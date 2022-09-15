Robbinsdale’s new water treatment plant is almost ready to come online. The facility is in the final phase of construction, and should be ready to deliver clean, softened water to the city by the end of September. Elsewhere in Robbinsdale construction on the city’s new water tower is well underway. The pedestal is about half done, and the bowl that holds water should be in place by Winter. Next year the pipes will be installed, and the bowl will be painted. The new water tower should be ready by October of 2023. For more information about Robbinsdale’s new water tower or its water treatment plant go to http://www.robbinsdalemn.com, and and under City Government click on Public Works.

ROBBINSDALE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO