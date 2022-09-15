ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

NY Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ These New York lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Take 5 Midday

08-26-30-31-35

(eight, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-five)

Numbers Midday

0-4-2

(zero, four, two)

Win 4 Midday

2-4-2-8

(two, four, two, eight)

Numbers Evening

5-0-4

(five, zero, four)

Win 4 Evening

0-8-8-4

(zero, eight, eight, four)

Take 5 Evening

03-05-08-37-38

(three, five, eight, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

Pick 10

10-14-19-23-29-30-31-32-33-36-41-51-52-55-62-66-67-73-76-80

(ten, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-one, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-five, sixty-two, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-three, seventy-six, eighty)

Cash4Life

02-03-25-43-57, Cash Ball: 1

(two, three, twenty-five, forty-three, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: one)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 256,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 225,000,000

