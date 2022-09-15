Third World pollution defies remedy

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf

Oil- and natural gas-producing Third World countries are some of the worst polluters in the world, but they’re immune to industrial and diplomatic opprobrium because they are indifferent to the damage they’re causing.

Permian Basin International Oil Show President Larry Richards and Rep. Brooks Landgraf say the national oil companies of those nations are being encouraged by the Biden administration to worsen their pollution and that they often use their oil money to finance terrorism and human trafficking.

Richards has worked in more than 20 nations and he says Iraq, Libya, Nigeria, Sudan, South Sudan, Venezuela, Angola, Russia and Mexico, among others, are good examples of willy-nilly polluters.

“Look at South America, the Middle East, North Africa, Eastern Europe and the Far East, anywhere natural gas is vented or flared,” Richards said.

“The U.S. and Canada combined have the lowest methane emissions exponentially of any oil and gas countries in the world. Move into the Third World and their flared gas and methane emissions are dramatically higher.

“The systemic reasons most of the time are that those countries have national oil companies.”

Richards said the oil and gas divisions of PEMEX, Mexico’s NOC, are bureaucratic enemies and much of the methane from Mexican oil wells is vented or flared because the wells are not connected to gas pipelines. “The two groups don’t like each other, so they don’t talk and don’t play well together,” he said.

“The United States energy industry is the cleanest in the world. Using best practices, we do it as cleanly as we can in West Texas, but we haven’t done a good job of defending ourselves as an industry.

“That’s why I get frustrated when people want to import our oil instead of develop it domestically,” Richards said, adding that American oil is much cleaner than most foreign oil and thereby much easier to refine.

He said oil and gas have lifted the globe out of abject poverty. “Two hundred years ago, over 80 percent of the people in the world were living on the equivalent of $1.90 a day per family,” the retired Odessa business executive said.

“Now it’s 8 percent. Since the Drake Well was drilled in Pennsylvania in 1849, having inexpensive, reliable energy has allowed us to evolve to a standard of living that our ancestors couldn’t have.

“Synthetic fertilizers from natural gas provide half of the world’s food.”

Landgraf said Biden’s policies are spreading pollutants across the world.

“By doing everything in their power to curb American oil and natural gas production and by calling on foreign, nationally owned oil companies to ramp up production, the Biden Green New Dealers are increasing global emissions on a significant scale,” the Odessa Republican said.

“Thanks to technological advances and the good old-fashioned West Texas work ethic, the Permian Basin is the cleanest major oilfield on earth and it’s only getting cleaner. Despite constant attack from the radical left, the new technologies that are allowing oil and gas to be produced with fewer emissions have actually made the Texas energy industry more efficient and profitable than ever before.

“On top of all that, revenues generated by Texas energy producers provide high-paying jobs and help fund public schools and infrastructure. Meanwhile, the world’s worst polluters are using revenue from their nationalized energy operations to fund crimes against humanity from human trafficking to the 9-11 terrorist attacks and a million tragedies in between.”

Landgraf said support for American oil and gas promotes freedom and liberty in the United States and throughout the world. “Texas will continue to lead the way in providing the cleanest, most affordable energy on earth,” he said.