candice Swanepoel. The romance rumors have swirled after the rapper shared a photo of Swanepoel wearing his futuristic YZY SHDZ YR 3022 for Gap sunglasses. The image, from his new ad campaign, was posted to Ye's social media accounts amid multiple reports...
Kanye West blasts Kim Kardashian for having ‘say’ in where their children go to school
Kanye West has taken to Instagram to share his co-parenting struggles with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from the rapper, 45, in February last year. She was declared “legally single” in March this year.Now West has shared messages reportedly exchanged between himself and Kardashian in a series of since-deleted images.The argument appears to be centred on which school their four children should attend. West would like North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, to attend the school he founded, Donda Academy.West founded the school named after his late mother Donda West in October 2021. Applications...
Kanye West embraces his four children amid his business dispute with Adidas: 'These future leaders will never back down'
Kanye West on Thursday took to Instagram with a photo in which he was embracing his four children, amid his ongoing business battle with Adidas. In the image, West, 45, was seen with daughters North, nine, and Chicago, four, and sons Saint, six, and Psalm, three, embracing the quartet he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 41.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kim Kardashian Attends Beyonce’s 41st Birthday Party Without Kanye West After Split
It wouldn’t be a star-studded Hollywood party without Kim Kardashian arriving in style to steal the spotlight. The point was proven on Saturday (September 10) when the makeup mogul showed up to Beyonce’s 41st birthday bash in Los Angeles. Looking ravishing in red, Kim slipped into a sparkling scarlet cat suit featuring zebra stripes to rub elbows with other A-listers, such as her sister Khloe, Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson, Zendaya, Michael B. Jordan, and Lizzo.
Complex
Unreleased Footage Shows 50 Cent Betting His Entire Career on ‘Curtis’ Outselling Kanye West’s ‘Graduation’
On this day, 15 years ago, 50 Cent’s Curtis squared off against Kanye West’s Graduation in a hip-hop battle for the ages. Graduation ended up outselling Curtis, 957,000 to 691,000, earning a huge personal victory for Mr. West. But it also should have marked the end of 50’s solo career, if he were a man of his word.
What the Hell Is Going on at Kanye West’s Mysterious New Private School?
Kanye West’s latest ambitious venture may be his most surprising – and most mysterious. Over the past decade, West has cemented himself not only as a musical force but also as a cultural and creative visionary, with the launch of his Yeezy line, major collaborations with Adidas and Gap, and tech projects like the Stem Player.
musictimes.com
Kanye West Fights Kim Kardashian For Kids to be Enrolled in Donda Academy — Why Here?
In a recent Instagram post, Kanye West suggested that his children attend Donda Academy instead of the private school Kim Kardashian has selected. The question, though-what exactly is Donda Academy? Why does the singer rapper so adamant that his kids be enrolled here?. A series of controversial Instagram posts, some...
Kanye West Corrects 50 Cent After Fif Trolls Ye Over Fake Kim Kardashian Diarrhea Post
Before Kanye West cleaned out his Instagram account of all his abrasive posts, besides one, the hip-hop producer had to call out 50 Cent after he trolled Ye over a fake Kim Kardashian diarrhea post. On Friday (Sept. 9), 50 cent posted what looked like a repost of one of...
Kanye West reveals Kim Kardashian raises their children ‘80 per cent’ of the time
Kanye West has opened up about co-parenting with ex-wife Kim Kardashian while revealing how often he spends time with their children.The 45-year-old rapper, who goes by the name Ye, discussed his and the reality star’s four children, North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, during a recent appearance on the Alo Mind Full podcast. During the conversation, West addressed the importance of communicating with Kardashian and the impact it has on his family.“I’ll still give Kim advice on things that can help,” he told hosts Alyson Wilson and Danny Harris. “Because that’s going to go to the...
ABC News
Kanye West ends Yeezy partnership with Gap
After two years, Kanye West is prematurely planning to cut ties between his Yeezy brand and Gap. The Grammy-winning artists' attorneys notified Gap Thursday that YEEZY LLC would be ending its partnership in a letter that accused the fashion retailer of not abiding by an initial agreement to release Yeezy apparel and open planned stores dedicated to the brand, according to The Wall Street Journal.
No More Middleman: Kanye West Says Adidas & Gap Will Be His New ‘Baby Mamas’ Once Current Deals Expire
Kanye West recently revealed that will no longer be partnering with brands and instead will “treat them like baby mamas” who are co-parenting his older creations. In recent weeks we’ve seen Kanye West voice his frustration with his business partners in Adidas and Gap and he’s got more to say.
Comments / 0