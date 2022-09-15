ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

What BYU football’s ‘The Cut’ showed behind the scenes of the win over Baylor

By Brandon Judd
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LVVb6_0hwzMv6m00
BYU Cougars running back Lopini Katoa (4) dives into the end zone for a touchdown in overtime as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. BYU won 26-20. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

BYU’s “The Cut” video series, a behind-the-scenes look at Cougar victories, is like the ultimate highlight video.

From game highlights to coach and player reactions to the lead-up to a game, the series provides a unique look back at what went into each victory.

It stands to reason, then, that BYU’s first home victory over a top-10 team in 32 years — the Cougars’ 26-20 double-overtime win over Baylor last Saturday — gave the series’ producers quite the content.

Related

“The Cut” video for the Baylor game was released on Wednesday, and by Thursday around noon it already had more than 14,000 views.

What did this episode of the series showcase?

SPOILER ALERT: If you don’t want to know anything about the video before watching, stop scrolling now. Spoilers are definitely ahead.

3 things to watch in the 2022 Baylor episode of BYU football’s ‘The Cut’

The sugar glass promotion: Just before the :40 second mark, BYU photographer Jaren Wilkey explains all the work that went into the photo shoot for promoting BYU’s all-royal jerseys for the team’s home opener.

The star of the segment? Sugar glass, and watching Cougar players run through it.

Derwin Gray visits the program: At the 4:25 mark, the video shows former BYU defender Derwin Gray talking to the team.

Gray is now a pastor for Transformation Church in South Carolina, and recently he wrote an opinion piece for the Deseret News on confronting racism in the wake of the investigation into allegations of fans using racial slurs during a late August volleyball match between BYU and Duke.

What’s truly enjoyable here is watching Gray interact with current members of the team, and telling some of the players about his memories of their family members he knew from his time in Provo.

Teammates building up Jake Oldroyd: Highlights from the game start just past the 10-minute mark — don’t miss Tyler Batty’s pre-game quote.

The best segment, though, starts 13 minutes in. That’s when the video covers the two missed field goals by kicker Jake Oldroyd, at the end of regulation and in the first overtime, and how his teammates — including Lopini Katoa and Max Tooley — were there, building him up after a rough stretch.

It’s a well-documented storyline this week — particularly when quarterback Jaren Hall hugged the Cougars’ kicker after the win — and a poignant reminder of the importance of teamwork and sticking together through adversity.

“There’s no reason to hang his head. I don’t have any doubt that Jake will come back and be himself,” Katoa said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks move into top 20 of polls after beating BYU

The Oregon Ducks are back in the top 20 after beating BYU. The Ducks (2-1) are No. 15 with 593 points in the AP poll and No. 18 with 468 points in the AFCA coaches poll following their 41-20 win over the Cougars. That’s up from No. 25 with 89 points and No. 24 with 197 points last week, respectively.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Waco, TX
Football
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Football
Provo, UT
Football
City
Provo, UT
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalani Sitake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu Football#Lavell Edwards Stadium#American Football#Byu#Deseret News Byu
kjzz.com

Football fans asked to maintain 'family-friendly atmosphere' at Utah games

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — University of Utah officials said fans can expect a family-friendly atmosphere at Saturday’s home football game against San Diego State. On Sept. 10, two female students appeared topless with body paint at the game against Southern Utah. Since then, the university has not announced any policy change but did address the topless incident in a statement with expectations for fans:
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
KUTV

Lindsey Stirling announces tour date in Utah

KUTV — The talented Lindsey Stirling is going to perform in Utah at the Maverik Center on Dec. 16. Brian Prutch joined Fresh Living to tell us all about it. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out our podcast. Watch Fresh Living every...
UTAH STATE
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
37K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy