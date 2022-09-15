NY Lottery
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ These New York lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Take 5 Midday
08-26-30-31-35
(eight, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-five)
Numbers Midday
0-4-2
(zero, four, two)
Win 4 Midday
2-4-2-8
(two, four, two, eight)
Numbers Evening
5-0-4
(five, zero, four)
Win 4 Evening
0-8-8-4
(zero, eight, eight, four)
Take 5 Evening
03-05-08-37-38
(three, five, eight, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)
Pick 10
10-14-19-23-29-30-31-32-33-36-41-51-52-55-62-66-67-73-76-80
(ten, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-one, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-five, sixty-two, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-three, seventy-six, eighty)
Cash4Life
02-03-25-43-57, Cash Ball: 1
(two, three, twenty-five, forty-three, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: one)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 256,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 225,000,000
