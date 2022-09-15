Police for the Public’s Assistance in Locating a Missing Person Leonor Enriquez

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Leonor Enriquez, a missing person. Leonor is a 59-year-old white female, 5 feet 3 inches, 115 – 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Ms. Enriquez was last seen on September 11, 2022 at around 8:00 p.m. near Sinton Road and Fillmore Street. Ms. Enriquez is considered missing and endangered as she not returned or been in touch with any of her family. CSPD is asking for help in locating Ms. Enriquez to verify her welfare.

Anyone with information regarding Ms. Enriquez is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

