Engineered Garments Collaboration Reimagines Lee’s Denim Classics

Lee and Engineered Garments have engineered a new collection.

Available in-store and online exclusively at the multibrand boutique Nepenthes NY, Lee x Engineered Garments is a six-piece range the director and designer of Engineered Garments, Daiki Suzuki, designed using products from the Lee Riders Line, which were some of his favorite Lee items growing up as a teenager in Japan. The items feature his modern aesthetic and quirky details, stylistic signatures that led CFDA to name him the Best New Menswear Designer in 2008.

Suzuki created two jackets, three pants and one shirt for the capsule.

The two jackets ($369 each) are the MA-1 Bomber and the 101 Riders Jacket, both of which are constructed from raw indigo. The former is reversible, inspired by military-issue bombers, blue satin-lined, closes with both buttons and a zipper and features a wide fit and ribbed hem, collar and cuffs. The 101 Riders Jacket is also reversible and is variation on Lee’s famous Storm Rider model. Unlike the original it has a wider, roomier fit and side pockets. The corduroy collar was changed from the traditional beige to navy and the piece is lined with a patchwork colorblock of different fabrics including a bold leopard print.

The three bottoms ($288 each) are two new takes on Lee’s “Can’t Bust ’Em” Frisko Jeen, a five-pocket work pant that was popular in the 1950s-1970s, and the 101 Selvedge Rider, a new version of Lee’s 101 jean. Suzuki reimagined the Frisko by making it wider on top and tapered towards the hem but retained features such as a rear snap-close welt pocket and L-shape front pockets. It comes in either raw denim or three colorways of corduroy patchwork with fabrics in three different wale sizes. The new 101 is also wider than the original and is made from four assorted selvedge denims that have been pieced together.

Lastly, the banded collar Utility Work Shirt ($186) in light blue, medium indigo or olive was inspired by Lee’s traditional coverall.

All six items are made in Vietnam.

To celebrate the collection Lee produced a 24-page collaborative lookbook called “City Rider” with moody-looking photos of urban dwellers at night.

Lee x Engineered Garments will also be sold at select retailers in South Korea. Its arrival comes on the heels of prior Lee collaborations with brands such as Pendleton , The Hundreds , Aries, Soulland and Bape Kids.