ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Engineered Garments Collaboration Reimagines Lee’s Denim Classics

By Christopher Blomquist
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U6F0B_0hwzMpoQ00

Lee and Engineered Garments have engineered a new collection.

Available in-store and online exclusively at the multibrand boutique Nepenthes NY, Lee x Engineered Garments is a six-piece range the director and designer of Engineered Garments, Daiki Suzuki, designed using products from the Lee Riders Line, which were some of his favorite Lee items growing up as a teenager in Japan. The items feature his modern aesthetic and quirky details, stylistic signatures that led CFDA to name him the Best New Menswear Designer in 2008.

Suzuki created two jackets, three pants and one shirt for the capsule.

The two jackets ($369 each) are the MA-1 Bomber and the 101 Riders Jacket, both of which are constructed from raw indigo. The former is reversible, inspired by military-issue bombers, blue satin-lined, closes with both buttons and a zipper and features a wide fit and ribbed hem, collar and cuffs. The 101 Riders Jacket is also reversible and is variation on Lee’s famous Storm Rider model. Unlike the original it has a wider, roomier fit and side pockets. The corduroy collar was changed from the traditional beige to navy and the piece is lined with a patchwork colorblock of different fabrics including a bold leopard print.

The three bottoms ($288 each) are two new takes on Lee’s “Can’t Bust ’Em” Frisko Jeen, a five-pocket work pant that was popular in the 1950s-1970s, and the 101 Selvedge Rider, a new version of Lee’s 101 jean. Suzuki reimagined the Frisko by making it wider on top and tapered towards the hem but retained features such as a rear snap-close welt pocket and L-shape front pockets. It comes in either raw denim or three colorways of corduroy patchwork with fabrics in three different wale sizes. The new 101 is also wider than the original and is made from four assorted selvedge denims that have been pieced together.

Lastly, the banded collar Utility Work Shirt ($186)  in light blue, medium indigo or olive was inspired by Lee’s traditional coverall.

All six items are made in Vietnam.

To celebrate the collection Lee produced a 24-page collaborative lookbook called “City Rider” with moody-looking photos of urban dwellers at night.

Lee x Engineered Garments will also be sold at select retailers in South Korea. Its arrival comes on the heels of prior Lee collaborations with brands such as Pendleton , The Hundreds , Aries, Soulland and Bape Kids.

More from Sourcing Journal
Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Madewell Finds the Perfect Fit with Rising Hollywood Stars

Madewell offers more ways to find “the perfect fit” in its Fall 2022 collection that answers the call for looser fits with a new Slouchy Boyjean and more options in its Perfect Vintage Jean product range.  The denim collection is highlighted in a new campaign called “When the Fit Hits” starring breakout Hollywood stars. Actors Chase Sui Wonders (“Bodies Bodies Bodies”), Kiersey Clemons (“Dope” and next year’s “The Flash”) and Lukas Gage (“Euphoria”) wear the brand’s fall denim range—its widest assortment to date—in the campaign.  It also features Charlbi Dean (“Triangle of Sadness”), who passed away suddenly late last month. In a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Mavi’s Fall/Winter 2022 Denim Is High on Hemp

Turkish denim brand Mavi’s sustainable “All Blue” journey continues in its Fall/Winter 2022 collection introducing five new eco-friendly concepts: Hemp, Flex Blue, Indigo Shape, SuperSoft Chic and True Blue. Launched in 2020, All Blue encompasses four core values aimed at protecting the planet through efforts addressing climate change and ecosystem restoration, empowering people and inclusive business models, driving transformative change in communities, and delivering high-quality denim. The brand’s goal is to have All Blue products make up its entire denim collection by 2030. Mavi builds on this mission with its first men’s and women’s pieces made with hemp. The fabric composition includes...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Wrangler Europe Launches Fall Campaign

Wrangler Europe’s latest promotional campaign, for the Fall/Winter 2022 collection, is the latest installment of the brand’s “For The Ride of Life” series, which espouses living life to the fullest no matter one’s age or circumstances. “Not forcing it. That’s the most important part,” says a voiceover at the end of the campaign’s just released video. The promotion includes a mix of still photographs and short films available for viewing on YouTube starring an assortment of young models shown creating and enjoying music, hanging out in a skatepark, taking a road trip and relishing being in love. It was released this...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Take an Official Look at the AMBUSH® x Levi's Mid-Indigo Denim Collab

After early teaser images surfaced last month, AMBUSH® and Levi’s now reveal their full collection lookbook. The series is found in mid-indigo denim and AMBUSH®’s signature metallic silver details featuring two trucker jackets and two pairs of jeans. A special loose-fit trucker jacket featuring a silver jacron tag on the back and all-over bottle-cap-style buttons will be made available exclusively at AMBUSH®.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denim#Collab#Fashion Trends#Engineered Garments#The Lee Riders Line#Cfda
Sourcing Journal

Kohl’s Unveils Adaptive Apparel for Adults

Kohl’s is expanding its adaptive apparel assortment for adults across three of its private brands, and in tandem with adaptive-friendly denim giant Tommy Hilfiger. The expansion comes as the category’s market size is expected to reach $400 billion by 2024, according to 2021 research from Coherent Market Insights. The collection, designed in partnership with Gamut Management, a consulting and talent management company for people with disabilities, includes integrated garment features that are manufactured with ease and comfort at the forefront. Available now on Kohl’s e-commerce site, women’s adaptive products are sold across private-label brands Sonoma Goods for Life, Tek Gear and So, while...
APPAREL
Observer

Ballet Flats Are Back, Thanks To The Balletcore Trend

Shoe trends come and go, but I’m forever convinced that ballet flats are a wardrobe staple that never go out of style. While the polished and oh-so-flattering shoe was definitely a mainstay of early aughts style (often paired with a cut-off skirt, cigarette jeans or any form of those business casual, going out ensembles that, for some reason, absolutely dominated nighttime looks for far too long), the right ballet flat transcends fashion fads. The onset of the balletcore trend, however, has resulted in a renewed appreciation for the humble ballet flat.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Footwear News

Emily Ratajkowski Gives Corset Top A Vintage Twist with ’90s Skirt and Cowboy Boots

Emily Ratajkowski revamped the corset top while out in New York City this week. While strolling in the Big Apple, the “My Body” author was seen in a cream satin midi skirt — a hallmark of ’90s fashion, which has gained resurgence this year. Giving the side-tied piece a romantically sleek element was a Miaou corset top, featuring cream-toned nylon with structured boning and a curved square neckline. The $265 Venus style was given a sharp finish with a lace-up back, as well as muted “Heavenly Bodies” print with a black gothic letter “M” in its background. Ratajkowski’s look was complete...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Madewell Just Marked Down Every Item on Its Site, Including Best-Selling Jeans and Tote Bags

Insiders can snag up to 30 percent off right now The season of chic boots, flowy cardigans, and lightweight jackets is just around the corner. And to help your wardrobe get fall-ready, Madewell just secretly marked down every single item on its website — but for loyalty members only. Until September 26, Madewell Insiders Loyalty Event can log into their accounts and score 25 percent off all clothing, shoes, and accessories sitewide. For customers in the Stars and Icons tiers of Madewell's rewards program (shoppers who have spent...
SHOPPING
Footwear News

Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Gets Sustainably Chic in Floral Sundress & Platform Sneakers for Stella McCartney Boutique Tour

Phoebe Gates, the daughter of Microsoft cofounder and philanthropist Bill Gates, is continuing her quest to become a sustainable fashion advocate. The activist and Stanford University student recently posted a Reel to Instagram praising one of her favorite designers, Stella McCartney. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoebe Gates (@phoebegates) In the post, Gates writes, “I <3 Stella McCartney and everything she represents! Her advocacy for a sustainable fashion revolution and her ability to create her own name as a force for change is unbeatable <3 #sustainablefashion #london.” The video sees Gates wearing a red sun dress by Stella...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
goodmorningamerica.com

Shop newness from Spanx's fall collection, including jackets, jeans and more

While Spanx is known for its shapewear, the retailer also recently dropped several fresh new fall arrivals including pants, bodysuits, jackets and more -- and we're eyeing all of them for our wardrobes. Right now, shop an array of new arrivals from Spanx's latest fall collection, such as The Perfect...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Julia Fox Takes A Fall Risk in Leather Cutout Dress and Buckled Boots with Kitten Heels in NYC

Temperatures may be dropping, but that isn’t stopping Julia Fox from continuing her penchant for daring dresses and leather — even combining both at the same time. The “Uncut Gems” actress was spotted in Manhattan on Tuesday evening, posing in the rain in a black leather dress. Her low-cut style featured a waist-deep neckline with thin crossed straps, complete with a hem slit, structured corset-like stitching and grommet-studded leather straps skimmed the ground. Fox completed her ensemble with a monochrome twist, accessorizing with a matching shoulder bag and a set of polished pointed-toe ankle boots with wide buckled front straps and thin silver...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sourcing Journal

Keds Makes Its Luxury Debut With NYFW Altuzarra Collab

From runway to everyday wear, Keds is stepping up its fashion game with a new luxury collection. The more than 100-year-old company debuted an “exclusive” footwear collection with luxury women’s ready-to-wear and accessories brand Altuzarra, during Altuzarra’s New York Fashion Week show on Sept. 10.   “Our partnership with Altuzarra marks Keds’ emergence into the luxury fashion space with our iconic silhouettes reimagined through the lens of the talented Joseph Altuzarra,” said Jen Lynch, VP and general manager at Keds. “The collection delivers unique styles in luxe fabrications for our customers in styles they cherish.” The footwear capsule, available in Spring of 2023, “reimagines”...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Gap Enlists ‘Icons’ to Front Campaign for Reimagined Classics

Gap has pulled together a star-powered roster to promote its latest collection. Dubbed “Icons,” the fall 2022 campaign features “essential” designs central to consumer wardrobes, reimagined with inventive proportions and sustainable fabrications. Diverse “culture shapers” in the campaign include actress Selma Blair, an inclusivity advocate who lives with multiple sclerosis, British musician and activist Labrinth, model and writer Cameron Russell, actor and model Lucky Blue Smith, and NASCAR’s first female Arab driver, Toni Breidinger. Conceived by Gap global creative director Len Peltier, the line nods to Gap’s heritage. Signature silhouettes from ‘90s-inspired loose-fitting denim to oversized button-downs, cargos and pleated khakis, high-rise...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Stegmann Brings Exclusive Clogs to J.Crew

A year after it started selling its handcrafted wool clogs on J.Crew, Stegmann Clogs is officially collaborating on an exclusive line with the specialty apparel chain for the first time. The 2022 Stegmann x J.Crew lineup features Stegmann’s most popular men’s shoe, the Original 108 Clog, in three colorways exclusive to J.Crew: natural, dark forest and navy. The clog includes a merino wool felt designed to wrap the foot in comfort, while an anatomically shaped support sole provides support for the feet and back. The support sole is made from a combination of latex and Portugal-sourced cork. According to Stegmann, the designs fit...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Final ‘Mr. Wrangler’ NFT Sells for $2.6K

Wrangler’s latest NFT has been sold to the highest bidder. After a 48-hour online auction launched on Thursday, the “Mr. Wrangler Legendary” NFT went for 1.947 etherium in cryptocurrency or $2,609.17. The high-end product was the second and final drop in the “Mr. Wrangler” NFT collection, a virtual and digital offering created by Wrangler and Grammy-winning soul singer Leon Bridges to mark the brand’s 75th anniversary this year and its collaborative apparel collection with Bridges that will be released at the end of the month. The NFTs use proprietary technology by LTD.INC, a platform that creates ultra-rare physical and digital NFT collections...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

This 5,000-Member Rail Union Just Authorized a Strike

A rail union representing nearly 5,000 workers said Wednesday its members have rejected a tentative agreement struck with carriers, adding to mounting uncertainty around whether employers and labor can stave off a possible strike come Friday.  The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) said its roughly 4,900 workers voted against a deal its leadership struck with carriers late last month. Instead, the union said members voted to authorize a strike. “Out of respect for other unions in the ratification process, an extension has been agreed to until Sept. 29 at 12 p.m. ET,” IAM said in a statement Wednesday. “This...
TRAFFIC
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
874K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy