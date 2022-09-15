ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

The Ann Arbor News

5 great places to get a sandwich in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you’re tired of Subway or over Potbelly, but are still craving a roast turkey or melty, gooey cheese sandwich, look no further than Ann Arbor. And while no list would be complete without at least of mention of Zingerman’s Delicatessen, here are some lesser-known delis and hole-in-the-wall spots to check out.
ANN ARBOR, MI
whmi.com

Paving Grand River in Brighton Delayed Until Next Year

Motorists in the city of Brighton will have to navigate through some lane shifts beginning Monday, Sept. 19th. As part of the Grand River Ave. improvement project, the contractor will be replacing concrete curbing as well as installing Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) ramps at all intersections east of Main Street clear to the city limits at Appian Way.
BRIGHTON, MI
thesalinepost.com

SASC Bag & Jewelry Sale- Taking Donations

This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Saline Post management or staff. Are you cleaning out your closets? SASC is taking donations for our upcoming Bag & Jewelry Sale fundraiser, held on Nov 19. Donations can be dropped off during building hours. For more information, please contact us at 734.429.9274.
SALINE, MI
Louisiana Illuminator

As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price

The summer of 2021 brought an onslaught of heavy rain, flooding freeways, knocking out power and leaving standing water in basements in communities across metro Detroit. While those memories are fresh for many, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warns an increase in extreme rainfall could be on the horizon. NOAA recently released its […] The post As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Michigan sees 15% increase in traffic crashes as pandemic reinforces negative driver behaviors

James Clampitt says the COVID-19 pandemic has emboldened people to drive at higher speeds, a contributor to traffic accidents across the state. Clampitt, a 24-year deputy with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, works on the traffic enforcement unit in Rochester Hills. He said the pandemic has created an environment where drivers are more comfortable and accustomed with traveling at higher speeds with law enforcement interactions kept to a minimum during the height of the pandemic.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan stores among Bed Bath & Beyond list slated to close

(CBS DETROIT) - Home goods retail giant, Bed Bath & Beyond, announced Thursday the locations for the closure of dozens of stores across the nation.Bed Bath & Beyond, based in New Jersey, released a list that includes several stores in Michigan. The list includes stores in Farmington Hills, Northville, and White Lake Township, in addition to stores across the U.S. The closures are part of a larger plan to stabilize the company's bottom line and turn around its declining sales.See the full list here.Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond announced steps it was taking to keep the struggling business afloat, including layoffs, store closures and a review of the brands on its shelves. 
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Public meetings on de-looping Woodward Avenue

Anyone interested in plans to convert the Woodward Loop in Pontiac into a two-way street has several options for sharing their opinions, but only until Oct. 4. “The goal is to educate the public about the project and answer as many questions as we can,” said MDOT spokesperson Diane Cross.
PONTIAC, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson County authorities looking for people to become reserve officers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Law enforcement in Jackson County is looking for community members who are interested in becoming reserve officers and deputies. Reserves may help officers on patrol or with unique events and are expected to receive extensive training. In addition, candidates must be able to get a concealed pistol license. Applications need to be turned in by Friday, Sept. 23 at 5 p.m.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WKHM

Jackson County Road Department Adding New Full Time Positions

Chair of the Jackson County Board of Commission Chair Steve Shotwell recently appeared on AM Jackson with Greg O’Connor recently and shared that the County will be adding some full time positions to the Jackson County Department of Transportation. “Over the years eight supervisory positions, people (have) retire and...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor weighs historic status for home of Black couple who broke racial barriers

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor may soon add another house to the city’s vast list of protected historic properties. It’s now up to City Council whether to grant historic status to the home at 1201 Gardner Ave. where the late Black poet Robert Hayden, the University of Michigan English department’s first Black faculty member, once lived with his wife Erma, who was a concert pianist and music teacher who joined her husband in breaking down racial barriers several decades ago.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Sept. 18

ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. West Madison Street: The road between South Ashley and South Main streets will see a lane closure and shift until 5 p.m. Feb. 28, as a new building is constructed at the southwest corner of South Main and West Madison streets. This will require the group to take over the eastbound through lane of West Madison Street.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Porta-potty in Royal Oak park has residents fuming

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Lynette Kipp isn't getting what she expected when Royal Oak revamped the neighborhood park - a port-a-potty on Longfellow Avenue. "A lovely outhouse to look at while I sit on my porch," she said. "There is no screening, no landscaping, there is nothing to camouflage it. It is just sitting right out there for all to see and smell."
ROYAL OAK, MI

