Armstrong, Andover Boys Soccer Play to Scoreless Draw
The Armstrong and Andover boys’ soccer teams played to a 0-0 tie Thursday as they remain tied for first place in the Northwest Suburban Conference. The Huskies are ranked sixth in Class 3A, the Falcons ninth. Armstrong goalie Riley Hanson recorded 15 saves while Andover keeper Nolan Meyer finished...
Cooper Boys Soccer Beats Brooklyn Center
The Cooper boys soccer team rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit to beat Brooklyn Center 4-1 Thursday. It’s the first meeting between the two teams as members of the Tri-Metro Conference, which Cooper joined this fall. Brooklyn Center scored just over twelve minutes into the contest when Abel Gonzalez...
Cake Box Employee Wins Medals at Special Olympics USA Games
Two days a week, you’ll find Hannah Krafft in the kitchen of New Hope’s Cake Box bakery doing her part to help the place run smoothly. “Yes I do everything here,” Krafft said. “I actually wash dishes. I taste test some baked products for my job.”
Anoka-Hennepin Schools Prepare to Adjust Elementary School Boundaries
The largest school district in the state is proposing boundary changes. Anoka-Hennepin officials say that change is needed because of the enrollment growth in Dayton, Champlin and Blaine. The boundary changes would impact several local elementary schools. They include Dayton, Oxbow Creek, Champlin-Brooklyn Park Academy, Monroe, and Evergreen Park. Officials...
Plymouth Coated in Love Founder Prepares for ‘3,000 Acts of Kindness’
Plymouth resident Danielle Igbanugo is the founder of Coated in Love and she’s collecting coats at Calvary Church in Golden Valley for a “3,000 Acts of Kindness” event. “It’s a day for people experiencing homelessness to come in, get the things they need, get companionship or someone to talk to, and just relax,” explained Igbanugo.
Congregation at Elim Lutheran Church Celebrates a Century in Robbinsdale
The congregation at Elim Lutheran Church is celebrating 100 years in Robbinsdale on Sunday. Church volunteers made a display of archives to celebrate the occasion. A pancake breakfast and a bluegrass quartet concert is also planned for Sunday. “I’m hoping that people come together and help us celebrate,” said Dori...
Police: Brooklyn Center Squad Car Nearly Struck Trying to Stop Parking Lot ‘Spin Outs’
It was a close call for a Brooklyn Center police officer whose squad car was almost struck trying to stop vehicles doing “spin outs” in a strip mall parking lot, police said. According to Brooklyn Center police, officers responded to a business parking lot near Xerxes Avenue North...
Golden Valley Man Accused of Hitting Driver with Baton for Honking at Him
A Golden Valley man is charged with assault after allegedly hitting a woman with a metal baton in what police describe as an act of road rage. Joseph Blanks-Humbeutel, 40, of Golden Valley is charged with second-degree assault. According to the criminal complaint:. A woman pulled up behind a silver...
Police: Woman Carjacked at Gunpoint Near Her Brooklyn Center Home
Brooklyn Center police are investigating an armed carjacking that police say occurred as the victim arrived at her home. Police responded to an address on the 1600 block of 68th Lane N. shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday. According to police, the woman was approached by two individuals, one of whom had a gun. One of the carjackers told the woman to get out of her car, while the other told her to run. Both of the perpetrators then fled in the victim’s vehicle, police said.
New Robbinsdale Water Treatment Plant Almost Complete and Water Tower Construction Well Underway
Robbinsdale’s new water treatment plant is almost ready to come online. The facility is in the final phase of construction, and should be ready to deliver clean, softened water to the city by the end of September. Elsewhere in Robbinsdale construction on the city’s new water tower is well underway. The pedestal is about half done, and the bowl that holds water should be in place by Winter. Next year the pipes will be installed, and the bowl will be painted. The new water tower should be ready by October of 2023. For more information about Robbinsdale’s new water tower or its water treatment plant go to http://www.robbinsdalemn.com, and and under City Government click on Public Works.
Hennepin County Deputy Shot At Trying to Catch Brooklyn Center Burglary Suspects
Police say the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate an incident early Thursday in which a deputy was shot at while assisting Brooklyn Center police in trying to catch possible armed burglars. According to Brooklyn Center police, officers responded at approximately 2:30 a.m. Thursday to reports of armed...
