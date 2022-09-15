This is The Perfect Jacket To Keep Warm This Fall

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Eddie Bauer

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

With fall weather fast approaching, it is finally time to dust off all your cold weather gear. That being said, one of the toughest parts about fall is finding a jacket that walks the line between warming you up and not being so insulating that you are sweating through a 60-degree day. This has been my eternal struggle; nearly all of my jackets are better suited for winter weather e. However, after trying the Eddie Bauer High Route Grid ½-Zip Hoodie , I don’t think I’ll have that struggle ever again.

The hoodie features a modern design with a grid-style texture that feels both good against the skin and adds more texture to the overall look. The cut is form-fitting, leaving behind the traditional baggier look of most hoodies. As a result, the hoodie fit incredibly snugly against my body with just a t-shirt underneath without feeling overly tight. Another major advantage of the fit is the way it tailors against your waist. While not a traditional elastic bottom, the hoodie slightly hugs your body for a more streamlined look.

Buy on Eddie Bauer, $75

Beyond this, the hoodie has a ½-zip front which gives you the option of extra airflow without falling into the casual look of the full zip-up style. I am usually not a fan of the ¾-zip jacket because of the way it looks with a hood, but the Eddie Bauer jacket avoids this very problem. The jacket is also designed with raglan sleeves so there isn’t a defined shoulder line. This is a major advantage for anyone with broad shoulders that often have shirts with

The Eddie Bauer Hoodie isn’t just a regular hoodie. In fact, beyond its chic, modern style, the hoodie also serves as a perfect piece of active outerwear. Made with a mix of lightweight fleece and Eddie Bauer’s FreeHeat polyester, the hoodie is both flexible, easy to move around in, and great at regulating temperature. The hood itself also fits much closer to your head than a traditional hoodie, meaning that if you are going for a run, the hood won’t bounce around the entire time. Particularly with the cold weather coming up, for the many runners among us, finding a jacket designed to handle your movement and the cold is a necessity.

While the Eddie Bauer High Route Grid ½-Zip Hoodie stands out largely for its comfort, fit and performance, the things I love the most about it are much smaller. The two biggest of these “small” features are the zip chest pocket and the sleeve thumbholes. The zip chest pocket in particular is great for runners and hikers. By keeping your phone and wallet on your chest, you can heavily reduce the amount they shake up and down while you move.

As for the thumbholes, it serves as a perfect way to easily put on any additional layers of clothing without struggling to pull the sleeves through (an eternal struggle). While this of course is a major advantage, I really just like having thumbholes to use on my jacket in general. The Eddie Bauer High Route Grid ½-Zip Hoodie is a fashionable way to up your fall jacket game while also serving as a genuine asset to any activewear wardrobe.

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more apparel deals, including Nordstrom Rack coupons , Macy’s coupons , Overstock coupons , and a didas coupons.

Read more at The Daily Beast.