Gov. Newsom signs legislation to support veterans harmed by 'Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell' policy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed legislation to assist LGBTQ veterans discharged under the Clinton administration's “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy. The policy prohibited gay men and lesbians from serving openly in the military until it was repealed under the Obama administration.
Gov. Newsom signs climate laws to dramatically cut California's use of oil and gas
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a sweeping set of laws Friday that aim to dramatically cut the state’s use of oil and gas over the next two decades. The legislation puts into state law the administration’s goal for California to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045. It establishes new setbacks for oil drilling, sets regulations for carbon removal and capture and requires renewable or zero-carbon energy to supply most retail sales of electricity to customers by 2035.
Sandcastle builders compete for golden shovel in Carmel
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. — Entrants in the 2022 Carmel Beach Sandcastle Contest were working hard Saturday morning in the hopes of taking home the coveted Golden Shovel Award. Grain by grain teams carved everything from, mermaids to octopuses to time machines, and of course some castles too. "We are building...
Rain is in the forecast: When to expect the storm to hit on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — A storm system is making way to the Central Coast this weekend. Winds will begin to pick up Saturday as the low pressure system moves in from the north. Winds may be gusty at times throughout the weekend into Tuesday. Shower chances begin Sunday morning with...
