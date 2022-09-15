Read full article on original website
Trade wind weather pattern returns
An area of moisture will hitch a ride on the returning trades, increasing the chance for windward showers. Trade winds will kick up Sunday as a wetter trade wind pattern takes over but back to classic trades next week. Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins. Updated: Sep. 15, 2022...
Returning trades to bring more showers, humidity
Trade winds will kick up Sunday as a wetter trade wind pattern takes over but back to classic trades next week. Keeping an eye on the sky as afternoon clouds build in and more pop up showers. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, September 15, 2022. Updated: Sep....
Trade wind weather pattern to start the work week
More typical trade wind weather conditions are expected for the next several days, with passing clouds and showers for windward and mauka areas, especially during the late night and early morning hours. Winds are expected to become lighter again from the east-southeast around Friday and Saturday, with a possible higher rainfall potential for southeast-facing slopes.
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Keeping an eye on the sky as afternoon clouds build in and more pop up showers. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, September 15, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News...
What is a MAILE AMBER alert? Here’s what you need to know
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - People across the state were notified on their cellphones with an AMBER alert this weekend. Law enforcement experts said AMBER alerts haven’t been issued in recent memory. MAILE AMBER stands for a “Minor Abducted In Life-threatening Emergency” and “America’s Broadcast Emergency Response.”
Forecast: Breezy trades on tap before lighter winds move in
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The typical trade wind weather pattern holds into Thursday, with clouds and limited showers favoring windward and mauka areas. Winds will weaken Friday and Saturday and trend southeast, as an area of low pressure passes well west of the state. Increased moisture could enhance showers by the end of the week, especially over southeast facing slopes as well as where low level winds are able to converge along terrain features.
Talk Story Fast Kine: Reef-friendly Landscaping Program
Talk Story Fast Kine: Emma Farden Sharpe Hula Festival. Talk Story Fast Kine: Aloha Island Mart & Punky Aloha. Talk Story Fast Kine: St. Francis Health Care System. In this Talk Story Fast Kine, President and Chief Executive Officer of the St. Francis Health Care System Jerry Correa joins McKenna Maduli to share more about a very special event coming up.
Friday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
3 Oahu schools recognized as models of excellence under national Blue Ribbon program
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three Oahu schools have been recognized as national models of excellence. Hokulani, Kahala and Nuuanu elementary were named National Blue Ribbon schools on Friday. The federal Blue Ribbon program honors public and private schools based on academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps. The three Hawaii...
Police: Hawaii Island teen abducted from beach found safe; suspect in custody
‘Something is off’: Good Samaritans rush in to rescue kidnapped teen girl at Hilo cafe. Witnesses and family members said the suspect and kidnapped teen went to Cafe Pesto in Downtown Hilo. Hawaii Island police confirm 15-year-old girl found safe in Hilo; no suspect in custody. Updated: 10 hours...
State blames shrinking enrollment at public schools on declining birth rate, outmigration
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii public schools lost nearly 3,000 students this school year compared to the year before, according to new enrollment figures released Friday. It’s the fourth school year with declining enrollment. DOE officials blamed the trend on Hawaii’s declining birth rate and ongoing outmigration to other states....
‘A game of chicken’: Inter-island fare war takes off between Hawaiian, Southwest airlines
UPDATE: AMBER alert issued for 15-year-old girl believed abducted from Hawaii Island beach
Maui County to review contracts amid bribery scandal that netted former public official
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County is taking a closer look at the contracts awarded to companies run by a Hawaii businessman at the center of the state Capitol bribery scandal. Prosecutors said Stewart Stant, the county’s Environmental Management director under Mayor Alan Arakawa, got $2 million in bribes and gave...
A dozen protesters show up at elections meeting to find it being conducted via Zoom
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Election doubters aired their grievances Friday at the state Elections Commission’s first meeting since the August primary. But it wasn’t the forum they expected. About a dozen people showed up at the state Elections Office hoping to speak to commissioners in person but were disappointed...
In wake of Maui bribery scandal, county mayoral candidates say corruption is not common
High court decision that invalidated scores of felony charges relies on 1905 Hawaii law
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Putting together a grand jury is not easy. It requires the state Judiciary to send out jury summons to hundreds of people, bring them to the courthouse, screen for those who cannot serve and assign those who can to potentially multiple days of service. It also involves deputy prosecutors, clerks and sheriffs, an independent grand jury attorney advisor to be present and a secure private courtroom for them to meet.
He needed a helping hand. He ended up offering one instead
