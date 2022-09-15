ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
nowhabersham.com

Medicaid expansion debate revived as Kemp tosses Grady $130M lifeline

The governor has directed $130 million in federal aid toward expanding Atlanta’s Grady Hospital as it scrambles to absorb more patients once Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center shuts its doors on Nov. 1. Wellstar’s stunning announcement last month that it would close the Atlanta campus, which is a Level 1...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy