ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Former Netflix Exec Carla Engelbrecht Joins Subscription Book Company Literati

By J. Clara Chan
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=016MI9_0hwzNGOY00

Carla Engelbrecht, the former director of product innovation at Netflix who architected interactive programming like Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt special, has joined the book membership service Literati as its chief product officer.

In her new role, Engelbrecht will be responsible for leading product direction and development across Literati’s children’s book clubs and electronic book fairs. The executive will also collaborate with the company’s data science team to help better pair children with the right books and improve literacy.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

“Leveraging technology to foster literacy in children has always been a passion of mine. While I’ve created products that encourage reading, Literati is ideal because of their ability to drive both scale and impact, which is often difficult to achieve” Engelbrecht said in a statement. “I am looking forward to leading teams of product builders, designers and engineers to further develop Literati’s book clubs and eFairs to bring the best books to kids.”

Literati was founded in 2017 and primarily works as a curated book service, where members receive a selection of five children’s books each month for a $9.95 monthly fee. Members can read and return any of the books they don’t want to keep or choose to purchase the books they’d like to permanently keep.

While Literati primarily services children, the company also offers a similar service for adult readers and has launched book clubs with figures like Malala, Steph Curry, Roxane Gay and Susan Orlean.

“We were obviously interested in Carla because of her impressive accomplishments and resume. She has taken big risks on innovative ideas that paid off,” Jessica Ewing, the CEO and founder of Literati, said. “We were even more impressed with Carla’s energy, vision and unique perspective on how we can continue to build a brand that will inspire a love of learning and life through books and reading.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Former Netflix Exec Myles Worthington Launches Marketing and Content Company Worthi (Exclusive)

As a marketing executive at Netflix, Myles Worthington was a key architect of the streamer’s culturally specific social channels (Strong Black Lead, Con Todo, Most, Golden) before departing this April. Now he’s ready to unveil his own venture: Worthi, which he describes as an ethnographic marketing, communications and content company.More from The Hollywood ReporterUSC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative Releases Muslim Representation StudyWomen Producers from Ireland, Romania Take Inaugural Netflix, European Producers Club Pitch PrizeNetflix Animation Foundation Launches Third Cohort with Black N' Animated “Some people call it multicultural marketing, some call it DEI marketing or inclusive marketing – but I believe the concept...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘1883’ Breakout Isabel May to Star Opposite Casey Affleck in Indie Thriller ‘The Smack’ (Exclusive)

Isabel May, the breakout newcomer star from Paramount+’s Western 1883, has signed on to star opposite Casey Affleck and Marisa Tomei in indie thriller, The Smack. David M. Rosenthal, who directed thrillers The Perfect Guy and the remake of Jacob’s Ladder, is helming the feature that start shooting in LA beginning October. More from The Hollywood ReporterDespite 'Yellowstone' Snub, Popularity Is a Priority at the EmmysKeke Palmer Fires Back at Comparison to Zendaya Over Colorism: "I'm an Incomparable Talent"Box Office: Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Scares Up $44M Opening Keith Kjarval and Sam Rockwell are producing. Affleck is playing Rowan Petty, a down-on-his-luck conman who...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Orlean
Person
Roxane Gay
Person
Malala
The Hollywood Reporter

Regé-Jean Page, Glen Powell to Star in ‘Butch and Sundance’ TV Series for Amazon From Russo Brothers (Exclusive)

Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell are headed West. The Bridgerton alum and Top Gun: Maverick grad are poised to star in an untitled reimagining of Butch and Sundance for Amazon. The straight-to-series drama, which landed at Amazon following a competitive situation with both Disney+ and Peacock bidding, will be exec produced by Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO. Cousins Kaz and Ryan Firpo (The Eternals) will pen the scripts for the series, which is envisioned as a larger franchise with multiple series and spinoffs.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon's Live Audio App Launches Creator FundDufferin Gate Studios Unveils Toronto Soundstage Expansion (Exclusive)Amazon Orders...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Anna Faris Is Supporting a Memoir by Her Husband’s Ex-Wife

Stars aligned on the night of Sept. 13 at NeueHouse Hollywood when actress Anna Faris interviewed Natasha Sizlo, an estates agent at The Agency, about her new, magical memoir, All Signs Point to Paris: A Memoir of Love, Loss and Destiny (Mariner Books, $28.99). The two share much in common (Faris’ husband, cinematographer Michael Barrett, is Sizlo’s ex-husband) and spoke candidly about love, growth and the beauty of having a blended family. Sizlo’s book follows her experiences navigating grief and lost love — including her divorce, her father’s death and a passionate romance followed by heartbreak when reality set in — and...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Hollywood Reporter

Chrissy Teigen Responds to Online Accusations That She’s Exploiting Her Pregnancy Loss and Abortion Story: “I’ve Already Seen You Do Your Worst”

After sharing her abortion story late last week, Chrissy Teigen is fending off social media users who have criticized and attacked her decision to publicly clarify her pregnancy loss wasn’t a miscarriage as she had previously described it. While speaking Thursday at the social impact agency Propper Daley’s “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” summit, Teigen opened up about how her pregnancy loss in the fall of 2020 wasn’t a miscarriage as she had treated it. Instead, it would be defined as an abortion. More from The Hollywood ReporterChrissy Teigen Reveals She Had an Abortion to "Save My Life for a...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Had an Abortion to “Save My Life for a Baby That Had Absolutely No Chance”

Chrissy Teigen confessed Thursday that the miscarriage she said she had two years ago was actually an abortion — which came as a surprise to her. Teigen and husband John Legend had revealed that in September 2020 they lost their son Jack at 20 weeks as a result of a pregnancy complication. At the time, they said it was a miscarriage.More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Legend to Perform at Carousel of Hope BallJohn Legend on How Chrissy Teigen's Miscarriage Made the Couple "Stronger," His Fallout With Kanye "Ye" WestB.J. Novak, Chrissy Teigen, Uzo Aduba Set for Propper Daley's A Day of Unreasonable...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Fairs#Book Clubs#Black Mirror#Efairs
The Hollywood Reporter

Blake Lively Is Pregnant, Expecting Fourth Child With Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expanding their family. Lively attended the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit on Thursday, where she revealed her baby bump in a sequined dress. The 35-year-old star is pregnant and expecting the couple’s fourth child, a source confirms to The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Welcome to Wrexham' Review: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Try to Save a Soccer Team in Feel-Good FX DocuseriesRyan Reynolds' Maximum Effort Productions Strikes First-Look Unscripted Deal With FuboTVChrissy Teigen and John Legend Expecting Baby Nearly Two Years After Pregnancy Loss The couple, who recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, met...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Gran Turismo’ Casts ‘See’ Actor Archie Madekwe in Starring Role Opposite David Harbour (Exclusive)

Archie Madekwe, who appears with Jason Momoa in the dystopian Apple TV+ series See, will star opposite David Harbour in Gran Turismo, the Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions feature adaptation of the best-selling racing video game. The move is potentially career-changing as it gives the rising actor a top spot in a sizable studio movie that is a big IP play and a hoped-for franchise. Madekwe will literally be in the driver’s seat for the feature.More from The Hollywood ReporterDavid Harbour Set to Star in 'Gran Turismo' for Sony and PlayStation (Exclusive)'Stranger Things' Actor Brett Gelman Discusses Martial Arts Devotion After...
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

As Regal Owner Cineworld Goes Chapter 11, Studios Gauge Hollywood Fallout

The Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing Sept. 7 from Cineworld, the world’s second-largest movie theater company and owner of Regal Cinemas in the U.S., didn’t come as a surprise to close observers. For many of its Hollywood studio partners, it was almost a relief. “Look back to the late ’90s, early 2000s,” MKM Partners analyst Eric Handler says. “History has shown us it is unwise for theater operators to over-leverage their balance sheets. In a mature industry, it leaves companies in a precarious position in the event of a shock.” In this case, that shock was the COVID-19 pandemic.  While the box...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Hollywood Reporter

Comcast, Verizon, AT&T Sued for Failing to Stop Movie Piracy

The production companies behind Dallas Buyers Club, I Feel Pretty and Colossal are taking internet service providers to court for allegedly facilitating mass piracy of their movies. Verizon Wireless, AT&T and Comcast were hit with copyright lawsuits accusing them of turning a blind eye to customers who illegally distribute and download pirated films. The production companies seek to force the internet providers to implement policies that provide for the termination of accounts held by repeat offenders and to block certain piracy websites.More from The Hollywood ReporterCharter CEO On Political Ad Spending: "The More Contentious the Elections, the Better"Sky Cuts Queen Elizabeth...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

Harry Styles’ ‘My Policeman,’ ‘Wendell & Wild,’ HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ Lead 2022 NewFest Lineup

The NewFest film festival has unveiled its 2022 lineup, led by a Centerpiece Screening for Michael Grandage’s My Policeman, starring Harry Styles and Emma Corrin, and a special screening of Henry Selick and Jordan Peele’s stop-motion horror comedy Wendell & Wild. Grandage’s romantic drama about a complicated love triangle in 1950s Brighton that gets untangled 40 years later had a world premiere in Toronto ahead of its Amazon release. And Netflix’s Wendell & Wild, with the voice talents of Peele, Keegan-Michael Key, Lyric Ross, Angela Bassett and Ving Rhames, also bowed in Toronto. More from The Hollywood ReporterFive Emmy Narratives to...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Bridgerton’ Star Phoebe Dynevor to Lead Miramax Spy Thriller ‘Inheritance’ (Exclusive)

The actress behind Daphne Bridgerton has landed another major role. Phoebe Dynevor, who broke out after playing the main character in the first season of Netflix’s Regency-era smash hit Bridgerton, is set to play the lead in the upcoming Miramax spy thriller Inheritance, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. Written by Olen Steinhauer (Berlin Station) and Neil Burger (Limitless, Divergent, The Marsh King’s Daughter) with Burger directing and producing, the film is also being produced by Bill Block and Charles Miller.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Acolyte’: ‘Russian Doll’ Actor Charlie Barnett in Talks to Join Latest ‘Star Wars’ Series (Exclusive)

Charlie Barnett is going from time loops to lightsabers. The actor, best known for starring opposite Natasha Lyonne in buzzy Netflix series Russian Doll, is in final negotiations to join the cast of the latest Star Wars series, The Acolyte.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Andor' Premieres a Darker, Grittier Take on 'Star Wars': "We're Telling the Story of an Entire Revolution"'Andor' Star Genevieve O'Reilly Never Thought She'd Get the Chance to Flesh Out Mon Mothma'Star Wars' Series 'Ahsoka' Teased at D23 If the deal makes, Barnett will be reunited with the co-creator of Russian Doll, Leslye Headland, who is showrunning, writing and directing...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Murmur’ Review: An Unscary Horror Film for TikTok Attention Spans

Mark Polish, the less prolific filmmaking twin of Michael Polish, has little nice to say about today’s youngsters in Murmur, which aims to be a Blair Witch for digital natives. Throwing a half-dozen annoying social-media producers into the forest with only their cell phones and a deeply dubious game they won’t stop playing, it might’ve looked like a cautionary fable if only it maintained any sort of distance from its protagonists. Instead, it’s wholly on board for screens-based storytelling and TikTok attention spans, the result being that most viewers not addicted to such stuff will find it insufferable from its...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

AFM Unveils Speakers, Exhibitors for First In-Person Event Since 2019

With the American Film Market gearing up for its first in-person event since 2019, organizers have announced the first group of exhibitors and speakers set to descend upon Santa Monica in early November. The Independent Film & Television Alliance has confirmed that 225 companies across sales, production and distribution have registered, alongside international trade organizations, film commissions and production service companies. Exhibitors so far include the likes of A24, Altitude Film Entertainment, FilmNation, Gaumont, HanWay Films, Lionsgate, MGM Studios, Millennium Media, Pathé Films, Protagonist Pictures, Sierra/Affinity, Studiocanal, Voltage, WME Independent and XYZ Films. More from The Hollywood ReporterAFM Managing Director Jonathan...
SANTA MONICA, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Constantine’ Sequel in the Works With Keanu Reeves

The HBO Max series from J.J. Abrams based on the character is no longer moving forward at the streamer. After reviving The Matrix last year, Warner Bros. is bringing back yet another Keanu Reeves property. The studio is developing a sequel to 2005’s Constantine, the film based on the supernatural DC property, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy