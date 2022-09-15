Read full article on original website
KTUL
Sand Springs mourns teen crash victims
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Wednesday marked the first final farewell for three teens killed in a Sand Springs car crash last week. Friends and family of Ethan Gibson, 17, gathered at Broadway Baptist Church, a block away from Charles Page High School, for the teenager’s afternoon funeral. Many students walked directly from the school to the funeral in a show of support.
KTUL
Man arrested after allegedly strangling woman in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has been arrested after strangling a woman inside an apartment before running, police say. Monday morning, officers were called to an apartment complex near 71st and Memorial for a check on wellbeing call. When police arrived, they heard a woman screaming from inside...
KTUL
Man stabbed after walking out of Tulsa convenience store
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man was stabbed after walking out of the Peoria Foodland near 61st and Peoria Monday night. Tulsa police say the man walked out of the store and met with the suspect. The two walked around the corner where the suspect stabbed the victim in the chest.
KTUL
Funeral arrangements announced for Sand Springs crash victims
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Funeral services have been announced for the victims of a deadly Sand Springs crash. On Thursday, September 15, 17-year-old Ethan Gibson, 16-year-old Cyra Saner, and 16-year-old Kylee Weaver were all killed in accident. Gibson's funeral service will be held September 21 at 2 p.m. at...
KTUL
Pryor Creek police rescue dog trapped in water system
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Pryor Creek Police Department Officers Wright and Kiem responded to a dog trapped in the city's stormwater system on Sunday, September 18. PCPD says these officers went above and beyond to rescue the K9. However, they still need help identifying its owner. If anyone has...
KTUL
Tulsa detectives arrest alleged burglar thanks to 'Spongebob' shorts, socks
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department served a search warrant on September 16 at the Waterside Apartment Complex near 17th and West Jackson. Edward Price, also known as "Smacc Man", was arrested for numerous burglaries. TPD had received reports for five burglaries at the complex between July...
KTUL
Wanted Arizona man arrested in Tulsa for alleged fentanyl, firearm, drug money possession
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Arizona armed robbery suspect was arrested in Tulsa on September 19. The Tulsa Police Department's Human Trafficking and Vice Unit serviced a search warrant near North Madison Avenue and East Pine Street. While searching, police found two pounds of fentanyl pills, equalling to approximately...
KTUL
Tulsa Tech, Ascension St. John mimics mass casualty incidents for emergency readiness
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Just months after the mass shooting at Saint Francis Hospital, another hospital in Green Country taught nursing students how to handle an active shooter situation. Since the beginning of 2022, the United States has seen nearly 500 mass shootings. Ascension St. John Owasso and Tulsa...
KTUL
Longtime Tulsa crossing guard pleads for job back
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — We first met Joanne Gilmore seven years ago when she was raising awareness about the dwindling number of crossing guards. "There's a shortage, and we need more of us," she said in 2016. In March, we caught up with her again as she was lobbying...
KTUL
Jewelry store owner arrested for allegedly stealing from customers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department says they received multiple reports over the course of several months concerning stolen and missing jewelry. Victims say their jewelry would go missing after it had been dropped off at Jewelry Liquidation near 61st and Sheridan. In each case, police say victims...
KTUL
Last day of summer dangerously hot, but first day of fall to bring cooler weather
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Wednesday will be another extremely hot day with temperatures landing around 100 degrees. We may see some places cross the 100-degree mark. The record high for September 21 is 98 and it was set in 1980. The conditions look favorable for beating that record today.
KTUL
Tulsa Housing Authority, City of Tulsa awarded $50 million Choice Neighborhoods grant
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa housing Authority and the City of Tulsa have been awarded a $50 million Choice Neighborhoods Initiative grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the Envision Comanche plan. This is the second CNI grand award the THA and the city...
KTUL
'Art Deco the Halls': Tulsa Christmas Parade announces theme
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Although it's only September, Tulsa is already preparing for Christmas. Organizers of the Tulsa Christmas Parade revealed all the important details about this year's event. Saturday, December 10 will be the big day, and this year's theme is "Art Deco the Halls." The parade will...
KTUL
Tulsa Chick-Fil-A gives students opportunity to participate in business simulation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Chick-Fil-A market announced a new partnership where Chick-Fil-A will welcome students from across the state to participate in a restaurant simulation. Starting September 20, the simulation will give students the opportunity to run a restaurant and experience multiple roles. Some of the roles...
KTUL
Tulsa doctor explains process of fixing botched tattoos, advises researching in advance
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Thirty-six percent of Americans have a tattoo, and a new survey shows that nearly half of Americans under the age of 40 have one, but what happens if you get a tattoo and later decide that you hate it?. Doctors say having one removed is...
KTUL
High temperatures, drought affecting Oklahoma pumpkin patches
BIXBY, Okla. (KTUL) — Pumpkin patch season is finally upon us; however, it doesn’t quite feel like it. These unseasonably high temperatures aren’t only overwhelming Oklahomans, but they're also overwhelming pumpkins. Here in Oklahoma, pumpkin patches may be scarce due to the high heat and drought. “This...
KTUL
Is Tulsa city council being as transparent as it should be?
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With a multitude of cameras in the city council chamber, Tulsa's government is always under the public's watchful eye by simply visiting TGOVonline. Except, when it comes time for the public comment section of the meeting, and the council flips the switch on the livestream.
KTUL
Bivalent COVID boosters now available at Cherokee Nation Health Centers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation announced Monday that the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster is now available to anyone aged 12 or older at any Cherokee Nation Health Center. The new bivalent booster protects against the most common strain of COVID-19 circulating in the Cherokee Nation. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine...
KTUL
Chandler Park offering nature programs for all ages
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Chandler Park is offering nature programs for all ages through the end of the year. The park has programs for infants, children, teenagers and adults that will encourage participants to get outside and teach them about the world around them. "The idea for the these...
KTUL
The Hospitality House of Tulsa is hosting "Hospitality under the Stars" Fundraiser event
Thursday, September 22nd 6-8 p.m.
