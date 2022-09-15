ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo

The Dallas Cowboys will look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon. Dallas, which lost its season opener to the Buccaneers in brutal fashion, failing to score a touchdown and losing Dak Prescott to a hand injury, will host Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon. Can the Cowboys bounce...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Vulgar Crowd Chant

No. 25 Oregon's resounding win over 12th-ranked BYU on Saturday was marred by an ugly incident involving the home crowd. Videos of a group of Ducks fans chanting "F--k t he Mormons" began going viral after the game, a 41-20 Oregon victory. It did not appear to be a large portion of Autzen Stadium doing the offensive chant, but it was still pretty ugly.
EUGENE, OR
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Eli Manning Family News

With football in the rearview mirror, Eli Manning has been taking on the role of full-time dad in recent years. But even the best dads forget the occasional helmet. As evidenced by Eli's tweet on Sunday morning:. "First hockey practice of the year," Manning captioned a picture of his daughter....
NFL
The Spun

Gus Johnson No Longer Calling Nebraska-Oklahoma Game - Here's Why

Fox Sports broadcaster Gus Johnson called the first half of today's matchup between Nebraska and Oklahoma as scheduled. But after the halftime break, Johnson's broadcast partner Joel Klatt announced that the lead play-by-play man would not return to the booth for the second half. Johnson is "under the weather" and...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Reported Request Of Tom Brady

Tom Brady's decision to continue his football career this season has put a serious strain on his relationship. According to multiple reports, Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen, isn't happy with his decision to come out of retirement. A report from People suggested that Bundchen would like her husband to be around more for their children.
NFL
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Meet Cooper Rush, the Cowboys QB filling in for Dak Prescott

Cooper Rush is about to be thrust into the spotlight on America's Team. It's been several days since Dallas Cowboys franchise quarterback Dak Prescott was diagnosed with a fracture behind his right thumb. And in that time, Jerry Jones and Co. haven't made a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo nor have they brought in a free-agent veteran signal caller like Cam Newton.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Breaking: Major College Football Coach Fired Sunday

A week after Nebraska fired Scott Frost, another major college football program has reportedly made a change at head coach. On Sunday, Arizona State fired head coach Herm Edwards, according to reports out of Tempe. "Herm Edwards is out as ASU's head football coach per two people familiar with the...
TEMPE, AZ
FanSided

Browns tailgate makes deplorable joke in support of Deshaun Watson

One Cleveland Browns tailgate went way too far by making a callous joke of the 24 allegations of sexual misconduct levied against Deshaun Watson. While there are many, many Browns fans who still admonish Deshaun Watson for facing 24 lawsuits as a result of his sexual misconduct — even the NFL is currently punishing Watson for these allegations — there are a select few who don’t seem to have any problem with the accusations against Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Shocked Raiders Fan Is Going Viral Sunday

A shocked Las Vegas Raiders fan is going viral on social media this Sunday night. The Raiders blew a big lead against the Cardinals late on Sunday evening, with Kyler Murray and Co. forcing overtime. Right when the Cardinals forced overtime, a shocked Raiders fan went viral. "RAIDERS STUNNED," CBS...
NFL
The Spun

Throwback: Danica Patrick's Best SI Swim Photos

Danica Patrick is most famous for her time as a racecar driver, where she competed in the IndyCar Series and NASCAR Nationwide Series. But in addition to her driving career, Patrick has also done a variety of film and television work, as well as modeling. Back in 2008 and 2009,...
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

