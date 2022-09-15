ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Wrongly Identified 1,800-Year-Old Structure in Israel Is a Roman Temple, Find Archaeologists

By Francesca Aton
ARTnews
ARTnews
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZXfXv_0hwzMQwN00

What was believed for decades to be an ancient synagogue in central Israel is actually a Roman temple , according to new research conducted by archaeologists. This is the second building excavated at the site which was wrongly identified as a synagogue.

Originally uncovered near Beit Guvrin in 1991, the site has been undergoing excavations overseen by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem since 2015. The precise location of the site hasn’t been disclosed by the country’s Nature and Parks Authority for fear of vandalism. Sections of the temple’s walls, however, can be seen sticking up from the ground.

Previous theories about the site, such as one postulated in a 1991 book by archaeologist Zvi Ilan, for example, draw a comparison between the structure on site and monumental synagogues in northern Israel from the Late Roman and Byzantine periods.

Co-directors Orit Peleg-Barkat from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Gregg Gardner from the University of British Columbia now believe the building was constructed by the Romans in defense of the Bar Kokhba revolt, a rebellion by the Jews of the Roman province of Judea against the Roman Empire, in 132 C.E.

“It certainly doesn’t have clear religious iconography like a menorah, for example, that would be typical of a synagogue,” Gardner told the Israeli newspaper Haaretz . “Neither the layout of the structure nor decorations indicate it might have been a synagogue. Instead, it has several characteristics of a non-Jewish ritual complex—it has a raised paved court leading to a hall at the far end that was elevated on top of a vaulted substructure.”

At more than 4,000 square feet, the building more closely resembles Roman temples and sanctuaries in southern Syria, but so far the structure’s use has not be confirmed. The team is looking for inscriptions, statues, or other artifacts that might provide further context.

Additionally, this year, archaeologists discovered a large staircase that would have connected the temple’s raised courtyard to a series of underground vaulted rooms.

“Whatever structure had been above these vaults, unfortunately, didn’t survive,” said Peleg-Barkat. “Altogether the evidence indicates that the structure was built in the second or third century C.E.” Adding, “It seems that somewhere around the fourth or fifth century, it went out of use.”

The area around the temple, a 2019 study by Peleg-Barkat suggests, was heavily occupied by Jewish communities until the revolt, which left many of their villages abandoned or destroyed. The area was later resettled by the Romans, who paved the road between the capitol city of Jerusalem and Beit Guvrin around 130 C.E.

More from ARTnews.com Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 5

charles watts
3d ago

Christians-Romans were converting to Christianity like crazy after Jesus was crucified.

Reply
7
Related
ARTnews

Prehistoric Carvings Discovered at 4,000-Year-Old Stone Circle in Ireland

A series of prehistoric carvings was found at the Grange Stone Circle in Lough Gur, County Limerick, Ireland, last month, the Irish government announced in a statement Tuesday. Lighting techniques developed by an archaeological photographer revealed concentric circles and arcs carved along the back and sides of an entrance stone. Leading Irish archaeological photographer Ken Williams has developed different methods of lighting stones that have allowed him to see more minute details such as the discovered carvings. When he was recently checking on the site, he noticed the presence of concentric circles and arcs along the back and sides of a...
WORLD
ARTnews

$19 M. Worth of Antiquities Returned to Italy

Authorities returned nearly 60 antiquities worth an estimated $19 million to Italy in a repatriation ceremony on Monday. Around a third of the objects had been seized from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Fabrizio Di Michele, Consul General of Italy, was among the Italian officials present at the ceremony to receive the items on behalf of the Italian government. In a statement, Di Michele applauded the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and Homeland Security, who conducted investigations that led to the recovery of the artifacts. He called their ongoing efforts “tireless and steadfast.” Last week, reports circulated that the Met...
POLITICS
ARTnews

4,500-Year-Old World Heritage Site in Pakistan Threatened by Catastrophic Floods

Pakistan’s record-breaking floods have killed least 1,200 people and imperiled millions of others, according to authorities in the country, who shared on Tuesday that a famed archeological site is now threatened by the water. Mohenjo-daro, a UNESCO World Heritage Site located in the southern Sindh province near the Indus River, is one of the best preserved ancient urban settlements in South Asia. Discovered in 1922, it contains the ruins of the largest city of the Indus civilization, which disappeared under mysterious circumstances some 4,500 years ago. The overflowing Indus River has not yet flooded the site, however heavy rain-fall has damaged the...
ENVIRONMENT
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists In Poland Just Unearthed The Remains Of A 17th-Century ‘Vampire’

The skeleton was discovered in Pień, Poland with a sickle across her throat and a padlock on her toe. Archaeologists working at a site near Pień, Poland recently unearthed a fascinating relic of 18th-century Eastern Europe’s vampire craze. In a small graveyard, they found a woman’s body that had been buried with a sickle placed across her neck and a padlock on the toe of her left foot.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Gainsborough
Person
Damien Hirst
Person
Hadrian
CBS News

"Luxurious" 1,200-year-old mansion unearthed in southern Israel

Archaeologists unearthed a lavish 1,200-year-old estate in Israel's desert south that offers a unique glimpse of life for wealthy residents of the Negev region, the country's antiquities authority said Tuesday. The discovery in the Bedouin town of Rahat dates to the early Islamic period in the 8th or 9th century,...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roman Empire#Third Temple#Roman Temple#Archaeologist#Romans#Israeli#Haaretz
Richard Scott

Archaeologists found what Jesus looks like.

Image byHeinrich Hofmann, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is only meant for informational and educational purposes. A major breakthrough in the Biblical archaeology, which claimed Jesus doesn't look like as everybody thinks.
Daily Mail

Cannibal hell at Nazi concentration camp: Survivor describes how prisoners butchered dead inmates and ATE their livers at trial of WW2 'secretary of evil' in Germany

Starving prisoners at a Nazi concentration camp ate the body parts of dead inmates to stay alive, a holocaust survivor told a shocked trial on Tuesday. Prisoners turned to cannibalism on a daily basis, often butchering corpses for their livers, the German court heard. The shocking testimony came in the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Middle East
Andrei Tapalaga

Secret "Time Machine" Hidden in the Vatican Helped a Priest Go Back in Time To Observe the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ

Father Ernetti allegedly went back in time and photographed the crucifixion of Jesus ChristUniverse Inside You/YouTube. The idea of time travel has been fantasized about by many science fiction writers and other historians who endorse the possibility of time travel. Despite a large number of stories about “time travel experiments”, there is one that stands out due to the large attention it has received.
ARTnews

ARTnews

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy