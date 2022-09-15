‘Gran Turismo’ Casts ‘See’ Actor Archie Madekwe in Starring Role Opposite David Harbour (Exclusive)

Archie Madekwe, who appears with Jason Momoa in the dystopian Apple TV+ series See , will star opposite David Harbour in Gran Turismo , the Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions feature adaptation of the best-selling racing video game.

The move is potentially career-changing as it gives the rising actor a top spot in a sizable studio movie that is a big IP play and a hoped-for franchise. Madekwe will literally be in the driver’s seat for the feature.

Neill Blomkamp, best known for his sci-fi movies such as District 9 and Elysium, is directing the film, which is based on a true story. The project is described as the ultimate wish-fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won him a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional racecar driver.

Madekwe will topline as the teen. Harbour is playing a retired driver who teaches him to drive.

Jason Hall ( American Sniper ) and Zach Baylin ( King Richard ) wrote the script.

PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan, as well as Doug Belgrad and Dana Brunetti, are producing. Game creator Kazunori Yamauchi and Hall are executive producing.

Shooting begins next week in Europe.

A theatrical release for Turismo is set for Aug. 11, 2023.

Madekwe’s See just launched its third season in late August. The actor also played the very ill-fated traveler Simon opposite Florence Pugh in Ari Aster’s Midsommar . Other credits include Teen Spirit opposite Elle Fanning and BBC’s Les Misérables.

Up next, he will star alongside Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Rosamund Pike and Richard E. Grant in Emerald Fennell’s feature Saltburn .

Madekwe is repped by UTA, Curtis Brown Group and Ziffren Brittenham.