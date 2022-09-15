ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Winston Salem

Winston-Salem in North Carolina has a rich and unique history that spans nearly three centuries. This history has created an eclectic city that values art and beauty and works to preserve it in the face of modernity. So don’t be surprised to find a good range of things to do in Winston Salem.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro man helps blind couple get marriage license

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County couple is one step closer to marriage after a local realtor helped the two get their marriage license Tuesday. Greensboro realtor Howard Goldberg developed a relationship with Alisia Townsend and Terry Evans over the years. Goldberg has helped the couple, who are both blind, with various errands, but on Tuesday, they asked for his help to get their marriage license at the Guilford County Register of Deeds.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Shots fired near Spring Garden Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UNC-Greensboro tweeted Sunday that shots were fired near Spring Garden Street in Greensboro. School officials said shots are ongoing. Officials said if you are near Spring Garden Street to stay in a safe place and follow the directions of police on scene. WFMY is working to...
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Beaufort, NC
Greensboro, NC
Obituaries
FOX8 News

County-wide feeding initiative in 3 Triad counties

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Bold 2 B U Community held its second annual county-wide feeding initiative on Saturday afternoon. Based in High Point, the organization provides grocery services and personal hygiene products to senior citizens, college students and special needs families. The group set up 12 locations in three counties, Guilford, Davidson and Rockingham, […]
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Scream Dreams scaring up business in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thrills and chills are not the only things a new haunted attraction will bring to Thomasville. It’ll also bring economic benefits to other businesses in the area. Scream Dreams will open its doors on Sept. 30. It’s located at 20 Fisher Ferry Street in downtown Thomasville inside the basement of an […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMY NEWS2

Missing Greensboro woman found safe, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A silver alert that was issued for a 72-year-old woman has been cancelled. Police said a woman who went missing Saturday was found safe. They described her as 5 feet 1 inch tall, with blue eyes and wearing glasses. If you have any information about their...
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
carolinacoastonline.com

Area residents pick up top conservation awards from N.C. Wildlife Federation

CARY — Water educator Lauren Daniel of Swansboro and fly-fishing guide Tom Roller of Beaufort picked up their previously announced conservation honors Sept. 10 from the N.C. Wildlife Federation. Daniel, water education program manager with the N.C. Division of Water Resources, is Environmental Educator of the Year. Roller, owner...
SWANSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

‘We loved her deeply’: Professor at Bennett College dies

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A professor who taught at Bennett College has died. Tennille Foust died Tuesday morning, according to Bennett College. "Our hearts are very heavy. One of our beloved angels earned her heavenly wings today. Tennille Foust, professor, director, producer, chief student advocate, colleague, friend, and auntie to Bennett students. We loved her deeply and she loved us,” read a statement from Bennett College sent to WFMY News 2.
GREENSBORO, NC
alamancenews.com

Avoid Court Square in Graham in middle of Sat., Mon. nights

The milling and paving of the Main Street area in Graham is now concentrated around the Historic Court House and Court Square in downtown Graham. Cars will be detoured around the area where both NC 49 and NC 87 run through the area. Tonight beginning at 10:00 p.m. until 6:00...
GRAHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Low bonds in Greensboro cause frustration

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — There are calls to beef up bonds in Guilford County after heated town halls and a recent string of violent acts from repeat criminals. Some members of law enforcement are concerned offenders are bailing out of jail on a low bond or written promise only to get booked a short […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
ourdavie.com

Public records for Week of Sept. 15, 2022

The following land transfers were filed with the Davie Register of Deeds, listed by parties involved, acreage, location and deed stamps purchased, with $2 representing $1,000. – Aaron Ransom York IV and Anita York to Torrin Colin Browne and Karah Nicole Cook, 1 tract, $356. – Kenneth A. Rothberg and...
MOCKSVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy