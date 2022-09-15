Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Active Zone Gaming brings mobile parties to Randolph CountyThe Planking TravelerRandolph County, NC
Experience a new twist on Bao at Asheboro's Asian-Caribbean fusion restaurant - The Bun HutThe Planking TravelerAsheboro, NC
Related
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Winston Salem
Winston-Salem in North Carolina has a rich and unique history that spans nearly three centuries. This history has created an eclectic city that values art and beauty and works to preserve it in the face of modernity. So don’t be surprised to find a good range of things to do in Winston Salem.
Greensboro man helps blind couple get marriage license
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County couple is one step closer to marriage after a local realtor helped the two get their marriage license Tuesday. Greensboro realtor Howard Goldberg developed a relationship with Alisia Townsend and Terry Evans over the years. Goldberg has helped the couple, who are both blind, with various errands, but on Tuesday, they asked for his help to get their marriage license at the Guilford County Register of Deeds.
Shots fired near Spring Garden Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UNC-Greensboro tweeted Sunday that shots were fired near Spring Garden Street in Greensboro. School officials said shots are ongoing. Officials said if you are near Spring Garden Street to stay in a safe place and follow the directions of police on scene. WFMY is working to...
‘Armed suspects’ near UNC Greensboro campus; students told to evacuate area
The area listed in the Spartan Alert is a mere .2 miles away from UNCG campus locations such as Lexington Hall and McCormick Hall.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
jocoreport.com
Maryanna Rose Parrott Crowned Little & Teen Miss NC Overall Most Beautiful
WINSTON SALEM – Maryanna Rose Parrott was crowned Little & Teen Miss North Carolina Overall Most Beautiful 2022 during the 36th annual Little Miss & Teen Miss North Carolina State Pageant held August 11-14 at the Hawthorne in Winston Salem. In addition to winning her State Title, she also...
County-wide feeding initiative in 3 Triad counties
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Bold 2 B U Community held its second annual county-wide feeding initiative on Saturday afternoon. Based in High Point, the organization provides grocery services and personal hygiene products to senior citizens, college students and special needs families. The group set up 12 locations in three counties, Guilford, Davidson and Rockingham, […]
‘Armed suspects’ near University of North Carolina at Greensboro campus, University calls to evacuate area
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — UNCG called for students to evacuate the area around the 900 block of Glenwood Avenue after a report of “armed suspects” in the area, according to a UNCG Spartan Alert. The first alert came in at 4:19 p.m. and stated the following: “Armed suspects at *** Glenwood Ave off campus just […]
Scream Dreams scaring up business in Thomasville
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thrills and chills are not the only things a new haunted attraction will bring to Thomasville. It’ll also bring economic benefits to other businesses in the area. Scream Dreams will open its doors on Sept. 30. It’s located at 20 Fisher Ferry Street in downtown Thomasville inside the basement of an […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing Greensboro woman found safe, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A silver alert that was issued for a 72-year-old woman has been cancelled. Police said a woman who went missing Saturday was found safe. They described her as 5 feet 1 inch tall, with blue eyes and wearing glasses. If you have any information about their...
Mary J. Blige sets the tone on opening night of ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ Tour
Mary J. Blige, set the stage ablaze this weekend with her Good Morning Gorgeous Tour in Greensboro, NC. Presented by Hologic, the event was held at the Greensboro Coliseum. R&B singers, Ella Mai and Queen Naija also graced the stage before Blige performed to a packed house. Prior to Blige...
Man dead, woman in ER after NC shooting, victims found at Food Lion parking lot
TV crews responded to the Food Lion and spotted several EMS responders as well as law enforcement officers at the scene.
"She was like family to me", Friend remembers Bennett College professor who passed
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Bennett College community is mourning the loss of a beloved professor, who passed away Tuesday. Tennille Foust touched many people in her life, one of those people is Mark Patton. "My heart really fell into my stomach and I haven't felt that way since I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mary J. Blige in Greensboro on Saturday. Meet the ‘village’ bringing her to NC.
GREENSBORO — Royalty is in North Carolina. Mary J. Blige, the “queen of hip-hop soul,” will open her “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour on Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum. Platinum-selling, Grammy Award-winning artist Ella Mai and platinum-selling rising star Queen Naija will join her as special...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area residents pick up top conservation awards from N.C. Wildlife Federation
CARY — Water educator Lauren Daniel of Swansboro and fly-fishing guide Tom Roller of Beaufort picked up their previously announced conservation honors Sept. 10 from the N.C. Wildlife Federation. Daniel, water education program manager with the N.C. Division of Water Resources, is Environmental Educator of the Year. Roller, owner...
‘We loved her deeply’: Professor at Bennett College dies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A professor who taught at Bennett College has died. Tennille Foust died Tuesday morning, according to Bennett College. "Our hearts are very heavy. One of our beloved angels earned her heavenly wings today. Tennille Foust, professor, director, producer, chief student advocate, colleague, friend, and auntie to Bennett students. We loved her deeply and she loved us,” read a statement from Bennett College sent to WFMY News 2.
Crash that closed NC road for 14 hours involved new BMW M3 stolen from Rocky Mount
The driver of the stolen BMW collided with a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette driven by a 79-year-old Greensboro man, police said.
1 person killed, another goes to hospital after shooting in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed and another was shot Sunday, according to Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons. The second shooting victim went to the hospital for treatment. Sheriff Simmons said his office is not releasing any victim information right now. The sheriff's office also is not...
alamancenews.com
Avoid Court Square in Graham in middle of Sat., Mon. nights
The milling and paving of the Main Street area in Graham is now concentrated around the Historic Court House and Court Square in downtown Graham. Cars will be detoured around the area where both NC 49 and NC 87 run through the area. Tonight beginning at 10:00 p.m. until 6:00...
Low bonds in Greensboro cause frustration
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — There are calls to beef up bonds in Guilford County after heated town halls and a recent string of violent acts from repeat criminals. Some members of law enforcement are concerned offenders are bailing out of jail on a low bond or written promise only to get booked a short […]
ourdavie.com
Public records for Week of Sept. 15, 2022
The following land transfers were filed with the Davie Register of Deeds, listed by parties involved, acreage, location and deed stamps purchased, with $2 representing $1,000. – Aaron Ransom York IV and Anita York to Torrin Colin Browne and Karah Nicole Cook, 1 tract, $356. – Kenneth A. Rothberg and...
Comments / 2