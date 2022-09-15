ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What nonconference games highlight the BYU women’s basketball schedule under first-year coach Amber Whiting?

By Jeff Call
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
BYU women’s basketball schedule was released Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. | BYU Photo

The BYU women’s basketball program enters a new era under first-year coach Amber Whiting , who takes over for Jeff Judkins.

Judkins retired last spring after 21 seasons at the helm.

Whiting released the Cougars’ nonconference schedule Thursday — highlighted by a home game against Oklahoma on Nov. 15. The Sooners defeated BYU in overtime last season, finished the year 25-9 and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Cougars tip off the campaign with an exhibition game against Westminster on Oct. 27, followed by the season opener on the road against Colorado State on Nov. 8.

BYU will participate in the North Shore Showcase at BYU-Hawaii with games against Washington State (Nov. 18) and Troy (Nov. 19).

The Cougars return to the Marriott Center for games against Carroll College (Nov. 23) and Ball State (Nov. 26) before going back on the road to face Boise State (Dec. 1).

On Dec. 6, BYU visits Utah State and then the Cougars host Utah on Dec. 10. The Utes were a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament last season and advanced to the second round.

BYU opens its final season in the West Coast Conference with games against Gonzaga on Dec. 17 and Portland on Dec. 19. The Cougars’ final nonconference contest comes on Dec. 21 at home against Monmouth.

The rest of BYU’s WCC schedule begins on Dec. 29 against Pacific.

