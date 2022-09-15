Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Meet the Ann Arbor-area slaughterhouse founders working to bring local meat to your table
WASHTENAW COUNTY — It began with 200 barbeque chicken sliders. Wendy Banka, a biologist by training who raises chickens in her Ann Arbor backyard, wanted the sandwiches for a 2014 fundraiser at Bill’s Beer Garden supporting small farmers. Naturally, she thought, the chicken should come from local poultry...
5 great places to get a sandwich in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you’re tired of Subway or over Potbelly, but are still craving a roast turkey or melty, gooey cheese sandwich, look no further than Ann Arbor. And while no list would be complete without at least of mention of Zingerman’s Delicatessen, here are some lesser-known delis and hole-in-the-wall spots to check out.
13abc.com
Long-term tenant at Adrian Inn kicked out to make space for Riverview Terrace residents
ADRIAN, MI (WTVG) - A Michigan man, named Jeff, who wishes to keep his full identity private, tells 13abc that he was officially kicked out of the Adrian Inn hotel around 2:00 Thursday afternoon. Now, he says he has no where to go. “I just feel that I’ve been lied...
whmi.com
Paving Grand River in Brighton Delayed Until Next Year
Motorists in the city of Brighton will have to navigate through some lane shifts beginning Monday, Sept. 19th. As part of the Grand River Ave. improvement project, the contractor will be replacing concrete curbing as well as installing Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) ramps at all intersections east of Main Street clear to the city limits at Appian Way.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thesalinepost.com
SASC Bag & Jewelry Sale- Taking Donations
This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Saline Post management or staff. Are you cleaning out your closets? SASC is taking donations for our upcoming Bag & Jewelry Sale fundraiser, held on Nov 19. Donations can be dropped off during building hours. For more information, please contact us at 734.429.9274.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Rice pudding and Coneys are as popular as pizza at Andy’s Pizza
JACKSON, MI – Jackson has changed a lot over the years, but one thing that’s stayed the same is Andy’s Pizza and Coney Island. It all started in 1959 when Nick Todoroff owned Nippy Grill on the city’s southside. However, the building his business was in was destroyed during Jackson’s Belden Road Urban Renewal project in the early 1960s.
As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price
The summer of 2021 brought an onslaught of heavy rain, flooding freeways, knocking out power and leaving standing water in basements in communities across metro Detroit. While those memories are fresh for many, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warns an increase in extreme rainfall could be on the horizon. NOAA recently released its […] The post As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
The Oakland Press
Michigan sees 15% increase in traffic crashes as pandemic reinforces negative driver behaviors
James Clampitt says the COVID-19 pandemic has emboldened people to drive at higher speeds, a contributor to traffic accidents across the state. Clampitt, a 24-year deputy with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, works on the traffic enforcement unit in Rochester Hills. He said the pandemic has created an environment where drivers are more comfortable and accustomed with traveling at higher speeds with law enforcement interactions kept to a minimum during the height of the pandemic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan stores among Bed Bath & Beyond list slated to close
(CBS DETROIT) - Home goods retail giant, Bed Bath & Beyond, announced Thursday the locations for the closure of dozens of stores across the nation.Bed Bath & Beyond, based in New Jersey, released a list that includes several stores in Michigan. The list includes stores in Farmington Hills, Northville, and White Lake Township, in addition to stores across the U.S. The closures are part of a larger plan to stabilize the company's bottom line and turn around its declining sales.See the full list here.Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond announced steps it was taking to keep the struggling business afloat, including layoffs, store closures and a review of the brands on its shelves.
The Oakland Press
Public meetings on de-looping Woodward Avenue
Anyone interested in plans to convert the Woodward Loop in Pontiac into a two-way street has several options for sharing their opinions, but only until Oct. 4. “The goal is to educate the public about the project and answer as many questions as we can,” said MDOT spokesperson Diane Cross.
WILX-TV
Jackson County authorities looking for people to become reserve officers
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Law enforcement in Jackson County is looking for community members who are interested in becoming reserve officers and deputies. Reserves may help officers on patrol or with unique events and are expected to receive extensive training. In addition, candidates must be able to get a concealed pistol license. Applications need to be turned in by Friday, Sept. 23 at 5 p.m.
WKHM
Jackson County Road Department Adding New Full Time Positions
Chair of the Jackson County Board of Commission Chair Steve Shotwell recently appeared on AM Jackson with Greg O’Connor recently and shared that the County will be adding some full time positions to the Jackson County Department of Transportation. “Over the years eight supervisory positions, people (have) retire and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thousands of fans flock to Michigan family farm for country music star Luke Bryan's 2022 tour
Luke Bryan is making his second appearance at a sold-out show hosted by a Michigan family farm on the Livingston/Ingham County border Saturday evening,
Ann Arbor weighs historic status for home of Black couple who broke racial barriers
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor may soon add another house to the city’s vast list of protected historic properties. It’s now up to City Council whether to grant historic status to the home at 1201 Gardner Ave. where the late Black poet Robert Hayden, the University of Michigan English department’s first Black faculty member, once lived with his wife Erma, who was a concert pianist and music teacher who joined her husband in breaking down racial barriers several decades ago.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Sept. 18
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. West Madison Street: The road between South Ashley and South Main streets will see a lane closure and shift until 5 p.m. Feb. 28, as a new building is constructed at the southwest corner of South Main and West Madison streets. This will require the group to take over the eastbound through lane of West Madison Street.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: Vandal burns woman’s Trump 2024 flag; man fleeing police at 115 mph on Woodward crashes in Detroit
A Royal Oak woman reported someone burned one of about a half dozen Trump flags she has outside her house in the 2200 block of North Main Street. Police said the resident called police about 5:15 p.m. Sept. 11. Officers arrived and determined someone had burned a spot about 1-foot...
Hello, Ann Arbor: Local teacher dies in crash; shroom fest is here
It’s sometimes our unfortunate duty to report sad news – like the death this week of longtime Saline High School teacher Trisca Beasley. Beasley, who was also remembered for coaching volleyball at Manchester High School, was killed in a Kent County car crash, according to a story by reporter Marty Slagter.
wemu.org
New COVID-19 booster still available, but future supplies are in question
The COVID-19 booster for new variants has been available in Washtenaw County for a week now. And while supplies are still available, there are questions about how long they’ll last. At the Washtenaw County Health Department, COVID-19 booster supplies are holding up, most likely because of staffing issues that...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor Peeping Tom back in custody for placing new cameras in public bathrooms
ANN ARBOR – Erric Morton has been brought back into custody and is now facing 13 new felony counts after authorities discovered he planted new cameras in public bathrooms this summer, Ann Arbor police said. AAPD issued new warrants on Thursday as a result of an extensive investigation with...
fox2detroit.com
Porta-potty in Royal Oak park has residents fuming
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Lynette Kipp isn't getting what she expected when Royal Oak revamped the neighborhood park - a port-a-potty on Longfellow Avenue. "A lovely outhouse to look at while I sit on my porch," she said. "There is no screening, no landscaping, there is nothing to camouflage it. It is just sitting right out there for all to see and smell."
Comments / 0