SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a sweeping set of laws Friday that aim to dramatically cut the state’s use of oil and gas over the next two decades. The legislation puts into state law the administration’s goal for California to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045. It establishes new setbacks for oil drilling, sets regulations for carbon removal and capture and requires renewable or zero-carbon energy to supply most retail sales of electricity to customers by 2035.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO