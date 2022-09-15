ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KSBW.com

Gov. Newsom signs climate laws to dramatically cut California's use of oil and gas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a sweeping set of laws Friday that aim to dramatically cut the state’s use of oil and gas over the next two decades. The legislation puts into state law the administration’s goal for California to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045. It establishes new setbacks for oil drilling, sets regulations for carbon removal and capture and requires renewable or zero-carbon energy to supply most retail sales of electricity to customers by 2035.
KSBW.com

Sandcastle builders compete for golden shovel in Carmel

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. — Entrants in the 2022 Carmel Beach Sandcastle Contest were working hard Saturday morning in the hopes of taking home the coveted Golden Shovel Award. Grain by grain teams carved everything from, mermaids to octopuses to time machines, and of course some castles too. "We are building...
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA

