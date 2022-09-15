ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antisemitic Hate in Borough Park, Brooklyn

Antisemitism is alive and well in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Borough Park, one of several Hasidic neighborhoods in New York City that has seen a rise in such attacks. This weekend, a woman came up behind a Hasidic man walking down the street and slapped his hat off of his head.
16 of the Best Museums for Kids in NYC

New York City is home to hundreds of museums – from renowned landmarks such as the Museum of Natural History to the most influential museums in the modern art world like the MoMA. Make your way through The Big Apple with your family and stop at these hot spots to give your little ones a fun, enriching experience that they’ll never forget.
COVID boosts struggling NJ synagogue | Faith Matters

Once COVID became a pandemic in March 2020, houses of worship stopped indoor services. Many religions livestreamed their services on Facebook or YouTube. Congregation B’Nai Israel of Kearny and North Arlington chose Zoom, however, so they could be interactive -- and it paid off. They picked up more virtual...
Yeshiva University Finds Workaround to Block LGBTQ Student Group

Yeshiva University has found a way to work around a decision by the Supreme Court earlier this week supporting a lower court decision forcing America’s most prominent Modern Orthodox Jewish institution of higher learning to recognize a chapter of “Pride Alliance,” an LGTBTQ student group, on campus.
The Point: Mayor Adams on migrants, layoffs and terror threats

NEW YORK -- Eric Adams is the 110th Mayor of New York City and says he's determined to "get stuff done."Adams made news during his exclusive interview with CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer when he suggested cruise ships could house the thousands of migrants sent to New York City from Texas.Their conversation covered the arrival of migrants, the city's budget, potential for layoffs, congestion pricing and more. Watch it in the video player above. "The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation."  Exclamation PointIn a conversation only on CBS News New York, Marcia Kramer asked the mayor if he's concerned about terrorist groups targeting New York City and what he's doing about it. Point of ViewMarcia Kramer leads a panel discussion with Basil Smikle, director of the Public Policy Program at Hunter College, and Harry Siegel, a senior editor at The City, co-host of its FAQ NYC podcast and columnist at "The Daily News." Your PointWe want to hear your point of view! This week, we asked New Yorkers how they think the mayor is doing: 
It’s ‘destroying the block’: Former NYC agency building is a North Shore eyesore

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sidewalk scaffolding looms over most of Stuyvesant Place between Hamilton Avenue and Wall Street. It’s done so for the better part of a decade. The green structure, marked with a Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) label, sits in front of what used to be the city Department of Health’s district health center in St. George. Mayor Fiorello La Guardia laid the building’s cornerstone in 1936.
This New NYC Restaurant Serves Up Turn-of-the-Century European Classics With Modern Twists

For those looking to be transported to turn-of-the-century Europe, you don’t have to go much further than New York City’s NoMad neighborhood. There, the chef Markus Glocker has just opened Koloman, a contemporary French restaurant with Viennese touches. Taking its name from Koloman Moser, an Austrian artist who helped spearhead Vienna’s Secession movement, Koloman is serving up classic European dishes with a modern New York spin. Glocker has taken his fine-dining background (including stints at Bâtard and Gordon Ramsay restaurants) and made it a little more casual. There’s no tasting menu here, and while Koloman is currently only open for dinner,...
[WATCH] These are New York City's Tallest Buildings of the Future

New York City has long been known for its towering skyscrapers and Of Course Their Busy lives. There are over 6,400 high-rise buildings in the city. The majority are located in Midtown and Lower Manhattan due to the area’s solid surface bedrock and its ability to provide the structural integrity for these buildings. The tallest building in New York is One World Trade Center, which rises 541 meters. The 104-story skyscraper also stands as the tallest building in the United States. At 472 meters, Central Park Tower is the second-tallest building in the city and is the tallest residential building in the world. The third-tallest building in the city is 111 West 57th Street. Rising to 435 meters, it is the world's most slender skyscraper.
New documentary examines US response to the Holocaust

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new documentary, “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” has renewed a spotlight on the United States’ response to one of the world’s biggest humanitarian crises. Sarah Botstein, co-director and co-producer of the documentary, joined PIX11 Morning News on Friday to talk about how the project came about and what viewers can […]
Newark Airport is not Considered a NYC Airport Anymore

No, Newark-Liberty International Airport is not closing. Nor is it moving from New Jersey. Nor is it changing its name. And it isn’t even losing its airport code of EWR. It is, however, losing its status as a ‘New York City’ airport. Due to new standards being...
Six Robberies in Bay Ridge – Loudlabs NYC Told Us – Politicians, NYPD & Journalists are Silent

From August 30th to September 5th, there were six robberies of businesses in our area. $27,000 cash was taken by three thieves. Andrew Gounardes and Justin Brannan haven’t mentioned it. The six robberies happened almost three weeks ago and no one thought this was worth talking about. The politicians do not care about these business owners or they would have shared this. Why haven’t they taken steps to secure the avenues?
Malliotakis, Zeldin, rally for bail reform, criticize release of ‘cop killers’ outside of 122nd Precinct

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin and representatives from the Detectives’ Endowment Association rallied in front of the 122nd Precinct in New Dorp Saturday afternoon, slamming bail reform and blaming former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Gov. Kathy Hochul for releasing “cop killers” from jail.
