Montague Township, NJ

KAKE TV

New alcohol policy at Kansas State Fair ends well

The 2022 Kansas State Fair came to a close Sunday, and one big change this year resulted in fewer alcohol-related incidents over the 10 day period. For the first time, people over 21 could walk around the entire fairgrounds with alcohol bought on site, as long as it was in a clear, plastic cup. The new policy is in response to a bill the Kansas Legislature recently passed.
