ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

How to watch Thursday’s Chargers-Chiefs game on Amazon Prime

By Kelsey Dallas
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Hsgx_0hwzMuE300
Then-Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle, right, runs from Los Angeles Chargers safety Alohi Gilman after catching a pass during the first half of a game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Kansas City. | Jeff Roberson, Associated Press

Thursday’s NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers is the beginning of a new era for the NFL.

The AFC West matchup will stream live on Amazon Prime, rather than appear on a regular television station.

The game “kicks off an 11-year agreement between Amazon and the NFL and marks the first time the league has sold a package of games to a streaming service,” The Associated Press reported.

Why are Thursday night games on Amazon Prime?

Amazon won the rights to Thursday night NFL games in March 2021, The Associated Press reported, after agreeing to pay the NFL around $1 billion per year.

“The $1.2 billion per year the NFL is getting from Amazon for 15 Thursday night games is 80% more than it was receiving from Fox, which carried most of the Thursday night matchups for four seasons,” the article noted.

The Amazon-NFL partnership marks the “first time a streaming service with carry a full package of games exclusively,” according to CNBC .

Are Thursday games available anywhere other than Amazon Prime?

As CNBC reported, Amazon has exclusive rights to Thursday night games, which means the matchups won’t be simultaneously broadcast on a traditional television network.

However, the games will still be shown on local stations in the cities where competing teams are based, meaning that the Chiefs-Chargers game will be available on TV in Kansas City and Los Angeles.

The games will also be available in a select number of “bars, restaurants and hotels ... through a deal with DirecTV,” The Associated Press reported.

Will the NFL’s Amazon Prime deal cut into viewership?

The NFL’s move to streaming on Thursday nights will likely lead to lower viewership numbers, at least at first, according to multiple news reports.

“A person familiar with Prime Video’s thinking said the platform expects a transition period as viewers migrate from traditional TV to the service for the games,” The Wall Street Journal reported.

The NFL’s past forays into streaming definitely caused confusion, according to The Associated Press.

“The main complaint after Prime Video aired a Saturday afternoon game between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals in 2020 was that hardly anyone knew how to access it,” The Associated Press reported.

The Wall Street Journal noted that Amazon is projecting around 12.6 million viewers per game for the 2022 season. Week 1’s Thursday night contest, by comparison, had 21.3 million viewers, according to NFL Media . (That game, which was between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills, was broadcast on NBC.)

How to watch NFL games on Amazon Prime

Prime Video sent subscribers a guide to watching NFL games earlier this week. It said that, after logging in, Prime users should see a Thursday Night Football option on the Prime Video home page.

If the game isn’t visible on the homepage, Prime users can check the Sports page or search for Thursday Night Football using the search bar, the guide said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday's Dan Marino News

Dan Marino is considered the greatest player to ever wear a Miami Dolphins uniform, doing so for the entirety of his Hall of Fame career. But he made a surprise admission this week that has a lot of people buzzing. In a recent interview, Marino admitted that there was a...
NFL
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Brings Daughter on NFL Field for First Time to Surprise Patrick Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling "stayed up past her bedtime" to see celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' second win of the season Brittany Mahomes is celebrating some special moments with daughter Sterling before she becomes a big sister. On Thursday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner brought daughter Sterling Skye, 18 months, along to catch Patrick Mahomes in action in the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers. "Ster girl stayed up past her bedtime to surprise her Daddy!! Her first time on the field to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo

The Dallas Cowboys will look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon. Dallas, which lost its season opener to the Buccaneers in brutal fashion, failing to score a touchdown and losing Dak Prescott to a hand injury, will host Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon. Can the Cowboys bounce...
DALLAS, TX
Footwear News

Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Gets Sporty in Tank Top & Expressive Jewelry for Chiefs-Chargers Football Game on Amazon Prime

Lauren Sanchez took to Instagram to share a group photo with Jeff Bezos, sportscaster Tony Gonzales and his son Nikko. The selfie was taken at a football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers that was sponsored by Amazon Prime. The snapshot saw Sanchez clad in all black, keeping it cozy for the sporty occasion. Getting game day ready, the journalist wore a comfy plain black cropped tank top which she wore with high-waisted athletic leggings, also in black. Sanchez covered her eyes with large aviator sunglasses with black tinted lenses. The 52-year-old accessorized minimally with a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Nbc#American Football#Chargers Chiefs#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Associated Press#Cnbc
TheStreet

Streaming War: Amazon Has News That Disney, Netflix and HBO Won't Like

In the streaming wars, Amazon (AMZN) tends to be often overlooked. The rivalry often seems to be between Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS) , even if Amazon has already amassed nominations and awards for series, documentaries, and films like "Manchester by The Sea", "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", "The Underground Railroad" or "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan."
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Deadline

Fall Premiere Dates For New & Returning TV Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

Normalcy is returning to television series’ release pattern after a couple of Covid-affected years. Streamers have made for a busy summer with buzzy shows such as Stranger Things, House of the Dragon and LOTR: The Rings of Power. They will soon be joined by the broadcast networks, whose main series roster is sticking to the traditional season that kicks off in the fall. Here is Deadline’s annual list of the fall premiere dates for new and returning series. It covers more than 200 broadcast, cable and streaming programs debuting between mid-September and December 31 but does not include movies or...
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

New Amazon Prime Video TV Shows and Movies (September 2022)

By now you've watched the premiere of Amazon Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and you're either fully on board with this TV series adaptation and tanning some leather for some dwarven cosplay, or you fell asleep halfway through the premiere episode and don't see what the big deal is. Whichever side you're on, the good news is that there's more than just the Lord of the Rings show coming to Prime Video this month.
TV SHOWS
Yardbarker

DirecTV had Sunday ticket issues for second week in a row

The issues related to digital, online, and app-based viewing and it did NOT making football fans (or the people writing about the NFL) very happy. And for good reason. Fans pay a lot of money to be able to pick and choose what games they want to watch and to not work for a second week in a row is a big issue.
NFL
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
37K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy