Read full article on original website
Related
Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo
The Dallas Cowboys will look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon. Dallas, which lost its season opener to the Buccaneers in brutal fashion, failing to score a touchdown and losing Dak Prescott to a hand injury, will host Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon. Can the Cowboys bounce...
Photos: Meet The Woman Who Was With Jeff Bezos At Chiefs-Chargers Game
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Los Angeles Chargers in one of the most anticipated games of the season. Before the game kicked off, the Chiefs celebrated their 50th anniversary of Arrowhead Stadium. Among those on the field to celebrate the occasion was billionaire Jeff Bezos. The...
NFL fans crushed Tom Brady for the role he appeared to play in wild Saints-Bucs brawl
Things between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints got extremely heated in the fourth quarter when Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore being ejected for their role in a fight that broke out after an offensive play by Tampa. But do you know who might have started the whole...
College Football World Reacts To Vulgar Crowd Chant
No. 25 Oregon's resounding win over 12th-ranked BYU on Saturday was marred by an ugly incident involving the home crowd. Videos of a group of Ducks fans chanting "F--k t he Mormons" began going viral after the game, a 41-20 Oregon victory. It did not appear to be a large portion of Autzen Stadium doing the offensive chant, but it was still pretty ugly.
RELATED PEOPLE
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football
"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
Watch Tom Brady lose his cool and smash tablet on sideline during Saints game (Video)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had one of his trademark sideline meltdowns, proving once again that seeing Brady lose it never gets old. Tom Brady is renowned for his fiery competitive streak, which causes him to cheer on his teammates and make #LFG his own. Brady’s emotive nature turns...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL World Reacts To The Eli Manning Family News
With football in the rearview mirror, Eli Manning has been taking on the role of full-time dad in recent years. But even the best dads forget the occasional helmet. As evidenced by Eli's tweet on Sunday morning:. "First hockey practice of the year," Manning captioned a picture of his daughter....
Kirk Herbstreit Thinks 1 College Football Program Had "Unwarranted Preseason Hype"
On the latest edition of ESPN's College GameDay, Kirk Herbstreit put an SEC program on blast for the way it has started this season. Herbstreit said Texas A&M has "no identity" heading into Week 3. That was on clear display when Jimbo Fisher's squad lost to Appalachian State at home last weekend.
Gus Johnson No Longer Calling Nebraska-Oklahoma Game - Here's Why
Fox Sports broadcaster Gus Johnson called the first half of today's matchup between Nebraska and Oklahoma as scheduled. But after the halftime break, Johnson's broadcast partner Joel Klatt announced that the lead play-by-play man would not return to the booth for the second half. Johnson is "under the weather" and...
NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Reported Request Of Tom Brady
Tom Brady's decision to continue his football career this season has put a serious strain on his relationship. According to multiple reports, Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen, isn't happy with his decision to come out of retirement. A report from People suggested that Bundchen would like her husband to be around more for their children.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Meet Cooper Rush, the Cowboys QB filling in for Dak Prescott
Cooper Rush is about to be thrust into the spotlight on America's Team. It's been several days since Dallas Cowboys franchise quarterback Dak Prescott was diagnosed with a fracture behind his right thumb. And in that time, Jerry Jones and Co. haven't made a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo nor have they brought in a free-agent veteran signal caller like Cam Newton.
Breaking: Major College Football Coach Fired Sunday
A week after Nebraska fired Scott Frost, another major college football program has reportedly made a change at head coach. On Sunday, Arizona State fired head coach Herm Edwards, according to reports out of Tempe. "Herm Edwards is out as ASU's head football coach per two people familiar with the...
Browns tailgate makes deplorable joke in support of Deshaun Watson
One Cleveland Browns tailgate went way too far by making a callous joke of the 24 allegations of sexual misconduct levied against Deshaun Watson. While there are many, many Browns fans who still admonish Deshaun Watson for facing 24 lawsuits as a result of his sexual misconduct — even the NFL is currently punishing Watson for these allegations — there are a select few who don’t seem to have any problem with the accusations against Watson.
Oregon Coach Has A Blunt Message For ESPN's 'College GameDay'
No one had faith in Oregon after the Ducks' blowout loss to No. 1 Georgia in Week 1. However, Oregon followed up its disastrous season opener with a 70-14 win over Eastern Washington in Week 2, setting up an intriguing matchup with No. 12 BYU this Saturday afternoon. ESPN's College...
Look: Shocked Raiders Fan Is Going Viral Sunday
A shocked Las Vegas Raiders fan is going viral on social media this Sunday night. The Raiders blew a big lead against the Cardinals late on Sunday evening, with Kyler Murray and Co. forcing overtime. Right when the Cardinals forced overtime, a shocked Raiders fan went viral. "RAIDERS STUNNED," CBS...
Throwback: Danica Patrick's Best SI Swim Photos
Danica Patrick is most famous for her time as a racecar driver, where she competed in the IndyCar Series and NASCAR Nationwide Series. But in addition to her driving career, Patrick has also done a variety of film and television work, as well as modeling. Back in 2008 and 2009,...
Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
The Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys each seek their first win of the 2022 season as they face off in Week 2. Here's picks and odds for the game.
FanSided
284K+
Followers
537K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0