Wild & Scenic Film Festival with showcase documentaries at Confluence Park Saturday

By Macks Cook
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Current
 3 days ago
The film festival will feature a slate of adventure and environmental documentaries.
The San Antonio River Foundation and the San Antonio River Authority have joined forces to host a festival centered around adventure and environmental documentaries.

The featured films celebrate the beauty of the natural world, illustrate the challenges facing the planet and highlight the people and communities working to preserve our home.

Mexican restaurant Paloma Blanca will serve up tasty snacks, while Epic Western and Viva Beer will provide beverage options.

The event's proceeds will support the San Antonio River Foundation's educational and stewardship efforts.

This festival is open to all ages, meaning the screenings are appropriate for both curious youngsters and lifelong nature lovers.

$25-$50, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, Confluence Park, 310 W. Mitchell St., (210) 224-2694, sariverfound.org .

San Antonio Current

San Antonio Current

San Antonio, TX
The San Antonio Current, San Antonio's award-winning alternative media company, has served as the city's premiere multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1986.

 https://www.sacurrent.com/

