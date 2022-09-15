ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sand Springs, OK

KTUL

Sand Springs mourns teen crash victims

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Wednesday marked the first final farewell for three teens killed in a Sand Springs car crash last week. Friends and family of Ethan Gibson, 17, gathered at Broadway Baptist Church, a block away from Charles Page High School, for the teenager’s afternoon funeral. Many students walked directly from the school to the funeral in a show of support.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KTUL

Man arrested after allegedly strangling woman in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has been arrested after strangling a woman inside an apartment before running, police say. Monday morning, officers were called to an apartment complex near 71st and Memorial for a check on wellbeing call. When police arrived, they heard a woman screaming from inside...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man stabbed after walking out of Tulsa convenience store

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man was stabbed after walking out of the Peoria Foodland near 61st and Peoria Monday night. Tulsa police say the man walked out of the store and met with the suspect. The two walked around the corner where the suspect stabbed the victim in the chest.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Funeral arrangements announced for Sand Springs crash victims

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Funeral services have been announced for the victims of a deadly Sand Springs crash. On Thursday, September 15, 17-year-old Ethan Gibson, 16-year-old Cyra Saner, and 16-year-old Kylee Weaver were all killed in accident. Gibson's funeral service will be held September 21 at 2 p.m. at...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KTUL

Pryor Creek police rescue dog trapped in water system

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Pryor Creek Police Department Officers Wright and Kiem responded to a dog trapped in the city's stormwater system on Sunday, September 18. PCPD says these officers went above and beyond to rescue the K9. However, they still need help identifying its owner. If anyone has...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa detectives arrest alleged burglar thanks to 'Spongebob' shorts, socks

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department served a search warrant on September 16 at the Waterside Apartment Complex near 17th and West Jackson. Edward Price, also known as "Smacc Man", was arrested for numerous burglaries. TPD had received reports for five burglaries at the complex between July...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Longtime Tulsa crossing guard pleads for job back

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — We first met Joanne Gilmore seven years ago when she was raising awareness about the dwindling number of crossing guards. "There's a shortage, and we need more of us," she said in 2016. In March, we caught up with her again as she was lobbying...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Jewelry store owner arrested for allegedly stealing from customers

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department says they received multiple reports over the course of several months concerning stolen and missing jewelry. Victims say their jewelry would go missing after it had been dropped off at Jewelry Liquidation near 61st and Sheridan. In each case, police say victims...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

'Art Deco the Halls': Tulsa Christmas Parade announces theme

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Although it's only September, Tulsa is already preparing for Christmas. Organizers of the Tulsa Christmas Parade revealed all the important details about this year's event. Saturday, December 10 will be the big day, and this year's theme is "Art Deco the Halls." The parade will...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Chick-Fil-A gives students opportunity to participate in business simulation

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Chick-Fil-A market announced a new partnership where Chick-Fil-A will welcome students from across the state to participate in a restaurant simulation. Starting September 20, the simulation will give students the opportunity to run a restaurant and experience multiple roles. Some of the roles...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

High temperatures, drought affecting Oklahoma pumpkin patches

BIXBY, Okla. (KTUL) — Pumpkin patch season is finally upon us; however, it doesn’t quite feel like it. These unseasonably high temperatures aren’t only overwhelming Oklahomans, but they're also overwhelming pumpkins. Here in Oklahoma, pumpkin patches may be scarce due to the high heat and drought. “This...
BIXBY, OK
KTUL

Is Tulsa city council being as transparent as it should be?

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With a multitude of cameras in the city council chamber, Tulsa's government is always under the public's watchful eye by simply visiting TGOVonline. Except, when it comes time for the public comment section of the meeting, and the council flips the switch on the livestream.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Bivalent COVID boosters now available at Cherokee Nation Health Centers

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation announced Monday that the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster is now available to anyone aged 12 or older at any Cherokee Nation Health Center. The new bivalent booster protects against the most common strain of COVID-19 circulating in the Cherokee Nation. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Chandler Park offering nature programs for all ages

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Chandler Park is offering nature programs for all ages through the end of the year. The park has programs for infants, children, teenagers and adults that will encourage participants to get outside and teach them about the world around them. "The idea for the these...
TULSA, OK

